Group 1 Automotive Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Record Quarterly Revenues of $4.1 billion , a 14.3% Increase

Record Quarterly Diluted Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations of $12.11 per share, an 18.3% Increase

HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 204 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported record quarterly financial results for the second quarter 2022.

Current quarter total revenues of $4.1 billion, gross profit of $768.4 million and diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $12.11 were the highest in Company history. Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $12.11, represents an 18.3% increase over prior year quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $10.23.

"Our record second quarter results were driven by record U.S. revenues and gross profits. Our strength was demonstrated across the breadth of our U.S. business as evidenced by a 34.0% growth in parts and service and a 20.3% increase in finance and insurance. A major contributing factor to our performance was the extreme speed at which we were able to integrate a large number of new acquisitions over the past 18 months which will provide more than $3.0 billion in expected annual additional revenues in the year ahead," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Hesterberg also added, "New vehicle supply continues to be constrained, with no discernible change in the flow of new vehicle deliveries to our dealerships as compared to the most recent quarters. In the U.S., we continue to see the majority of new vehicles either presold or sold shortly after delivery. In the U.K., we continue to maintain a forward order book for new vehicles which extends into 2023."

Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.

Current Quarter Results Overview

Total revenues for the second quarter of 2022 ("current quarter") were a record of $4.1 billion, a 14.3% increase compared to total revenues of $3.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021 ("prior year quarter").

Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $199.3 million, a 5.6% increase compared to net income from continuing operations of $188.8 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was a record of $197.5 million, a 5.1% increase compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations of $188.0 million for the prior year quarter.

Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was a record of $12.11, an 18.3% increase over diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $10.23 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was also a record of $12.00, a 17.8% increase over adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $10.19 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter and prior year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations excludes adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.10 and $0.12, respectively.

Second Quarter 2022 Key Performance Metrics (year-over-year comparable period basis) Consolidated Same Store (a non-GAAP

measure) Reported: 2Q22 Change 2Q22 Change Total revenues $4.1B +14.3 % $3.4B (4.3) % Total gross profit ("GP") $768.4M +18.3 % $630.9M (1.4) % NV units sold 38,822 (6.3) % 31,204 (23.7) % NV GP per retail unit ("PRU") $5,416 +40.2 % $5,338 +38.5 % Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold 48,907 +9.9 % 40,978 (6.8) % UV retail GP PRU $1,830 (24.7) % $1,829 (24.8) % Parts & service ("P&S") GP $277.7M +30.6 % $231.1M +10.6 % P&S Gross Margin 55.2 % (0.3) % 54.0 % (1.5) % Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues $190.2M +19.2 % $157.9M +0.3 % F&I GP PRU $2,168 +16.7 % $2,187 +17.9 % Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP 59.9 % +313 bps 60.2 % +347 bps Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP 60.3 % +342 bps 60.2 % +347 bps

Corporate Development

In April 2022, the Company acquired a Toyota dealership in New Mexico, which is expected to generate $115.0 million in annualized revenues. In July 2022, the Company acquired three dealerships and a collision center in Louisiana, consisting of Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Volvo franchises. This acquisition is expected to generate $110.0 million in annual revenues, bringing year-to-date total acquired expected annual revenues for the Company to $660.0 million.

In June 2022, the Company disposed of one dealership in Texas and one dealership in Massachusetts. These stores generated approximately $75.0 million in annualized revenues.

In July 2022, the Company closed on the disposition of its Brazilian operations.

Share Repurchase

During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 799,033 shares, representing approximately 4.6% of the Company's current year beginning outstanding common shares, at an average price per common share of $173.90, for a total of $139.0 million. During the current year, the Company repurchased 1,437,729 shares, representing approximately 8.3% of the Company's current year beginning outstanding common shares, at an average price per common share of $176.74, for a total of $254.1 million. The Company has $139.0 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had an aggregate 15.9 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.

Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details

Group 1's senior management will host a conference call today at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results. The conference call will be simulcast live on the Internet at group1auto.com, then click on 'Investor Relations' and then 'Events' or through this link: group1corp.com/events. A webcast replay will be available for 30 days.

The conference call will also be available live by dialing in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call at:

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003 International: 1-412-317-6061 Conference ID: 2917777

A telephonic replay will be available following the call through August 3, 2022, by dialing:

Domestic: 1-877-344-7529 International: 1-412-317-0088 Replay ID: 7058394

ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.

Group 1 owns and operates 204 automotive dealerships, 273 franchises, and 47 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.

Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com , www.group1auto.com , www.group1collision.com , www.acceleride.com , www.facebook.com/group1auto , and www.twitter.com/group1auto .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 and the armed conflict in Ukraine on our business and the supply chains upon which our business is dependent, (j) the impacts of continued inflation and any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (l) the risk that proposed transactions will not be consummated in a timely manner, and (m) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.

In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.

Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.

Investor contacts:

Jason Babbitt

Vice President, Treasurer

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

jbabbitt@group1auto.com

Media contacts:

Pete DeLongchamps

Senior Vice President, Manufacturer Relations, Financial Services and Public Affairs

Group 1 Automotive, Inc.

pdelongchamps@group1auto.com

or

Clint Woods

Pierpont Communications, Inc.

713-627-2223 | cwoods@piercom.com

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,851.3

$ 1,805.5

$ 45.8

2.5 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,505.4

1,183.8

321.6

27.2 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

95.8

93.7

2.1

2.3 % Parts and service sales

502.6

382.9

119.7

31.2 % Finance, insurance and other, net

190.2

159.6

30.6

19.2 % Total revenues

4,145.4

3,625.6

519.8

14.3 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

1,641.0

1,645.4

(4.4)

(0.3) % Used vehicle retail sales

1,415.9

1,075.6

340.3

31.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

95.1

84.8

10.3

12.1 % Parts and service sales

224.9

170.3

54.7

32.1 % Total cost of sales

3,377.0

2,976.1

400.8

13.5 % GROSS PROFIT

768.4

649.5

118.9

18.3 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

460.2

368.6

91.5

24.8 % Depreciation and amortization expense

23.0

18.4

4.6

24.9 % Asset impairments

0.8

—

0.8

100.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

284.5

262.5

22.0

8.4 % Floorplan interest expense

5.9

8.6

(2.7)

(31.8) % Other interest expense, net

18.5

13.6

4.9

36.1 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

260.1

240.3

19.8

8.3 % Provision for income taxes

60.8

51.5

9.3

18.1 % Net income from continuing operations

199.3

188.8

10.5

5.6 % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

(3.4)

2.2

(5.6)

(253.0) % NET INCOME

$ 195.9

$ 191.0

$ 5.0

2.6 % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

5.4

6.4

(1.1)

(16.6) % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 190.6

$ 184.5

$ 6.0

3.3 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 12.11

$ 10.23

$ 1.88

18.3 % Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.20)

$ 0.12

$ (0.32)

(267.9) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 11.90

$ 10.35

$ 1.55

15.0 % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

16.0

17.8

(1.8)

(10.2) % Weighted average participating securities

0.5

0.6

(0.2)

(27.7) % Total weighted average shares

16.5

18.5

(2.0)

(10.8) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

23.4 %

21.4 %

1.9 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change REVENUES:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 3,596.4

$ 3,314.7

$ 281.7

8.5 % Used vehicle retail sales

2,865.3

2,071.9

793.4

38.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

189.3

172.0

17.4

10.1 % Parts and service sales

975.5

735.7

239.8

32.6 % Finance, insurance and other, net

363.2

285.3

78.0

27.3 % Total revenues

7,989.7

6,579.6

1,410.2

21.4 % COST OF SALES:















New vehicle retail sales

3,184.9

3,059.0

125.9

4.1 % Used vehicle retail sales

2,688.0

1,905.3

782.7

41.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

185.7

159.3

26.4

16.6 % Parts and service sales

438.0

325.3

112.7

34.7 % Total cost of sales

6,496.6

5,448.8

1,047.8

19.2 % GROSS PROFIT

1,493.1

1,130.7

362.4

32.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses

878.6

680.0

198.7

29.2 % Depreciation and amortization expense

44.2

37.6

6.6

17.5 % Asset impairments

0.8

—

0.8

100.0 % INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

569.5

413.2

156.3

37.8 % Floorplan interest expense

11.2

16.1

(5.0)

(30.9) % Other interest expense, net

35.9

26.7

9.2

34.3 % INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

522.4

370.3

152.1

41.1 % Provision for income taxes

122.0

80.6

41.4

51.4 % Net income from continuing operations

400.4

289.7

110.7

38.2 % Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

(1.6)

3.2

(4.8)

(148.4) % NET INCOME

$ 398.9

$ 292.9

$ 106.0

36.2 % Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities

11.2

9.9

1.3

13.4 % Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 387.6

$ 283.0

$ 104.6

37.0 % Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations

$ 23.88

$ 15.70

$ 8.18

52.1 % Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations

$ (0.09)

$ 0.17

$ (0.27)

(153.4) % DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$ 23.79

$ 15.88

$ 7.91

49.8 % Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding

16.3

17.8

(1.5)

(8.6) % Weighted average participating securities

0.5

0.6

(0.2)

(24.5) % Total weighted average shares

16.8

18.5

(1.7)

(9.1) % Effective tax rate on continuing operations

23.4 %

21.8 %

1.6 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Additional Information — Consolidated (Unaudited)





















June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

Increase/(Decrease)

% Change SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:











(In millions)















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 26.3

$ 14.9

$ 11.3

75.9 % Inventories, net

$ 1,125.5

$ 1,073.1

$ 52.4

4.9 % Floorplan notes payable, net (1)

$ 780.9

$ 531.0

$ 249.9

47.1 % Total debt

$ 1,970.4

$ 2,035.7

$ (65.4)

(3.2) % Total equity

$ 2,004.5

$ 1,825.2

$ 179.3

9.8 % (1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $83.4 and $271.9, respectively.





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

2022

2021 NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:











United States

81.5 %

82.2 %

80.9 %

81.9 % United Kingdom

18.5 %

17.8 %

19.1 %

18.1 %

















NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:











Toyota/Lexus

24.7 %

25.1 %

23.9 %

25.4 % Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA

15.8 %

15.8 %

15.5 %

15.3 % BMW/MINI

12.3 %

11.5 %

12.7 %

10.8 % Ford/Lincoln

8.6 %

7.8 %

8.4 %

8.8 % Honda/Acura

6.6 %

9.4 %

7.3 %

9.0 % Chevrolet/GMC/Buick/Cadillac

6.4 %

6.9 %

6.3 %

7.1 % Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter

6.5 %

4.7 %

6.2 %

4.9 % Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM

5.0 %

4.1 %

5.1 %

4.2 % Hyundai/Kia/Genesis

5.4 %

5.9 %

4.9 %

5.5 % Nissan

3.5 %

6.0 %

4.0 %

5.7 % Subaru

2.4 %

1.3 %

2.6 %

1.4 % Jaguar/Land Rover

1.5 %

1.6 %

1.4 %

1.8 % Mazda

1.1 %

— %

1.2 %

— % Other

0.3 %

— %

0.3 %

— %



100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %

100.0 %





June 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):











Consolidated











New vehicle inventory

15

12

19 Used vehicle inventory

35

42

32 U.S.











New vehicle inventory

11

9

16 Used vehicle inventory

32

36

29 U.K.











New vehicle inventory

31

33

31 Used vehicle inventory

43

66

39 (1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,851.3

$ 1,805.5

$ 45.8

2.5 %



$ (32.5)

4.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 1,505.4

1,183.8

321.6

27.2 %



(34.5)

30.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 95.8

93.7

2.1

2.3 %



(4.1)

6.7 % Total used 1,601.2

1,277.5

323.7

25.3 %



(38.7)

28.4 % Parts and service sales 502.6

382.9

119.7

31.2 %



(6.4)

32.9 % F&I, net 190.2

159.6

30.6

19.2 %



(1.9)

20.4 % Total revenues $ 4,145.4

$ 3,625.6

$ 519.8

14.3 %



$ (79.5)

16.5 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 210.3

$ 160.1

$ 50.2

31.3 %



$ (3.0)

33.2 % Used vehicle retail sales 89.5

108.1

(18.7)

(17.3) %



(1.7)

(15.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.8

8.9

(8.1)

(91.4) %



0.1

(92.8) % Total used 90.3

117.1

(26.8)

(22.9) %



(1.6)

(21.5) % Parts and service sales 277.7

212.7

65.0

30.6 %



(3.9)

32.4 % F&I, net 190.2

159.6

30.6

19.2 %



(1.9)

20.4 % Total gross profit $ 768.4

$ 649.5

$ 118.9

18.3 %



$ (10.5)

19.9 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 11.4 %

8.9 %

2.5 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.9 %

9.1 %

(3.2) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.8 %

9.5 %

(8.7) %













Total used 5.6 %

9.2 %

(3.5) %













Parts and service sales 55.2 %

55.5 %

(0.3) %













Total gross margin 18.5 %

17.9 %

0.6 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 38,822

41,442

(2,620)

(6.3) %









Retail used vehicles sold 48,907

44,502

4,405

9.9 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 9,514

10,730

(1,216)

(11.3) %









Total used 58,421

55,232

3,189

5.8 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 47,686

$ 43,567

$ 4,119

9.5 %



$ (837)

11.4 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,781

$ 26,601

$ 4,180

15.7 %



$ (706)

18.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,416

$ 3,863

$ 1,553

40.2 %



$ (78)

42.2 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,830

$ 2,430

$ (600)

(24.7) %



$ (36)

(23.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 81

$ 831

$ (750)

(90.3) %



$ 13

(91.9) % Total used $ 1,545

$ 2,119

$ (575)

(27.1) %



$ (28)

(25.8) % F&I PRU $ 2,168

$ 1,857

$ 311

16.7 %



$ (22)

17.9 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 460.2

$ 368.6

$ 91.5

24.8 %



$ (7.5)

26.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 463.3

$ 369.4

$ 93.9

25.4 %



$ (7.5)

27.4 % SG&A as % gross profit 59.9 %

56.8 %

3.1 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 60.3 %

56.9 %

3.4 %













Operating margin % 6.9 %

7.2 %

(0.4) %













Adjusted operating margin % (1) 6.8 %

7.2 %

(0.4) %













Pretax margin % 6.3 %

6.6 %

(0.4) %













Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 6.2 %

6.7 %

(0.5) %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 5.9

$ 8.6

$ (2.7)

(31.8) %



$ (0.2)

(30.0) % Less: Floorplan assistance (2) 14.1

15.3

(1.1)

(7.4) %



—

(7.3) % Net floorplan expense $ (8.3)

$ (6.6)

$ (1.6)







$ (0.2)





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,596.4

$ 3,314.7

$ 281.7

8.5 %



$ (43.8)

9.8 % Used vehicle retail sales 2,865.3

2,071.9

793.4

38.3 %



(44.9)

40.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 189.3

172.0

17.4

10.1 %



(5.2)

13.1 % Total used 3,054.6

2,243.8

810.8

36.1 %



(50.0)

38.4 % Parts and service sales 975.5

735.7

239.8

32.6 %



(8.3)

33.7 % F&I, net 363.2

285.3

78.0

27.3 %



(2.6)

28.2 % Total revenues $ 7,989.7

$ 6,579.6

$ 1,410.2

21.4 %



$ (104.7)

23.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 411.5

$ 255.7

$ 155.8

60.9 %



$ (4.2)

62.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 177.3

166.6

10.7

6.4 %



(2.4)

7.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.6

12.7

(9.1)

(71.7) %



0.1

(72.9) % Total used 180.9

179.3

1.6

0.9 %



(2.3)

2.2 % Parts and service sales 537.5

410.4

127.1

31.0 %



(5.1)

32.2 % F&I, net 363.2

285.3

78.0

27.3 %



(2.6)

28.2 % Total gross profit $ 1,493.1

$ 1,130.7

$ 362.4

32.0 %



$ (14.2)

33.3 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 11.4 %

7.7 %

3.7 %













Used vehicle retail sales 6.2 %

8.0 %

(1.9) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.9 %

7.4 %

(5.5) %













Total used 5.9 %

8.0 %

(2.1) %













Parts and service sales 55.1 %

55.8 %

(0.7) %













Total gross margin 18.7 %

17.2 %

1.5 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 75,555

77,134

(1,579)

(2.0) %









Retail used vehicles sold 92,713

82,045

10,668

13.0 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 18,613

20,308

(1,695)

(8.3) %









Total used 111,326

102,353

8,973

8.8 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 47,600

$ 42,974

$ 4,626

10.8 %



$ (580)

12.1 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,905

$ 25,253

$ 5,652

22.4 %



$ (484)

24.3 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,446

$ 3,316

$ 2,131

64.3 %



$ (55)

65.9 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,913

$ 2,031

$ (118)

(5.8) %



$ (26)

(4.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 193

$ 625

$ (432)

(69.1) %



$ 8

(70.4) % Total used $ 1,625

$ 1,752

$ (127)

(7.2) %



$ (20)

(6.1) % F&I PRU $ 2,159

$ 1,792

$ 367

20.5 %



$ (15)

21.3 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 878.6

$ 680.0

$ 198.7

29.2 %



$ (9.3)

30.6 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 903.2

$ 679.8

$ 223.3

32.8 %



$ (9.4)

34.2 % SG&A as % gross profit 58.8 %

60.1 %

(1.3) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 60.5 %

60.1 %

0.4 %













Operating margin % 7.1 %

6.3 %

0.8 %













Adjusted operating margin % (1) 6.8 %

6.3 %

0.5 %













Pretax margin % 6.5 %

5.6 %

0.9 %













Adjusted pretax margin % (1) 6.2 %

5.7 %

0.6 %













Floorplan expense:























Floorplan interest expense $ 11.2

$ 16.1

$ (5.0)

(30.9) %



$ (0.2)

(29.7) % Less: Floorplan assistance (2) 28.2

28.5

(0.3)

(1.0) %



—

(1.0) % Net floorplan expense $ (17.0)

$ (12.3)

$ (4.7)







$ (0.2)



Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1) $ 11.2

$ 13.8

$ (2.7)

(19.3) %



$ (0.2)

(17.9) %

(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. (2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 1,561.7

$ 1,504.4

$ 57.4

3.8 % Used vehicle retail sales

1,197.6

882.9

314.7

35.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

59.1

61.2

(2.0)

(3.3) % Total used

1,256.8

944.1

312.7

33.1 % Parts and service sales

445.6

332.6

113.0

34.0 % F&I, net

173.1

143.9

29.2

20.3 % Total revenues

$ 3,437.2

$ 2,924.9

$ 512.3

17.5 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 184.5

$ 141.7

$ 42.8

30.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

73.7

87.3

(13.6)

(15.6) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

1.9

6.4

(4.5)

(70.9) % Total used

75.5

93.7

(18.2)

(19.4) % Parts and service sales

243.1

181.7

61.4

33.8 % F&I, net

173.1

143.9

29.2

20.3 % Total gross profit

$ 676.3

$ 561.1

$ 115.2

20.5 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

11.8 %

9.4 %

2.4 %



Used vehicle retail sales

6.2 %

9.9 %

(3.7) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

3.1 %

10.5 %

(7.3) %



Total used

6.0 %

9.9 %

(3.9) %



Parts and service sales

54.6 %

54.6 %

(0.1) %



Total gross margin

19.7 %

19.2 %

0.5 %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

31,627

34,047

(2,420)

(7.1) % Retail used vehicles sold

38,523

34,008

4,515

13.3 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

6,059

6,606

(547)

(8.3) % Total used

44,582

40,614

3,968

9.8 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 49,380

$ 44,185

$ 5,196

11.8 % Used vehicle retail

$ 31,089

$ 25,962

$ 5,127

19.7 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 5,834

$ 4,162

$ 1,671

40.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,913

$ 2,568

$ (655)

(25.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 307

$ 969

$ (661)

(68.3) % Total used

$ 1,694

$ 2,308

$ (613)

(26.6) % F&I PRU

$ 2,468

$ 2,114

$ 354

16.7 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 393.6

$ 312.6

$ 81.0

25.9 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 396.8

$ 313.4

$ 83.4

26.6 % SG&A as % gross profit

58.2 %

55.7 %

2.5 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

58.7 %

55.9 %

2.8 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





















Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 2,994.9

$ 2,750.4

$ 244.5

8.9 % Used vehicle retail sales

2,235.5

1,579.4

656.1

41.5 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

116.4

111.6

4.8

4.3 % Total used

2,351.9

1,691.0

660.9

39.1 % Parts and service sales

854.0

628.9

225.1

35.8 % F&I, net

327.9

259.0

68.9

26.6 % Total revenues

$ 6,528.5

$ 5,329.3

$ 1,199.3

22.5 % Gross profit:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 357.8

$ 222.6

$ 135.2

60.8 % Used vehicle retail sales

142.3

137.6

4.7

3.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales

5.1

10.3

(5.2)

(50.6) % Total used

147.4

148.0

(0.5)

(0.4) % Parts and service sales

464.1

346.8

117.3

33.8 % F&I, net

327.9

259.0

68.9

26.6 % Total gross profit

$ 1,297.2

$ 976.3

$ 320.9

32.9 % Gross margin:















New vehicle retail sales

11.9 %

8.1 %

3.9 %



Used vehicle retail sales

6.4 %

8.7 %

(2.3) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales

4.4 %

9.3 %

(4.9) %



Total used

6.3 %

8.8 %

(2.5) %



Parts and service sales

54.3 %

55.1 %

(0.8) %



Total gross margin

19.9 %

18.3 %

1.5 %



Units sold:















Retail new vehicles sold

61,125

63,199

(2,074)

(3.3) % Retail used vehicles sold

72,463

64,439

8,024

12.5 % Wholesale used vehicles sold

12,060

13,046

(986)

(7.6) % Total used

84,523

77,485

7,038

9.1 % Average sales price per unit sold:















New vehicle retail

$ 48,996

$ 43,520

$ 5,476

12.6 % Used vehicle retail

$ 30,850

$ 24,510

$ 6,340

25.9 % Gross profit per unit sold:















New vehicle retail sales

$ 5,854

$ 3,522

$ 2,332

66.2 % Used vehicle retail sales

$ 1,964

$ 2,136

$ (172)

(8.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales

$ 423

$ 792

$ (369)

(46.6) % Total used

$ 1,744

$ 1,910

$ (165)

(8.7) % F&I PRU

$ 2,454

$ 2,029

$ 425

21.0 % Other:















SG&A expenses

$ 747.2

$ 574.3

$ 172.9

30.1 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)

$ 769.1

$ 574.7

$ 194.3

33.8 % SG&A as % gross profit

57.6 %

58.8 %

(1.2) %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)

59.3 %

58.9 %

0.4 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 289.5

$ 301.2

$ (11.6)

(3.9) %



$ (32.5)

6.9 % Used vehicle retail sales 307.8

300.9

6.9

2.3 %



(34.5)

13.8 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 36.7

32.5

4.2

12.8 %



(4.1)

25.4 % Total used 344.5

333.4

11.1

3.3 %



(38.7)

14.9 % Parts and service sales 57.1

50.3

6.7

13.3 %



(6.4)

26.1 % F&I, net 17.1

15.7

1.4

8.7 %



(1.9)

21.0 % Total revenues $ 708.2

$ 700.7

$ 7.5

1.1 %



$ (79.5)

12.4 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 25.8

$ 18.4

$ 7.4

40.2 %



$ (3.0)

56.8 % Used vehicle retail sales 15.8

20.8

(5.0)

(24.1) %



(1.7)

(15.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.1)

2.5

(3.6)

(143.3) %



0.1

(148.4) % Total used 14.7

23.3

(8.6)

(37.0) %



(1.6)

(30.0) % Parts and service sales 34.5

31.0

3.6

11.6 %



(3.9)

24.2 % F&I, net 17.1

15.7

1.4

8.7 %



(1.9)

21.0 % Total gross profit $ 92.1

$ 88.4

$ 3.7

4.2 %



$ (10.5)

16.1 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.9 %

6.1 %

2.8 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.1 %

6.9 %

(1.8) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (3.0) %

7.7 %

(10.7) %













Total used 4.3 %

7.0 %

(2.7) %













Parts and service sales 60.5 %

61.5 %

(0.9) %













Total gross margin 13.0 %

12.6 %

0.4 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 7,195

7,395

(200)

(2.7) %









Retail used vehicles sold 10,384

10,494

(110)

(1.0) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 3,455

4,124

(669)

(16.2) %









Total used 13,839

14,618

(779)

(5.3) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 40,241

$ 40,727

$ (486)

(1.2) %



$ (4,517)

9.9 % Used vehicle retail $ 29,640

$ 28,672

$ 969

3.4 %



$ (3,327)

15.0 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,580

$ 2,484

$ 1,096

44.1 %



$ (423)

61.1 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,521

$ 1,984

$ (463)

(23.3) %



$ (168)

(14.8) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (316)

$ 611

$ (927)

NM



$ 37

NM Total used $ 1,063

$ 1,597

$ (534)

(33.4) %



$ (117)

(26.1) % F&I PRU $ 973

$ 879

$ 94

10.6 %



$ (110)

23.2 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 66.6

$ 56.0

$ 10.5

18.7 %



$ (7.5)

32.1 % SG&A as % gross profit 72.2 %

63.4 %

8.9 %















NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reported Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 601.6

$ 564.3

$ 37.2

6.6 %



$ (43.8)

14.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 629.8

492.5

137.3

27.9 %



(44.9)

37.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 72.9

60.4

12.6

20.8 %



(5.2)

29.4 % Total used 702.7

552.8

149.9

27.1 %



(50.0)

36.2 % Parts and service sales 121.5

106.8

14.7

13.8 %



(8.3)

21.5 % F&I, net 35.4

26.3

9.1

34.5 %



(2.6)

44.4 % Total revenues $ 1,461.2

$ 1,250.3

$ 210.9

16.9 %



$ (104.7)

25.2 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 53.7

$ 33.2

$ 20.5

61.9 %



$ (4.2)

74.5 % Used vehicle retail sales 35.0

29.0

6.0

20.6 %



(2.4)

29.0 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.5)

2.4

(3.9)

NM



0.1

NM Total used 33.5

31.4

2.1

6.7 %



(2.3)

14.0 % Parts and service sales 73.4

63.6

9.8

15.4 %



(5.1)

23.4 % F&I, net 35.4

26.3

9.1

34.5 %



(2.6)

44.4 % Total gross profit $ 195.9

$ 154.4

$ 41.5

26.9 %



$ (14.2)

36.1 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.9 %

5.9 %

3.1 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.6 %

5.9 %

(0.3) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.1) %

3.9 %

(6.0) %













Total used 4.8 %

5.7 %

(0.9) %













Parts and service sales 60.4 %

59.5 %

0.8 %













Total gross margin 13.4 %

12.3 %

1.1 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 14,430

13,935

495

3.6 %









Retail used vehicles sold 20,250

17,606

2,644

15.0 %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 6,553

7,262

(709)

(9.8) %









Total used 26,803

24,868

1,935

7.8 %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 41,689

$ 40,498

$ 1,191

2.9 %



$ (3,037)

10.4 % Used vehicle retail $ 31,101

$ 27,973

$ 3,128

11.2 %



$ (2,216)

19.1 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,721

$ 2,379

$ 1,342

56.4 %



$ (289)

68.5 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,727

$ 1,647

$ 80

4.9 %



$ (120)

12.1 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (230)

$ 325

$ (555)

NM



$ 23

NM Total used $ 1,249

$ 1,261

$ (12)

(1.0) %



$ (85)

5.8 % F&I PRU $ 1,020

$ 834

$ 186

22.3 %



$ (75)

31.3 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 131.4

$ 105.7

$ 25.7

24.4 %



$ (9.3)

33.1 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 134.1

$ 105.1

$ 29.0

27.6 %



$ (9.4)

36.6 % SG&A as % gross profit 67.1 %

68.4 %

(1.4) %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 68.4 %

68.1 %

0.4 %















(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures. NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)































Three Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 1,492.6

$ 1,781.6

$ (289.0)

(16.2) %



$ (30.0)

(14.5) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,266.7

1,170.2

96.6

8.3 %



(30.5)

10.9 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 78.8

92.9

(14.1)

(15.2) %



(3.8)

(11.1) % Total used 1,345.5

1,263.1

82.5

6.5 %



(34.3)

9.2 % Parts and service sales 427.7

376.7

51.0

13.5 %



(5.7)

15.1 % F&I, net 157.9

157.4

0.5

0.3 %



(1.8)

1.4 % Total revenues $ 3,423.7

$ 3,578.8

$ (155.0)

(4.3) %



$ (71.8)

(2.3) % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 166.6

$ 157.7

$ 8.9

5.7 %



$ (2.8)

7.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 74.9

106.9

(32.0)

(29.9) %



(1.5)

(28.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.4

8.8

(8.4)

(95.8) %



0.1

(97.0) % Total used 75.3

115.7

(40.4)

(34.9) %



(1.4)

(33.7) % Parts and service sales 231.1

209.0

22.1

10.6 %



(3.5)

12.2 % F&I, net 157.9

157.4

0.5

0.3 %



(1.8)

1.4 % Total gross profit $ 630.9

$ 639.8

$ (9.0)

(1.4) %



$ (9.5)

0.1 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 11.2 %

8.8 %

2.3 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.9 %

9.1 %

(3.2) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 0.5 %

9.5 %

(9.0) %













Total used 5.6 %

9.2 %

(3.6) %













Parts and service sales 54.0 %

55.5 %

(1.5) %













Total gross margin 18.4 %

17.9 %

0.5 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 31,204

40,900

(9,696)

(23.7) %









Retail used vehicles sold 40,978

43,975

(2,997)

(6.8) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 7,597

10,615

(3,018)

(28.4) %









Total used 48,575

54,590

(6,015)

(11.0) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 47,834

$ 43,561

$ 4,273

9.8 %



$ (961)

12.0 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,912

$ 26,609

$ 4,303

16.2 %



$ (745)

19.0 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,338

$ 3,855

$ 1,484

38.5 %



$ (90)

40.8 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,829

$ 2,431

$ (602)

(24.8) %



$ (37)

(23.2) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 49

$ 829

$ (781)

(94.1) %



$ 14

(95.8) % Total used $ 1,550

$ 2,120

$ (569)

(26.9) %



$ (29)

(25.5) % F&I PRU $ 2,187

$ 1,855

$ 333

17.9 %



$ (25)

19.3 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 380.0

$ 363.2

$ 16.8

4.6 %



$ (6.7)

6.5 % SG&A as % gross profit 60.2 %

56.8 %

3.5 %













Operating margin % 6.7 %

7.2 %

(0.5) %













Adjusted operating margin % (1) 6.7 %

7.2 %

(0.5) %















(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)









Six Months Ended June 30,



2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 2,933.4

$ 3,272.0

$ (338.6)

(10.3) %



$ (40.3)

(9.1) % Used vehicle retail sales 2,429.8

2,048.5

381.4

18.6 %



(39.7)

20.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 158.4

170.4

(11.9)

(7.0) %



(4.7)

(4.2) % Total used 2,588.3

2,218.8

369.4

16.7 %



(44.4)

18.7 % Parts and service sales 832.7

723.8

109.0

15.1 %



(7.4)

16.1 % F&I, net 306.6

281.3

25.2

9.0 %



(2.4)

9.8 % Total revenues $ 6,660.9

$ 6,495.9

$ 165.0

2.5 %



$ (94.5)

4.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 330.2

$ 252.3

$ 77.9

30.9 %



$ (3.8)

32.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 148.9

164.9

(16.0)

(9.7) %



(2.1)

(8.4) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.2

12.6

(10.4)

(82.6) %



0.1

(83.6) % Total used 151.0

177.5

(26.4)

(14.9) %



(2.0)

(13.8) % Parts and service sales 449.9

403.7

46.2

11.5 %



(4.5)

12.6 % F&I, net 306.6

281.3

25.2

9.0 %



(2.4)

9.8 % Total gross profit $ 1,237.7

$ 1,114.8

$ 123.0

11.0 %



$ (12.8)

12.2 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 11.3 %

7.7 %

3.5 %













Used vehicle retail sales 6.1 %

8.0 %

(1.9) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.4 %

7.4 %

(6.0) %













Total used 5.8 %

8.0 %

(2.2) %













Parts and service sales 54.0 %

55.8 %

(1.7) %













Total gross margin 18.6 %

17.2 %

1.4 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 61,464

76,163

(14,699)

(19.3) %









Retail used vehicles sold 78,393

81,067

(2,674)

(3.3) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 14,974

20,072

(5,098)

(25.4) %









Total used 93,367

101,139

(7,772)

(7.7) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 47,725

$ 42,960

$ 4,765

11.1 %



$ (656)

12.6 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,996

$ 25,269

$ 5,727

22.7 %



$ (506)

24.7 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 5,372

$ 3,312

$ 2,060

62.2 %



$ (62)

64.1 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,899

$ 2,034

$ (135)

(6.6) %



$ (27)

(5.3) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 146

$ 626

$ (480)

(76.7) %



$ 8

(78.0) % Total used $ 1,618

$ 1,755

$ (137)

(7.8) %



$ (21)

(6.6) % F&I PRU $ 2,192

$ 1,789

$ 403

22.5 %



$ (17)

23.5 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 747.1

$ 669.7

$ 77.3

11.5 %



$ (8.5)

12.8 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 747.1

$ 668.5

$ 78.6

11.8 %



$ (8.5)

13.0 % SG&A as % gross profit 60.4 %

60.1 %

0.3 %













Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 60.4 %

60.0 %

0.4 %













Operating margin % 6.8 %

6.3 %

0.5 %













Adjusted operating margin % (1) 6.8 %

6.3 %

0.5 %















(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 1,225.1

$ 1,480.5

$ (255.3)

(17.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 994.6

869.3

125.3

14.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 45.2

60.4

(15.2)

(25.2) % Total used 1,039.7

929.6

110.1

11.8 % Parts and service sales 376.8

329.1

47.7

14.5 % F&I, net 142.1

141.7

0.4

0.3 % Total revenues $ 2,783.8

$ 2,880.9

$ (97.1)

(3.4) % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 142.9

$ 139.3

$ 3.6

2.6 % Used vehicle retail sales 61.0

86.1

(25.0)

(29.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 1.3

6.3

(5.0)

(79.9) % Total used 62.3

92.4

(30.1)

(32.5) % Parts and service sales 200.4

179.4

21.0

11.7 % F&I, net 142.1

141.7

0.4

0.3 % Total gross profit $ 547.7

$ 552.7

$ (5.0)

(0.9) % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 11.7 %

9.4 %

2.3 %



Used vehicle retail sales 6.1 %

9.9 %

(3.8) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 2.8 %

10.4 %

(7.6) %



Total used 6.0 %

9.9 %

(3.9) %



Parts and service sales 53.2 %

54.5 %

(1.3) %



Total gross margin 19.7 %

19.2 %

0.5 %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 24,684

33,505

(8,821)

(26.3) % Retail used vehicles sold 32,071

33,481

(1,410)

(4.2) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 4,540

6,491

(1,951)

(30.1) % Total used 36,611

39,972

(3,361)

(8.4) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 49,633

$ 44,186

$ 5,446

12.3 % Used vehicle retail $ 31,012

$ 25,963

$ 5,048

19.4 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 5,789

$ 4,157

$ 1,631

39.2 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,904

$ 2,571

$ (668)

(26.0) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 278

$ 968

$ (689)

(71.2) % Total used $ 1,702

$ 2,311

$ (609)

(26.3) % F&I PRU $ 2,504

$ 2,115

$ 388

18.3 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 320.5

$ 308.3

$ 12.2

4.0 % SG&A as % gross profit 58.5 %

55.8 %

2.7 %





Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)

















Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change Revenues:













New vehicle retail sales $ 2,380.9

$ 2,708.0

$ (327.1)

(12.1) % Used vehicle retail sales 1,872.6

1,556.9

315.7

20.3 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 91.5

110.1

(18.6)

(16.9) % Total used 1,964.1

1,667.0

297.1

17.8 % Parts and service sales 724.6

622.4

102.3

16.4 % F&I, net 274.0

255.1

18.9

7.4 % Total revenues $ 5,343.6

$ 5,252.5

$ 91.1

1.7 % Gross profit:













New vehicle retail sales $ 281.2

$ 219.1

$ 62.1

28.3 % Used vehicle retail sales 118.1

135.9

(17.8)

(13.1) % Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.5

10.2

(6.7)

(65.8) % Total used 121.6

146.1

(24.5)

(16.8) % Parts and service sales 384.8

342.6

42.2

12.3 % F&I, net 274.0

255.1

18.9

7.4 % Total gross profit $ 1,061.6

$ 962.9

$ 98.7

10.2 % Gross margin:













New vehicle retail sales 11.8 %

8.1 %

3.7 %



Used vehicle retail sales 6.3 %

8.7 %

(2.4) %



Used vehicle wholesale sales 3.8 %

9.2 %

(5.4) %



Total used 6.2 %

8.8 %

(2.6) %



Parts and service sales 53.1 %

55.0 %

(1.9) %



Total gross margin 19.9 %

18.3 %

1.5 %



Units sold:













Retail new vehicles sold 48,453

62,244

(13,791)

(22.2) % Retail used vehicles sold 60,972

63,518

(2,546)

(4.0) % Wholesale used vehicles sold 9,179

12,835

(3,656)

(28.5) % Total used 70,151

76,353

(6,202)

(8.1) % Average sales price per unit sold:













New vehicle retail $ 49,138

$ 43,506

$ 5,632

12.9 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,713

$ 24,512

$ 6,201

25.3 % Gross profit per unit sold:













New vehicle retail sales $ 5,804

$ 3,521

$ 2,283

64.8 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,937

$ 2,140

$ (203)

(9.5) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ 379

$ 791

$ (413)

(52.1) % Total used $ 1,733

$ 1,913

$ (180)

(9.4) % F&I PRU $ 2,504

$ 2,028

$ 476

23.4 % Other:













SG&A expenses $ 627.0

$ 566.9

$ 60.1

10.6 % Adjusted SG&A expenses (1) $ 627.0

$ 565.7

$ 61.4

10.8 % SG&A as % gross profit 59.1 %

58.9 %

0.2 %



Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1) 59.1 %

58.7 %

0.3 %





(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)



























Three Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency

% Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 267.5

$ 301.2

$ (33.7)

(11.2) %



$ (30.0)

(1.2) % Used vehicle retail sales 272.1

300.9

(28.7)

(9.6) %



(30.5)

0.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 33.7

32.5

1.1

3.5 %



(3.8)

15.1 % Total used 305.8

333.4

(27.6)

(8.3) %



(34.3)

2.0 % Parts and service sales 50.8

47.5

3.3

6.9 %



(5.7)

18.9 % F&I, net 15.8

15.7

0.1

0.5 %



(1.8)

11.9 % Total revenues $ 639.9

$ 697.9

$ (57.9)

(8.3) %



$ (71.8)

2.0 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 23.7

$ 18.4

$ 5.3

29.0 %



$ (2.8)

44.2 % Used vehicle retail sales 13.9

20.8

(6.9)

(33.3) %



(1.5)

(25.9) % Used vehicle wholesale sales (0.9)

2.5

(3.4)

(135.5) %



0.1

(139.7) % Total used 13.0

23.3

(10.3)

(44.3) %



(1.4)

(38.2) % Parts and service sales 30.7

29.7

1.0

3.4 %



(3.5)

15.1 % F&I, net 15.8

15.7

0.1

0.5 %



(1.8)

11.9 % Total gross profit $ 83.2

$ 87.1

$ (3.9)

(4.5) %



$ (9.5)

6.4 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.9 %

6.1 %

2.8 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.1 %

6.9 %

(1.8) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (2.7) %

7.7 %

(10.4) %













Total used 4.2 %

7.0 %

(2.8) %













Parts and service sales 60.4 %

62.4 %

(2.1) %













Total gross margin 13.0 %

12.5 %

0.5 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 6,520

7,395

(875)

(11.8) %









Retail used vehicles sold 8,907

10,494

(1,587)

(15.1) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 3,057

4,124

(1,067)

(25.9) %









Total used 11,964

14,618

(2,654)

(18.2) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 41,026

$ 40,727

$ 299

0.7 %



$ (4,600)

12.0 % Used vehicle retail $ 30,554

$ 28,672

$ 1,882

6.6 %



$ (3,427)

18.5 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,634

$ 2,484

$ 1,150

46.3 %



$ (429)

63.6 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,560

$ 1,984

$ (425)

(21.4) %



$ (172)

(12.7) % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (293)

$ 611

$ (904)

(147.9) %



$ 35

NM Total used $ 1,086

$ 1,597

$ (511)

(32.0) %



$ (119)

(24.5) % F&I PRU $ 1,024

$ 879

$ 145

16.5 %



$ (116)

29.7 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 59.5

$ 54.9

$ 4.5

8.3 %



$ (6.7)

20.4 % SG&A as % gross profit 71.5 %

63.1 %

8.5 %















NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Same Store Operating Data — U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions, except unit data)





Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

Increase/

(Decrease)

% Change



Currency

Impact on

Current

Period

Results

Constant

Currency %

Change Revenues:























New vehicle retail sales $ 552.5

$ 564.0

$ (11.5)

(2.0) %



$ (40.3)

5.1 % Used vehicle retail sales 557.2

491.5

65.7

13.4 %



(39.7)

21.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales 66.9

60.2

6.7

11.1 %



(4.7)

18.9 % Total used 624.2

551.8

72.4

13.1 %



(44.4)

21.2 % Parts and service sales 108.1

101.4

6.7

6.6 %



(7.4)

13.9 % F&I, net 32.6

26.2

6.3

24.1 %



(2.4)

33.2 % Total revenues $ 1,317.3

$ 1,243.4

$ 73.9

5.9 %



$ (94.5)

13.5 % Gross profit:























New vehicle retail sales $ 49.0

$ 33.1

$ 15.9

47.9 %



$ (3.8)

59.4 % Used vehicle retail sales 30.8

29.0

1.8

6.2 %



(2.1)

13.6 % Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.3)

2.4

(3.7)

NM



0.1

NM Total used 29.5

31.4

(1.9)

(6.1) %



(2.0)

0.3 % Parts and service sales 65.1

61.1

4.0

6.6 %



(4.5)

14.0 % F&I, net 32.6

26.2

6.3

24.1 %



(2.4)

33.2 % Total gross profit $ 176.1

$ 151.8

$ 24.3

16.0 %



$ (12.8)

24.4 % Gross margin:























New vehicle retail sales 8.9 %

5.9 %

3.0 %













Used vehicle retail sales 5.5 %

5.9 %

(0.4) %













Used vehicle wholesale sales (1.9) %

4.0 %

(5.9) %













Total used 4.7 %

5.7 %

(1.0) %













Parts and service sales 60.2 %

60.3 %

— %













Total gross margin 13.4 %

12.2 %

1.2 %













Units sold:























Retail new vehicles sold 13,011

13,919

(908)

(6.5) %









Retail used vehicles sold 17,421

17,549

(128)

(0.7) %









Wholesale used vehicles sold 5,795

7,237

(1,442)

(19.9) %









Total used 23,216

24,786

(1,570)

(6.3) %









Average sales price per unit sold:























New vehicle retail $ 42,461

$ 40,518

$ 1,943

4.8 %



$ (3,100)

12.4 % Used vehicle retail $ 31,985

$ 28,009

$ 3,977

14.2 %



$ (2,277)

22.3 % Gross profit per unit sold:























New vehicle retail sales $ 3,765

$ 2,380

$ 1,385

58.2 %



$ (294)

70.6 % Used vehicle retail sales $ 1,765

$ 1,650

$ 116

7.0 %



$ (122)

14.4 % Used vehicle wholesale sales $ (223)

$ 333

$ (556)

NM



$ 22

NM Total used $ 1,269

$ 1,265

$ 4

0.3 %



$ (86)

7.1 % F&I PRU $ 1,070

$ 834

$ 236

28.3 %



$ (79)

37.8 % Other:























SG&A expenses $ 120.0

$ 102.8

$ 17.2

16.7 %



$ (8.5)

25.0 % SG&A as % gross profit 68.1 %

67.7 %

0.4 %















NM — Not Meaningful

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Asset

impairments

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 460.2

$ 3.2

$ —

$ 463.3 Asset impairments

$ 0.8

$ —

$ (0.8)

$ — Income (loss) from operations

$ 284.5

$ (3.2)

$ 0.8

$ 282.1

















Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 260.1

$ (3.2)

$ 0.8

$ 257.8 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

60.8

(0.8)

0.2

60.2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

199.3

(2.4)

0.6

197.5 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating

securities

5.4

(0.1)

—

5.4 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

available to diluted common shares

$ 193.9

$ (2.3)

$ 0.6

$ 192.1

















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from

continuing operations

$ 12.11

$ (0.15)

$ 0.04

$ 12.00

















Effective tax rate

23.4 %









23.4 %

















SG&A as % gross profit (1)

59.9 %









60.3 % Operating margin (2)

6.9 %









6.8 % Pretax margin (3)

6.3 %









6.2 %

















Same Store income from operations

$ 230.2

$ —

$ 0.8

$ 231.0 Same Store operating margin (2)

6.7 %









6.7 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

$ (3.4)

$ 5.0

$ 1.6 Less: (loss) earnings allocated to participating securities

(0.1)

0.1

— Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (3.3)

$ 4.9

$ 1.6













Net income

$ 195.9

$ 3.2

$ 199.2 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

5.4

0.1

5.4 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 190.6

$ 3.1

$ 193.7













Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ (0.20)

$ 0.29

$ 0.10 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

12.11

(0.11)

12.00 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 11.90

$ 0.20

$ 12.10

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



U.S. GAAP

Non-cash loss

on interest rate

swaps

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Tax rate

changes

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 368.6

$ —

$ 0.8

$ —

$ 369.4 Income (loss) from operations

$ 262.5

$ —

$ (0.8)

$ —

$ 261.7 Floorplan interest expense

$ 8.6

$ (2.3)

$ —

$ —

$ 6.3





















Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 240.3

$ 2.3

$ (0.8)

$ —

$ 241.8 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

51.5

0.5

(0.2)

1.9

53.8 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations

188.8

1.8

(0.6)

(1.9)

188.0 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to

participating securities

6.3

0.1

—

(0.1)

6.3 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations available to diluted

common shares

$ 182.4

$ 1.7

$ (0.6)

$ (1.8)

$ 181.7





















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

from continuing operations

$ 10.23

$ 0.10

$ (0.03)

$ (0.10)

$ 10.19





















Effective tax rate

21.4 %













22.2 %





















SG&A as % gross profit (1)

56.8 %













56.9 % Operating margin (2)

7.2 %













7.2 % Pretax margin (3)

6.6 %













6.7 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 2.2

$ —

$ 2.2 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

0.1

—

0.1 Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 2.1

$ —

$ 2.1













Net income (loss)

$ 191.0

$ (0.8)

$ 190.2 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

6.4

—

6.4 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 184.5

$ (0.7)

$ 183.8













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.12

$ —

$ 0.12 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

10.23

(0.04)

10.19 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 10.35

$ (0.04)

$ 10.31

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and a non-cash loss on interest rate swaps.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)





















Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Asset

impairments

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 878.6

$ 24.5

$ —

$ 903.2 Asset impairments

$ 0.8

$ —

$ (0.8)

$ — Income (loss) from operations

$ 569.5

$ (24.5)

$ 0.8

$ 545.8

















Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 522.4

$ (24.5)

$ 0.8

$ 498.7 Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes

122.0

(5.6)

0.2

116.5 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

400.4

(18.9)

0.6

382.2 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating

securities

11.3

(0.5)

—

10.8 Net income (loss) from continuing operations

available to diluted common shares

$ 389.2

$ (18.4)

$ 0.6

$ 371.4

















Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from

continuing operations

$ 23.88

$ (1.13)

$ 0.04

$ 22.79

















Effective tax rate

23.4 %









23.4 %

















SG&A as % gross profit (1)

58.8 %









60.5 % Operating margin (2)

7.1 %









6.8 % Pretax margin (3)

6.5 %









6.2 %

















Same Store income from operations

$ 451.9

$ —

$ 0.8

$ 452.7 Same Store operating margin (2)

6.8 %









6.8 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net (loss) income from discontinued operations

$ (1.6)

$ 5.0

$ 3.4 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

—

0.1

0.1 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ (1.5)

$ 4.9

$ 3.3













Net income (loss)

$ 398.9

$ (13.3)

$ 385.6 Less: earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities

11.2

(0.4)

10.9 Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares

$ 387.6

$ (12.9)

$ 374.7













Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ (0.09)

$ 0.30

$ 0.21 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations

23.88

(1.09)

22.79 Diluted earnings (loss) per common share

$ 23.79

$ (0.79)

$ 22.99

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data)

































Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



U.S. GAAP

Non-cash loss

on interest

rate swaps

Catastrophic

events

Dealership

and real

estate

transactions

Legal

matters

Tax rate

changes

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 680.0

$ —

$ (2.2)

$ 1.1

$ 1.0

$ —

$ 679.8 Income (loss) from operations

$ 413.2

$ —

$ 2.2

$ (1.1)

$ (1.0)

$ —

$ 413.3 Floorplan interest expense

$ 16.1

$ (2.3)

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ —

$ 13.8





























Income (loss) before income taxes

$ 370.3

$ 2.3

$ 2.2

$ (1.1)

$ (1.0)

$ —

$ 372.7 Less: Provision (benefit) for income

taxes

80.6

0.5

0.5

(0.3)

(0.2)

1.9

83.1 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations

289.7

1.8

1.7

(0.8)

(0.8)

(1.9)

289.7 Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to

participating securities

9.8

0.1

0.1

—

—

(0.1)

9.8 Net income (loss) from continuing

operations available to diluted common

shares

$ 279.9

$ 1.7

$ 1.7

$ (0.8)

$ (0.7)

$ (1.8)

$ 279.9





























Diluted earnings (loss) per common

share from continuing operations

$ 15.70

$ 0.10

$ 0.09

$ (0.05)

$ (0.04)

$ (0.10)

$ 15.70





























Effective tax rate

21.8 %





















22.3 %





























SG&A as % gross profit (1)

60.1 %





















60.1 % Operating margin (2)

6.3 %





















6.3 % Pretax margin (3)

5.6 %





















5.7 %





























Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 669.7

$ —

$ (2.2)

$ —

$ 1.0

$ —

$ 668.5 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

60.1 %





















60.0 %





























Same Store income (loss) from operations

$ 408.3

$ —

$ 2.2

$ —

$ (1.0)

$ —

$ 409.5 Same Store operating margin (2)

6.3 %





















6.3 %





U.S. GAAP

Non-GAAP

adjustments

Non-GAAP

adjusted Net income from discontinued operations

$ 3.2

$ —

$ 3.2 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

0.1

—

0.1 Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares

$ 3.1

$ —

$ 3.1













Net income

$ 292.9

$ —

$ 292.9 Less: earnings allocated to participating securities

9.9

—

9.9 Net income available to diluted common shares

$ 283.0

$ —

$ 283.0













Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations

$ 0.17

$ —

$ 0.17 Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations

15.70

—

15.70 Diluted earnings per common share

$ 15.88

$ —

$ 15.87

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above. (3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and a non-cash loss on interest rate swaps.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — U.S. (Unaudited) (In millions)









Three Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 393.6

$ 3.2

$ 396.8 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

58.2 %





58.7 %





Three Months Ended June 30, 2021



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 312.6

$ 0.8

$ 313.4 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

55.7 %





55.9 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 747.2

$ 21.9

$ 769.1 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

57.6 %





59.3 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



U.S. GAAP

Catastrophic

events

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Legal matters

Non-GAAP

adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 574.3

$ (2.2)

$ 1.7

$ 1.0

$ 574.7 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

58.8 %













58.9 %





















Same Store SG&A expenses

$ 566.9

$ (2.2)

$ —

$ 1.0

$ 565.7 Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)

58.9 %













58.7 %

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K. (Unaudited) (In millions)









Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 131.4

$ 2.7

$ 134.1 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

67.1 %





68.4 %





Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



U.S. GAAP

Dealership and

real estate

transactions

Non-GAAP

Adjusted SG&A expenses

$ 105.7

$ (0.6)

$ 105.1 SG&A as % gross profit (1)

68.4 %





68.1 %

(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/group-1-automotive-announces-record-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301593862.html

SOURCE Group 1 Automotive, Inc.