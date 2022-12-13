Bitcoin & Co. gebührenfrei kaufen - Smarter Einstieg ohne Zusatzkosten mit der Krypto-Plattform BISON. -w-
13.12.2022 13:38:20

Gritstone Bio Gets Patents Related To Self-amplifying MRNA Vaccine Platform Technology

(RTTNews) - Gritstone bio, Inc. (GRTS) announced the United States Patent and Trademark Office recently issued two new patents related to the company's self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform technology. The first patent includes claims covering Gritstone's individualized cancer vaccine candidates. The second patent includes claims covering antigen-encoding samRNA vectors.

Andrew Allen, CEO of Gritstone, said: "Gritstone's samRNA vectors enable extended duration and magnitude of antigen expression, in an immunostimulatory context, which together can drive more potent and durable induction of neutralizing antibodies and T cell immunity. In addition, Gritstone's samRNA vectors allow for large cassettes, providing substantial target antigen capacity and flexibility."

Gritstone currently has eight applications granted or allowed in the U.S., and approximately 300 patent applications pending in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gritstone Oncology Inc Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Gritstone Oncology Inc Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gritstone Oncology Inc Registered Shs 3,77 6,85% Gritstone Oncology Inc Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Entscheid: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex präsentieren sich im Donnerstagshandel mit Abschlägen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Donnerstag abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen