28.03.2024 11:46:32

Grigeo AB Group acquires a tissue paper mill in Poland

28 March 2024 Grigeo AB Group of Companies has successfully completed the acquisition of one of the mills of Glucholaskie Zaklady Papiernicze sp. z o.o  (hereafter – GZP), a Polish producer of tissue paper and paperboard.

In compliance with the terms of the preliminary agreement, Grigeo Hygiene UAB, controlled by Grigeo AB, acquired 100 % of the shares of a GZP's subsidiary Niedomickie Zaklady Papiernicze sp. z o.o, which is the operator of a tissue paper business in Niedomice, Poland. The acquisition was financed from funds raised by Grigeo AB.

Based on unaudited data, the annual turnover of the GZP’s division in Niedomice for 2023 was EUR 40 million, the estimated enterprise value is EUR 22 million.

A press release is attached to the notice.

Tomas Jozonis
Chief Executive Officer
+370 5 243 58 01

Attachment


