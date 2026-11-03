Grifols Q3 Net Profit Rises, Revenue Up 8.4%; On Track To Meet 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Grifols (GRFS, GRF.MC, 1GRF.MI) reported that its net profit in the third quarter increased 27.9% compared with the prior-year quarter to 162 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA grew 9.8% cc to 538 million euros. Revenue in the third quarter reached 2.04 billion euros, up 8.4% year-over-year on a constant-currency basis, primarily driven by growth in the Biopharma business.

Net profit for the first nine months of the year was 390 million euros, an increase of 28.4%. Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months reached 1.39 billion euros, up 5.0% constant-currency. Revenue for the first nine months reached 5.61 billion euros, up 4.6% at constant currency.

Grifols confirmed guidance for the full year 2026 following a first nine months performance in line with expectations. Following the completion of the refinancing of its 2027 obligations, Grifols faces no significant maturities until the fourth quarter of 2028.

At prior close on Bolsa de Madrid, Grifols shares were trading at 11.00 euros, up 0.23%.

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