Group 1 Automotive: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

On its third-quarter 2026 earnings call, held on Oct. 28, 2026, Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) announced the acquisition of Hennessey Automotive Companies alongside a sweeping asset disposition plan. By swapping lower-margin dealerships for high-volume luxury locations, the auto retailer aims to expand margins and improve earnings durability. Controlling operating costs while capturing high-margin parts and service revenue remains key to surviving auto cycle volatility.

Three things management said stand out.

Group 1 is selling underperforming rooftops to acquire premium luxury locations that boost overall operating efficiency. The strategy lowers selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses--the overhead required to run stores--while increasing adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a measure of core operating profitability.

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