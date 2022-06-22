Groundfloor Launches New Spanish-Language Program for Borrowers

Groundfloor makes the loan process easier than ever for Spanish-speaking real estate entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Groundfloor, the wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate, is announcing the launch of a new Spanish-language program specifically for Spanish-speaking real estate entrepreneurs who are looking for financing on residential fix and flip or new construction projects. Through this program, Groundfloor has launched a dedicated experience for Spanish-speaking entrepreneurs that provides information on our lending products in their native language and connects interested borrowers to a dedicated Business Development Manager who is fluent in Spanish. Further plans for the program include a Spanish-language application portal and the translation of all relevant loan documents and informational materials into Spanish.

"Diversity is one of our core values at Groundfloor, and we've always attracted real estate investors from a wide range of backgrounds and ethnicities," said Jeff Seal, Director of Originations for Groundfloor. "Recently we've seen increasing interest from Spanish-speaking real estate entrepreneurs, a group that has been typically underserved by traditional financial organizations. We know that the loan application process can be intimidating, especially when going through it in a non-native language. True to our mission, we want Groundfloor to be the place that makes it easy for everyone to build wealth through real estate."

Since its launch in 2013, Groundfloor has loaned more than $710 million in capital to independent real estate entrepreneurs, who are working to improve their communities while building their own wealth. Some of the other advantages to lending from Groundfloor include:

Loan sizes from $75k to $1.5m

to Special pricing and leverage options for general contractors and builders

True deferred payments – no payments until loan repays

Ability to maximize cash flow by rolling all points and fees into closing

Up to 100% Loan-to-Cost

Up to 75% Loan-to-After repair value

No liquidity requirements or interest reserves

Spanish-speaking real estate entrepreneurs who would like more information or are interested in submitting an application can visit https://borrowers.groundfloor.us/espanol to start the process.

About Groundfloor

Founded in 2013, Groundfloor is an award-winning wealthtech platform that allows everyone to build wealth through real estate. Groundfloor was the first company qualified by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission to offer direct real estate debt investments via Regulation A for non-accredited and accredited investors alike. Today, it remains the only product offering everyone the ability to build fully customizable real estate debt portfolios for short-term, high-yield returns. Headquartered in Atlanta, Groundfloor has won numerous awards for its rapid growth and innovation including the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte's Technology Fast 500. To date, Groundfloor has raised $41.8 million in funding from a variety of sources, including venture capital and online public equity offerings. As of its most recent round of financing, the company is over 30% customer-owned.

