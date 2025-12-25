NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
25.12.2025 10:13:07
Groq Enters Into A Non-exclusive Licensing Agreement With Nvidia For Inference Technology
(RTTNews) - Groq has entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Nvidia for Groq's inference technology. Jonathan Ross, Groq's Founder, Sunny Madra, Groq's President, and other members of the Groq team will join Nvidia to help advance and scale the licensed technology. Groq will continue to operate as an independent company with Simon Edwards stepping into the role of Chief Executive Officer.
Established in 2016 for inference, Groq is the only custom-built inference chip that fuels developers with the performance they need at a cost that doesn't hold them back.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
00:36
|Nvidia to poach top staff from AI chip start-up Groq in licensing deal (Financial Times)
|
24.12.25
|NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 schließt in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
24.12.25