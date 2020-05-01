Grosvenor Engineering Group Teams with Tempered to Launch Grosvenor Cyber Solutions

SEATTLE, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Australian technical services company Grosvenor Engineering Group (Grosvenor) has exclusively partnered with Seattle, Washington-based cyber disruptor Tempered to launch an Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) game changer - Grosvenor Cyber Solutions (GCS).

GCS provides a cloaking security technology offered via managed service provider (MSP). The service targets operational technology (OT) ecosystems owned by large corporate businesses, government organizations and property owners who are concerned about cyber risk and managing assets more securely.

Tempered's technology offers scalable hyper-fast deployment enabling suppliers, vendors and employees globally secure remote access.

Nicholas Lianos, Managing Director at Grosvenor commented, "The business identified a wide gap in security for operational technology networks within our customer base. Grosvenor Cyber Solutions is focused on protecting buildings on a mass scale. It is also the fundamental starting point for analytics and OT network maintenance services that Grosvenor now offers to property owners.

"The technology operates on a secure networking protocol called Host Identity Protocol and provides microsegmentation, with a fully zero-trust security posture, supported by unique digital 2048–bit Cryptographic ID (CIDs), military-grade certificates and multi-factor authentication."

"Tempered's Airwall is by far the best global solution. It is more scalable, cost-effective and deployable when compared to old world security technologies," he added.

Grosvenor is the first company in the ANZ region to partner with Tempered and has exclusive distribution and marketing rights to promote the cybersecurity technology solution in this region.

Cal Jeffrey, GM, Partners, Tempered, said, "GCS provides a holistic approach to servicing clients and offers a complete turnkey building intelligence solution. This approach presents the ideal framework to support our cybersecurity technology solution.

"As a modern solution to a legacy problem, GCS and Tempered provide a unique service for OT/BAS cyber. Other solutions rely on failed and archaic architectures that are expensive, unreliable and unsecure."

"Nearly every building owner has multiple vendors and remote access, but no security. The emergence of internet-connected buildings is creating tremendous risk as they seek more efficient and profitable operations. GCS and Tempered secure these buildings and protect profitability," Jeffrey added.

Tempered's Airwall utilizes a proprietary approach along with additional industry-standard security protocols that are used by major corporations globally.

Key features of GCS include securing and cloaking all IT/OT networks, secure remote access for employees working from home and protection of assets and intellectual property, data and people. It is also fully managed and saves capital expenditure by providing set cashflow and liquidity for building owners.

GCS's service can integrate into any building. Buildings are centrally managed and secured through a single connection to reduce cyber risk and improve overall security posture.

For further information visit: https://gegroup.com.au or https://grosvenorcyber.solutions.

About Grosvenor Engineering Group

Founded in 1994, Grosvenor Engineering Group is a leading building technical services company that provides intelligent building services, design and construction solutions. The company's revenue exceeds $200 million annually and employs more than 800 people in 18 offices across Australia. Grosvenor currently maintains over 10,000 facilities and 'touched' 20,000 plus buildings in 2019, whilst overseeing $2.4 billion worth of technical assets under management for large corporate companies.

About Tempered

We are Tempered, creators of Airwall, banishers of risk, warriors of enterprise, guardians of the invaluable, and visionary rebels to the core. We protect networks by making them invisible. Join us and be invisible. Learn how at https://tempered.io.

