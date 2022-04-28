Grom Social Enterprises and Curiosity Ink Media Enlists

Afterglow Pictures to Develop Slate of Original Animated Features

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc's (NASDAQ: GROM) Hollywood-based original storytelling division, Curiosity Ink Media, today announced that it has enlisted Afterglow Pictures, LLC to assist in the development and distribution of the company's expanding roster of original animated franchise properties. The selection of Afterglow was announced today by Russell Hicks, Chief Content Officer of Curiosity Ink Media.

Afterglow Pictures LLC was founded by Michael Samaciccia, a veteran film and television professional with 20 years of experience in development and production, who most recently served as a producer on the Emmy-nominated drama series 'Survive', starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins. Earlier, he was senior vice president of original live action movies and series at Nickelodeon, where he executive produced and supervised a large slate of kids and family entertainment content.

"Afterglow's proven track record of shepherding successful projects, from conception through execution, make them the ideal partner in guiding Curiosity's roster of original animated properties." said Hicks. "Afterglow brings a vast professional network, including strong relationships with agents, managers, writers, producers and distributors across the industry that will streamline the process from pitch to screen. We look forward to teaming up with them to pilot our development strategy."

Founded in 2017 by former long-time Nickelodeon executive, Russell Hicks, celebrated advertising executive, Brent Watts and toy/marketing/production executive, Jared Wolfson, Curiosity aims to serve content-starved programmers around the globe with premium, multiplatform entertainment properties expressed through theatrical distribution, TV series for linear and streaming programming providers, as well as publishing and licensing. Grom acquired a majority stake in Curiosity Ink Media in 2021.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media's multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

