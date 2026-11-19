Pakistan’s military and political leaders have publicly assumed responsibility for protecting mining investments, delivering an unusually direct commitment on security as uncertainty hangs over Barrick’s Reko Diq copper-gold project.

When Barrick said in March that it would slow development at Reko Diq and extend its review to mid-2027, it cited “the further escalation of security issues in Pakistan and the region.” The company did not specify which threats concerned it or what improvements would satisfy its review.

Mining companies rarely spell out such expectations publicly. Telling a sovereign partner what it must do to protect an investment is diplomatically difficult. But Barrick’s announcement left a question hanging over this week’s Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF) in Islamabad.

Who is responsible for security?

Field Marshal Asim Munir answered it from the main stage.

“It is our mission to protect mines and miners,” he said.

The word that mattered was “our.”

That distinction carries weight in a country seeking to attract investment into large-scale mineral development while confronting security threats that companies cannot manage alone. Investors need more than assurances that risks are being addressed. They need to know who accepts responsibility when protection fails.

Reading the language

Anyone who drafts contracts or has read enough government communiqués learns to look for the subject of a sentence: who is promising to do what?

Governments routinely pledge to “partner with” investors, “work closely with” stakeholders, “support” projects and “facilitate” investment. They promise a “conducive environment,” while arrangements “are being made” and frameworks are “being developed.”

Such language sounds reassuring without necessarily assigning accountability. It is the vocabulary of aspiration rather than obligation, familiar at mining conferences in frontier jurisdictions.

Islamabad was no exception on other issues.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said federal and provincial governments would work together to facilitate investors, leaving unresolved the difficult division of regulatory responsibilities between Islamabad and the provinces.

His language on mineral exports was equally revealing.

At the previous PMIF in April 2025, Sharif said the government would no longer allow exports of unprocessed minerals, calling the policy “a cardinal principle.”

This week, he told delegates: “I am happy to renew my commitment, inshallah, that day is not far away.”

The commitment remained. Its tense had changed.

Yet when officials addressed security, the familiar qualifications disappeared.

Sharif described protecting investors’ personnel, assets and supply routes as a fundamental government responsibility.

“Your safety is our safety, and your protection is our protection,” he said.

Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik was similarly explicit, saying “the government is committed to providing security and safety for the mine sites, logistics, and above all, trained human resources.”

The contrast was striking. The same leaders who relied on collaborative language and future intentions elsewhere spoke directly about the state’s obligations to the mining industry.

That choice was significant precisely because it was deliberate.

Delivery comes next

Words alone cannot prevent attacks, and no mining executive would mistake a public declaration for an operational security guarantee.

Protecting a major project requires effective intelligence, personnel, infrastructure and secure transport routes. None of those capabilities can be established through speeches.

But the language still matters.

Investors assess uncertainty alongside physical risk. When a government promises merely to cooperate on security, responsibility for any future failure can remain blurred among public authorities, private operators and contractors.

By declaring protection of mines and miners a state mission, Pakistan’s leadership has narrowed that ambiguity. It has established a public standard against which its performance can be judged.

That does not mean the government has delivered the security Barrick or other investors require. Nor does it resolve questions about the resources, command structures and operational measures needed to make those assurances credible.

Those details will determine whether the commitments translate into greater investor confidence.

Malik acknowledged the distinction in his closing remarks.

“Judge us against delivery instead of rhetoric,” he said.

Pakistan’s leaders deserve recognition for taking explicit ownership of mining security. They have made a commitment that investors can now measure against events on the ground.

The question of who is responsible has been answered publicly. Whether that responsibility produces results will be decided far from the convention centre, on the roads of Chagai.

* Erik Groves is a contributing analyst for MINING.COM and Corporate Strategy and In-House Counsel at Morgan Companies. He will attend and provide coverage of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF) in Islamabad on November 12 and 13.

Event organizers are assisting with travel, accommodation, and interview coordination with key participants. Neither Groves nor MINING.COM is receiving payment for coverage. All reporting, analysis, interview selection and editorial decisions remain independent of the organizers, who have no right to review or approve content before publication.

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