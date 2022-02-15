Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
15.02.2022 09:24:37
Grindrod to triple capacity of Mozambique port as SA coal exporters avoid Transnet logjam
AN increase in coal deliveries for export from South Africa is behind plans by Johannesburg-listed logistics operator Grindrod wanting to triple capacity at its drybulk port terminals in Mozambique, said Bloomberg News.Mozambique has become a destination for South African coals because the country’s own exporting infrastructure is plagued by disruption. Some of the disruption is caused by inefficiencies in the way the state-owned Transnet operates the coal lines and port, but it is also a consequence of vandalism and sabotage of state infrastructure.Capacity at Grindrod’s wholly-owned terminal at the Maputo port, Mozambique’s biggest, will grow to 4.5 million tons (Mt) annually by the end of June from 1.5Mt, said Bloomberg News. Capacity at its 65%-held Matola coal terminal will increase to 12Mt yearly from the current 7.3Mt “in the short to medium term,” Grindrod said on its website.Mozambique has its own challenges, the newswire said. Trucks crossing the South African border to Mozambique at times can wait up to three days in queues of more than 15 kilometers (about 9 miles) long, it said. “Critical to both projects is unlocking road and rail bottlenecks along the corridor,” Grindrod said.The Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) said in January that 2021 coal exports of 58.7Mt were the lowest since 1996. It had planned to export 18Mt more for the year.Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of Exxaro Resources which is one of South Africa’s largest coal exporters, described Transnet has having “one of worst export rail performances for the industry”.The post Grindrod to triple capacity of Mozambique port as SA coal exporters avoid Transnet logjam appeared first on Miningmx.
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Mining.com"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu PORT INC. Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu PORT INC. Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Grindrod LtdShs
|0,30
|0,41%
|PORT INC. Registered Shs
|796,00
|-15,86%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen fester -- Russland-Ukraine-Krise entspannt sich etwas: ATX letztendlich auf Erholungskurs -- DAX fährt Gewinne ein -- Asiens Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel in Kauflaune. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es ebenfalls aufwärts. Die Wall Street setzte am Dienstag zur Erholung an. In Fernost waren die Anleger uneins.