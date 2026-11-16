Ground View Pakistan: The miner who never mentioned the grade

In a room off one of the halls of the Jinnah Conference Center in Islamabad, Robert Friedland held a hastily called meeting with half a dozen journalists from around the world. The 76-year-old founder of I-Pulse and executive co-chairman of Ivanhoe Mines was among the keynote speakers at the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF).

The meeting followed an announcement that morning that Ivanhoe Atlantic, the US strategic metals company majority-owned by I-Pulse, had signed a memorandum of understanding with Mari Minerals to explore for copper and gold in Balochistan.

When a Pakistani reporter asked what the agreement might be worth to the company, Friedland deflected, noting that a century of mining in Chile had steadily driven down grades. Then he made his preference plain.

“Gold is okay,” he said. “But copper’s the king.”

That was as close as the conversation came to mining economics.

The numbers he offered instead concerned people: Pakistan’s population of more than 250 million, the 30,000 people he said Ivanhoe employs in Africa and the more than 98% of Oyu Tolgoi’s operating workforce who, he said, are young Mongolians.

Even his one financial comparison was about jobs. Invest a billion dollars in mining, he said, and “it’s like you invested eight billion,” because workers must be trained to operate and maintain equipment, and their children need schools.

He began his remarks not with ore discoveries but with water. Exploration, he explained, now works more like a hospital CAT scan than surgery, and “the geophysical technologies we use to look for copper and gold also see water.”

“Water is like life itself,” he said.

He talked about Mongolia the way other executives talk about net present value. When his company began exploring at Oyu Tolgoi in 1998, he said, the country was populated by herders of “camels and goats and sheep.” Today, it exports trained mining engineers and geologists to the world.

He also discussed women in mining and how Ivanhoe Mines’ chief executive, Marna Cloete, had put women in charge of social and economic development around its operations.

“Who’s lifting anything heavier than a pencil?” he asked. Modern mining runs on machinery, so “a woman is just as effective as any man. It’s more like the video game industry.”

And he described the wider transformation a mine can bring.

“Mining comes with agricultural development, cultural development, educational development,” he said. “They all go hand in hand, or they don’t happen at all.”

None of it, he made clear, was for him.

“Not for me, I’m seventy-six years old,” he said. “But for your generation and for your kids.”

A different language

He also spoke in a way I had not expected. Several times, he slipped into what sounded like Urdu. When a reporter asked where he had learned it, he said simply that he was a lover of languages.

Friedland was born in Chicago in 1950, but as a young man in the early 1970s, he spent time in India. It was at his urging that a young Steve Jobs made his own trip there in 1974. Spoken Hindi and Urdu are closely related. Wherever Friedland picked it up, it found its way into a room in Islamabad.

He spoke the room’s other language, too. Pakistan’s minerals were “God-given resources” and “a gift from Allah.”

On whether exploration would succeed, he was serene.

“If Allah put it there, we will find it. If Allah did not put it there, we will not find it.”

He likened exploration to the Easter egg hunts of his childhood, when finding the eggs meant searching where nobody had looked before.

“If the numerator is the potential, the denominator is the work that’s been done,” he said. “Pakistan is profoundly unexplored.”

It would be easy to dismiss this as a seasoned promoter playing to his audience. But his framing held through unscripted questions on everything from deal terms to Ukraine, and I came away thinking it is simply how he sees the business.

Pakistan’s government entered the conversation through war rather than mining policy.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, he said, “shows you how much harm humanity can cause.” Rising diesel, sulphuric acid and fertiliser prices eventually push up food costs, and countries “living on the edge” pay first.

Asked about Field Marshal Asim Munir, he did not mention licences or fiscal terms.

“The hardest thing in the world is to be able to talk to Donald Trump and the Ayatollah,” he said. “I couldn’t imagine a more difficult thing to do.”

He said he was “deeply struck by the sincerity of the efforts of Field Marshal Munir and [Pakistan’s] Prime Minister to help these parties reach a compromise.”

On war itself, he did not hedge.

“War is the stupidest thing ever invented by the human mind,” he said.

Asked about talks between Russia and Ukraine, he went further.

“It’s stupid old men that create these wars. Men near death,” he said. “It’s young people that suffer.”

He never quite said that mining could end wars. He did not need to. The argument emerged from the connections he drew between conflict, economic vulnerability and the development of natural resources.

A war closes a strait, disrupting supplies and raising costs for countries least able to absorb them. Developing the resources beneath their own feet, in his view, could help young people build economies better able to withstand the next shock.

At one point, he contrasted “the peaceful development of mineral resources” with “an alternative activity: killing each other.”

He acknowledged that many Americans might consider it “sort of crazy for Americans to come mining on the Afghan and Iranian border.”

Then he offered his own view.

“To me, it’s the most logical thing to do. Just come and try to do some good in a highly mineralized region.”

The harder test

That is where his vision meets its hardest test. Minerals have financed conflict at least as often as they have helped resolve it.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, where Ivanhoe built Kamoa-Kakula, armed groups farther east have funded themselves through tin, tantalum and gold for three decades.

In Balochistan, the belief that the province’s resources leave without enriching local communities has long been part of the separatist argument.

Friedland knows this. He gave voice to the grievance himself.

When local people do not benefit, he said, “they want to shut the mine down. They complain, ‘Oh, you’re stealing my grandfather and my grandmother’s wealth.’”

Mining in the past, he added, was “an imperialistic thing. The sun never set on the British Empire, and all the wealth went back and built the city of London.”

That is the hinge. A mine does not decide whether it calms a region or inflames it. The terms do: who holds the licence, who gets hired, where the royalty goes and whether the school is built before the haul road.

Pakistan’s leaders spent the same two days of the PMIF offering another kind of security, the kind only the state can provide. On that, they did not hedge either.

Friedland’s gift has always been to make mining work in some of the world’s most challenging places. Whether Balochistan can achieve security through the local consent and economic participation he describes will be determined by the contracts and what happens in the years that follow, on a timescale he openly acknowledged was not his own.

I have argued in the Ground View series before that deposits are not a supply chain. Friedland would go even further. In his telling, a deposit is not even an asset. It is a generation.

* Erik Groves is a contributing analyst for MINING.COM and Corporate Strategy and In-House Counsel at Morgan Companies. He will attend and provide coverage of the Pakistan Minerals Investment Forum (PMIF) in Islamabad on November 12 and 13.

Event organizers are assisting with travel, accommodation, and interview coordination with key participants. Neither Groves nor MINING.COM is receiving payment for coverage. All reporting, analysis, interview selection and editorial decisions remain independent of the organizers, who have no right to review or approve content before publication.

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