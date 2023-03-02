+++ Rückkehr der Zinsen ▪ 2023 optimales Marktumfeld für Zertifikate ▪ raiffeisenzertifikate.at ▪ in Zeichnung und handelbar +++-w-
02.03.2023 19:51:00

GRONK COMMITS $1 MILLION TO ANIVIVE FOR VALLEY FEVER VACCINES

  • 4-Time Super Bowl Champion and NFL "Fun Guy" raising awareness to fight fungi
  • Anivive Lifesciences developing first ever anti-fungal vaccine
  • Gronk's $1M commitment to help shelter pets and low-income communities

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following his appearance at the WVC annual conference, 4-Time Super Bowl Champion and 5-Time NFL Pro-Bowler Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski, has committed $1 million to pet health start-up, Anivive, for future vaccines, following approval, to help fight Valley Fever and also raised valuable funds for leading pet charities.

Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski and Dylan Balsz, Anivive founder & CEO (PRNewsfoto/Anivive)

Gronkowski attended the veterinary conference in Las Vegas to raise awareness of the work of Anivive, who were named 2022 Best Animal Health Company in North America by S&P Global, and announced the vaccine pledge.

He also took part in a charity bull ride to raise funds for Petco Love, Morris Animal Foundation, Dogtopia Foundation, Banfield Foundation and VCA Charities, which generated $10,000 for the animal charities.

As the proud pet parent to his French Bulldog Ralphie, Gronk is committed to pets and their owners to have access to affordable and innovative care.

Anivive is currently developing an anti-fungal vaccine, which they hope will be available within the next 12 months and may become the first anti-fungal vaccine ever approved for any species. The application of this vaccine could help more than 30 million dogs who are at risk for Valley Fever.

Gronk's donation will allow Anivive's Valley Fever vaccine to be distributed to low-income families and animals within shelters across Arizona.

Rob Gronkowski commented: "I had a blast meeting all the veterinarians and vet nurses at WVC. It cemented my decision to want to be a part of saving pets lives with a company that is making treatments and vaccines that have never been done before.

"Rob's commitment helps us expand our efforts to protect more pets and help them live happy, healthy and longer lives," said Dylan Balsz, Anivive founder & CEO.

Valley Fever is most commonly found in Arizona and Anivive is actively looking for partners to facilitate the donations within the State.

For more information visit: https://www.anivive.com/insider/gronk and follow us on Instagram @anivivelifesciences

Press Contacts:

Thomas Wright: thomas@ballantinespr.com, + 001 424 313 4869

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2014897/ANIVIVE.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gronk-commits-1-million-to-anivive-for-valley-fever-vaccines-301761369.html

SOURCE Anivive

