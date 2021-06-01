GROHE and American Standard announce winners of the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021-22

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIXIL, maker of pioneering water and housing products, today announced the winners of the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2021-22 through its sponsor brands GROHE and American Standard. The Asia Pacific Property Awards celebrate the highest levels of achievement in the architecture, interior design, real estate and property development sectors in the region. These prestigious awards attract entries from the best professionals and top industry brands annually.

In this year's edition, there are 681 winners from across the Asia Pacificin the Architecture, Interior Design, Real Estate, and Property Development categories. China swept the maximum number of awards (279) followed by Thailand (86). This was closely followed by Vietnam (45). Other important markets including Singapore (44), Malaysia (43), India (31) and Australia (29), also made a mark at this year's awards. (Link with the full list of winners https://propertyawards.net/winners/)

The judging panel for this year's awards consisted of over 100 top industry experts. Luminaries such as Lord Best (Chair of the House of Lords Communications Committee, and Chair of The Property Ombudsman's Council in the UK), Bill McClintock (Chairman, Guild of Property Professionals UK), and Annie Hampson (Former Chief Planning Officer at the City of London) were part of the illustrious judging panel for the Asia Pacific Property Awards. Each judge was allocated to entries that were of their areas of expertise and knowledge. All entries were meticulously adjudicated on their design, quality, service, innovation, originality, and commitment to sustainability.

The Asia Pacific Property Awards are one of the biggest and most recognized awards in the industry with over 900 entries received each year from countries across the region. Companies who had the honor of receiving the award are accredited for leading the architecture, interior design, real estate and property developer sectors. Sponsored by LIXIL Asia through its power brands GROHE and American Standard for the third year, the Asia Pacific Property Awards are the largest branch of the International Property Awards (IPA). This year's 2021-22 top winners were announced through the IPA's bespoke online 'Red Carpet' presentation videos. This is part of the IPA's approach in providing an innovative and popular alternative in place of the annual live awards event, due to Covid restrictions.

As a global market leader in water technology, LIXIL recognises the importance of using technological innovations to address its consumers' ongoing needs and challenges, thereby improving their quality of life with outstanding products and services. Through its portfolio of power brands, LIXIL offers pioneering technologies that promote health, hygiene, comfort and sustainability to meet the ever-growing demands for touchless, IoT-enabled, hygiene solutions.

As an industry leader, GROHE manufactures all of its products to the utmost German quality standards, incorporating exclusive and class-leading technologies across complete bathroom solutions. With sustainability as a core brand value, GROHE is proud to be the first global sanitaryware brand to achieve carbon-neutral production (in April 2020). American Standard's HygieneClean System is the industry's benchmark for toilet hygiene safety, with its quadruple combination of powerful flushing, advanced rimless design, cutting-edge Aqua Ceramic, and highly effective ComfortClean anti-bacterial technology.

Satoshi Konagai, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology, Asia Pacific, expressed, "LIXIL is honored to be a part of this partnership that continues to provide us with an excellent opportunity to connect with the best developers, architects and designers in the Asia Pacific. Our earnest congratulations to all winners on your well-deserved success. The achievement and attainment of these highly coveted awards further underscore the outstanding capabilities and accomplishments of the winners. The ongoing pandemic has led to a growing demand for better hygiene products and solutions, and with consumers spending more time at home, the demand for 'home spa' experiences have also gradually increased. As a purpose-driven company, we will lead the way in introducing innovative and novel products to meet consumer demand. We look forward to working together with the community to bring LIXIL's water and housing solutions to more people through our well-loved brands."

Adele Tao, Leader, LIXIL Water Technology, Greater China, added, "Despite the challenges and disruptions brought about by the global pandemic, LIXIL remains steadfast in our mission to design products that make better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Our continued commitment to improve the quality of our consumers' lives over the years has been pivotal in addressing some of the key challenges consumers face globally. The Asia Pacific Property Awards present us with the opportunity to recognise some of Asia's most innovative and creative professionals and celebrate their achievements. We will continue to stay engaged with the industry, and will continue fostering stronger collaboration and partnerships with the developer, designer and architect community to achieve even greater things on a global level."

About LIXIL

LIXIL (TSE Code 5938) makes pioneering water and housing products that solve everyday, real-life challenges, making better homes a reality for everyone, everywhere. Drawing on our Japanese heritage, we create world-leading technology and innovate to make high quality products that transform homes. But the LIXIL difference is how we do this; through meaningful design, an entrepreneurial spirit, a dedication to improving accessibility for all, and responsible business growth. Our approach comes to life through industry leading brands, including INAX, GROHE, American Standard, and TOSTEM. Approximately 60,000 colleagues operating in more than 150 countries are proud to make products that touch the lives of more than a billion people every day.

SOURCE LIXIL