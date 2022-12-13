|
13.12.2022 13:38:20
Gritstone Bio Gets Patents Related To Self-amplifying MRNA Vaccine Platform Technology
(RTTNews) - Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office recently issued two new patents related to the company's self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform technology. The first patent includes claims covering Gritstone's individualized cancer vaccine candidates. The second patent includes claims covering antigen-encoding samRNA vectors.
Andrew Allen, CEO of Gritstone, said: "Gritstone's samRNA vectors enable extended duration and magnitude of antigen expression, in an immunostimulatory context, which together can drive more potent and durable induction of neutralizing antibodies and T cell immunity. In addition, Gritstone's samRNA vectors allow for large cassettes, providing substantial target antigen capacity and flexibility."
Gritstone currently has eight applications granted or allowed in the U.S., and approximately 300 patent applications pending in the United States and other jurisdictions.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gritstone Oncology Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
03.08.22
|Ausblick: Gritstone Oncology zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
04.05.22
|Ausblick: Gritstone Oncology zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Gritstone Oncology Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gritstone Oncology Inc Registered Shs
|3,77
|6,85%