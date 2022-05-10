Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Curiosity Ink Media Confirms Return of Santa.com for 2022 Yuletide Season

Newly Designed Digital Holiday Experience Coming this Fall – With Content for Every Member of the Family

BOCA RATON, Fla., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GROM), Curiosity Ink Media, its pipeline for original intellectual property (IP) development and content creation, today confirmed the fall return of Santa.com , the company's digital online hub, where kids and adults can shop and experience the joys of the holiday season in a one-stop, modern update of the classic department store that pulls out all the stops when celebrating the merriest time of year.

The return of Santa.com this year and the addition of e-commerce place Grom and Curiosity squarely in the booming e-tail business.

The return of Santa.com this year and the addition of ecommerce (delayed last year due to global supply chain concerns) place Grom and Curiosity squarely in the booming e-tail business and gives the company a chance to participate in the explosive and growing holiday retail market, projected to top $1 trillion this year. Last year, consumer holiday spending climbed an unprecedented 16.1% over 2020 and forecasts for 2022 anticipate ecommerce sales to increase 15.5% to nearly $235.86 billion in holiday sales. *

Designed to bring users the fun and excitement of Christmas through content aimed at easing the stress and maximizing the overall enjoyment of the season, the newly-designed Santa.com unwraps sleighfuls of DIY holiday experiences for visitors who are looking to deliver magic to their families and friends. With easy to navigate features for gift giving, entertaining, decorating as well as games and a digital North Pole experience, Santa.com has something for everyone. For kids, Santa.com will offer a special place to build wish lists and engage with the magical fun of the North Pole.

Visitors to Santa.com will have access to a treasure trove of holiday-themed content, all of which underscores the magic of the season. From Mrs. Claus's favorite recipes to classic traditions, hosting tips to setting the tone through curated holiday playlists, the site blends fresh editorial content, eye-catching graphics and original video entertainment.

In collaboration with publishing partner Dynamite Entertainment, Curiosity will also be launching four holiday books: How The North Pole Works, Snow Boy, The Adventures of Herbert Henry, Santa's Secret Society and Baldwin's Big Christmas Delivery. Additionally, the company is in development on an original, animated musical holiday feature film, inspired by annual classics like "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer" and "Elf." The special will focus on Santa's efforts to modernize his North Pole workshop with the help of some technical upgrades.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media's multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute "forward-looking statements.". Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company's reports filed with Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company's web site at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

*eMarketer.com, US Holiday 2021 Review and Holiday 2022 Preview, Feb 23, 2022

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grom-social-enterprises-incs-curiosity-ink-media-confirms-return-of-santacom-for-2022-yuletide-season-301543321.html

SOURCE Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.