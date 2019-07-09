Groundbreaking Vital Sign Could Help Clinicians Improve Patient Outcomes and Save Lives

NORTHFIELD, Ill., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent study revealing striking insights into prevalence, risk factors, and outcomes of intra-abdominal hypertension is now signaling a larger industry need for exclusive Medline technology that can monitor and measure intra-abdominal pressure.

Nearly 6 million patients are admitted to intensive care units across the United States and face a 10%-29% mortality rate. According to the April 2019 "Critical Care Medicine" report, intra-abdominal hypertension (IAH) is found in nearly 50 percent of intensive care unit (ICU) patients and is an independent predictor of 28 and 90 day mortality.

"If you're unaware of a patient's intra-abdominal pressure (IAP) measurement and are not following it or actively managing it, you're going to miss those patients with intra-abdominal hypertension and, consequently, that can have a negative impact on their outcome," says Gregory J. Schears, M.D. Consultant, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Rochester, Minnesota. "Just like the head when we think about increased intra-cranial pressure and trying to optimize cerebral perfusion pressure, we must grasp the concept of intra-abdominal pressure and how we can optimize abdominal perfusion pressure if we are going to reduce the probability of hepatic, intestinal, renal injury from increased IAP."

Medline is collaborating with leading critical care physicians to drive awareness around the urgent need for health systems to monitor intra-abdominal pressure as a vital sign in ICU patients to minimize and prevent intra-abdominal hypertension. IAH can lead to organ dysfunction and if untreated, can progress to abdominal compartment syndrome (ACS).

Better Data, Better Outcomes:

Over the past few decades, patient survival rates have increased through improved technological innovations, diagnosis, and multidisciplinary management made possible by systems, such as Medline's Accuryn critical care monitoring system.

Accuryn transforms the traditional urinary catheter into a next-generation diagnostic tool by using proprietary electromechanical designs and advanced software algorithms to deliver automated, real-time, continuous accurate, actionable data including IAP, urine output and core body temperature.

Whereas traditional methods for measuring IAP often involve complex setups that increase the risk of clinician error or require opening the closed drainage system – putting patients at an increased risk for a catheter-associated urinary tract infection (CAUTI), the Accuryn urinary catheter measures IAP from a small balloon seamlessly integrated directly below the catheter tip. Simply push a button and get an accurate reading.

"Accurate data is critical to understanding trends in patient conditions so clinicians can react in real time. In some cases, monitoring additional vital signs can give care teams an advantage in fighting disease, illness, and other conditions that can impact a patient's ability to live," says Mary Pat Eble, MSN, RN, and clinical product specialist at Medline.

"This study confirms that IAH is an independent predictor of mortality. With Accuryn we now have a way to monitor this in a closed system on a minute to minute basis for our critically ill patients at risk for Acute Kidney Injury and intra-abdominal problems," says Dr. Bruce Friedman, MD, CNSP, FCCP, FCCM. "This gives us the potential to intervene to improve outcomes, and to get our patients out of the ICU faster."

Medline is a healthcare company: manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 20,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

Gregory J. Schears, M.D. Consultant, Department of Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Rochester, Minnesota and Dr. Bruce Friedman, MD, CNSP, FCCP, FCCM are paid consultants of Medline.

