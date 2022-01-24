Gronk’s Loss is Your Gain! While He’s Away Enjoying the Offseason, Groupon is Throwing an Over-the-top Big Game Party at His House

Rob Gronkowski (the expert when it comes to football, parties and the Big Game) and Groupon (the experience pros) are teaming up to throw an over-the-top Big Game party experience. Enter daily through February 2 and you––and 15 of your closest friends––could score the opportunity of a lifetime to party like a player at Gronk’s house during football’s biggest game of the year on February 13.

Score the ultimate Groupon experience to "Party Like a Player” at Rob Gronkowski’s house in Foxborough, Mass. during football’s biggest game of the year on February 13. For more information and how to enter for a chance to win, visit www.partylikeaplayer.com. (Photo: Business Wire)

Groupon is inviting fans to enter for a chance to win the ultimate Big Game viewing experience at Gronk’s 4,486 square-foot home in Foxborough, Mass. The grand-prize winner and their guests will be flown to Boston and receive two-nights of hotel accommodations. On Big Game day, they will be transported from their Boston hotel to Gronk’s house for an experience that most football fans could only dream of.

Groupon is opening up the playbook to bring in some of their most popular local experiences to ensure everyone has a blast before and during the Big Game. Beer and wine tastings? Check. Indoor bounce house? Check. Mini golf? Check. Axe Throwing? Check. A hot stone massage station for relaxation in case your team is losing? Yeah they’ve got that too!

"A lot of people would be nervous about letting someone throw a Big Game party in their house, but I’m a fan of huge parties,” said tight end Rob Gronkowski. "That’s why, when I’m out of town for the Big Game, I thought it would be cool to team up with the experience pros at Groupon to throw an over-the-top bash at my place. Plus, they promised not to break anything!”

Fans who aren’t selected as the grand prize winner will still have the chance, through Feb.13, to win and experience one of many other bonus baller prizes that Groupon has to offer, including:

A trip for two to Las Vegas from MGM

A trip for two to Cancun from Great Value Vacations

VIP New Kids on the Block Concert Experience from Live Nation (See them on their Mixtape Tour Summer 2022!)

VIP Harlem Globetrotters Experience

Blue Man Group Experience in NYC or Chicago

A pair of Custom-Designed Sneakers by Groupon x Stadium Custom Kicks

Gift cards to fan favorites

"We’re thrilled to partner with Gronk to help one lucky fan and their family and friends have the ultimate Big Game experience,” said Melanie Hellenga, Vice President of Brand, Groupon. "Even if you’re not able to party like a player, we all know that experiences connect us and create unforgettable memories that last a lifetime. With thousands of incredible experiences, we hope consumers will think of Groupon when they are looking for the biggest selection of local experiences any one marketplace has to offer.”

For more information on the Party Like a Player sweepstakes and how to enter for a chance to win, visit www.partylikeaplayer.com. The grand-prize entry period runs from Jan. 24 - Feb. 2, 2022. Fans will have a chance to enter to win bonus baller prizes through Feb. 13.*

"Groupon" is a trademark of Groupon, Inc., and "Groupon" is registered in the U.S. and other countries. All other names used may be trademarks owned by their respective holders.

About Groupon: Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world.

*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. The Party Like a Player Sweepstakes registration begins on 1/24/22, at 12:00:00 a.m. Pacific Time ("PT”). Registration for the Grand Prize party ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on 2/2/22. Registration for Bonus Baller Prizes ends at 11:59:59 p.m. PT on 2/13/22. Bonus entry period ends at 11:59:59 pm PT on 2/20/22. Open to legal res of 50 US/DC, 21+. Void where prohibited. To Enter, download the Groupon mobile app and click on the link to the promotion. Bonus Entries are only open to Registrants. For how to gain Bonus Entries without purchase please review the Official Rules]. One (1) Grand Prize: a "Party Like a Player” event for the Winner and up to fifteen (15) guests (minimum eight (8) guests), 21+, in Massachusetts at the residence of Rob Gronkowski on 2/13/22, ARV: Up to $40,000. Plus eighteen (18) Bonus Baller Prizes, including trips and gift cards, ARV: $22,881. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received for each drawing. Limit one (1) Registration Entry per person per day through 2/13/22. Limit up to ten (10) Bonus Entries. Potential winners and guests subject to background checks and proof of vaccination against COVID-19 per Official Rules. Sponsor: Groupon, Inc., 600 West Chicago Avenue, Suite 400, Chicago, IL 60654. Subject to complete Official Rules at grouponpartylikeaplayer.com/rules.

