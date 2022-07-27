|
Group 1 Automotive Announces Record Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Record Quarterly Revenues of $4.1 billion, a 14.3% Increase
- Record Quarterly Diluted Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations of $12.11 per share, an 18.3% Increase
HOUSTON, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 204 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported record quarterly financial results for the second quarter 2022.
Current quarter total revenues of $4.1 billion, gross profit of $768.4 million and diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $12.11 were the highest in Company history. Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $12.11, represents an 18.3% increase over prior year quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $10.23.
"Our record second quarter results were driven by record U.S. revenues and gross profits. Our strength was demonstrated across the breadth of our U.S. business as evidenced by a 34.0% growth in parts and service and a 20.3% increase in finance and insurance. A major contributing factor to our performance was the extreme speed at which we were able to integrate a large number of new acquisitions over the past 18 months which will provide more than $3.0 billion in expected annual additional revenues in the year ahead," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Hesterberg also added, "New vehicle supply continues to be constrained, with no discernible change in the flow of new vehicle deliveries to our dealerships as compared to the most recent quarters. In the U.S., we continue to see the majority of new vehicles either presold or sold shortly after delivery. In the U.K., we continue to maintain a forward order book for new vehicles which extends into 2023."
Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.Current Quarter Results Overview
Total revenues for the second quarter of 2022 ("current quarter") were a record of $4.1 billion, a 14.3% increase compared to total revenues of $3.6 billion for the second quarter of 2021 ("prior year quarter").
Current quarter net income from continuing operations was $199.3 million, a 5.6% increase compared to net income from continuing operations of $188.8 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was a record of $197.5 million, a 5.1% increase compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations of $188.0 million for the prior year quarter.
Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was a record of $12.11, an 18.3% increase over diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $10.23 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was also a record of $12.00, a 17.8% increase over adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $10.19 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter and prior year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations excludes adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $0.10 and $0.12, respectively.
Second Quarter 2022
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP
Reported:
2Q22
Change
2Q22
Change
Total revenues
$4.1B
+14.3 %
$3.4B
(4.3) %
Total gross profit ("GP")
$768.4M
+18.3 %
$630.9M
(1.4) %
NV units sold
38,822
(6.3) %
31,204
(23.7) %
NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")
$5,416
+40.2 %
$5,338
+38.5 %
Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold
48,907
+9.9 %
40,978
(6.8) %
UV retail GP PRU
$1,830
(24.7) %
$1,829
(24.8) %
Parts & service ("P&S") GP
$277.7M
+30.6 %
$231.1M
+10.6 %
P&S Gross Margin
55.2 %
(0.3) %
54.0 %
(1.5) %
Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues
$190.2M
+19.2 %
$157.9M
+0.3 %
F&I GP PRU
$2,168
+16.7 %
$2,187
+17.9 %
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP
59.9 %
+313 bps
60.2 %
+347 bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
60.3 %
+342 bps
60.2 %
+347 bps
In April 2022, the Company acquired a Toyota dealership in New Mexico, which is expected to generate $115.0 million in annualized revenues. In July 2022, the Company acquired three dealerships and a collision center in Louisiana, consisting of Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Volvo franchises. This acquisition is expected to generate $110.0 million in annual revenues, bringing year-to-date total acquired expected annual revenues for the Company to $660.0 million.
In June 2022, the Company disposed of one dealership in Texas and one dealership in Massachusetts. These stores generated approximately $75.0 million in annualized revenues.
In July 2022, the Company closed on the disposition of its Brazilian operations.Share Repurchase
During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 799,033 shares, representing approximately 4.6% of the Company's current year beginning outstanding common shares, at an average price per common share of $173.90, for a total of $139.0 million. During the current year, the Company repurchased 1,437,729 shares, representing approximately 8.3% of the Company's current year beginning outstanding common shares, at an average price per common share of $176.74, for a total of $254.1 million. The Company has $139.0 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program. As of June 30, 2022, the Company had an aggregate 15.9 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards. Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details
Group 1 owns and operates 204 automotive dealerships, 273 franchises, and 47 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto.FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 and the armed conflict in Ukraine on our business and the supply chains upon which our business is dependent, (j) the impacts of continued inflation and any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (l) the risk that proposed transactions will not be consummated in a timely manner, and (m) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.
Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,851.3
$ 1,805.5
$ 45.8
2.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,505.4
1,183.8
321.6
27.2 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
95.8
93.7
2.1
2.3 %
Parts and service sales
502.6
382.9
119.7
31.2 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
190.2
159.6
30.6
19.2 %
Total revenues
4,145.4
3,625.6
519.8
14.3 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
1,641.0
1,645.4
(4.4)
(0.3) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,415.9
1,075.6
340.3
31.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
95.1
84.8
10.3
12.1 %
Parts and service sales
224.9
170.3
54.7
32.1 %
Total cost of sales
3,377.0
2,976.1
400.8
13.5 %
GROSS PROFIT
768.4
649.5
118.9
18.3 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
460.2
368.6
91.5
24.8 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
23.0
18.4
4.6
24.9 %
Asset impairments
0.8
—
0.8
100.0 %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
284.5
262.5
22.0
8.4 %
Floorplan interest expense
5.9
8.6
(2.7)
(31.8) %
Other interest expense, net
18.5
13.6
4.9
36.1 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
260.1
240.3
19.8
8.3 %
Provision for income taxes
60.8
51.5
9.3
18.1 %
Net income from continuing operations
199.3
188.8
10.5
5.6 %
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(3.4)
2.2
(5.6)
(253.0) %
NET INCOME
$ 195.9
$ 191.0
$ 5.0
2.6 %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
5.4
6.4
(1.1)
(16.6) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 190.6
$ 184.5
$ 6.0
3.3 %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 12.11
$ 10.23
$ 1.88
18.3 %
Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations
$ (0.20)
$ 0.12
$ (0.32)
(267.9) %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 11.90
$ 10.35
$ 1.55
15.0 %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
16.0
17.8
(1.8)
(10.2) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.5
0.6
(0.2)
(27.7) %
Total weighted average shares
16.5
18.5
(2.0)
(10.8) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
23.4 %
21.4 %
1.9 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,596.4
$ 3,314.7
$ 281.7
8.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,865.3
2,071.9
793.4
38.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
189.3
172.0
17.4
10.1 %
Parts and service sales
975.5
735.7
239.8
32.6 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
363.2
285.3
78.0
27.3 %
Total revenues
7,989.7
6,579.6
1,410.2
21.4 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
3,184.9
3,059.0
125.9
4.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,688.0
1,905.3
782.7
41.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
185.7
159.3
26.4
16.6 %
Parts and service sales
438.0
325.3
112.7
34.7 %
Total cost of sales
6,496.6
5,448.8
1,047.8
19.2 %
GROSS PROFIT
1,493.1
1,130.7
362.4
32.0 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
878.6
680.0
198.7
29.2 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
44.2
37.6
6.6
17.5 %
Asset impairments
0.8
—
0.8
100.0 %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
569.5
413.2
156.3
37.8 %
Floorplan interest expense
11.2
16.1
(5.0)
(30.9) %
Other interest expense, net
35.9
26.7
9.2
34.3 %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
522.4
370.3
152.1
41.1 %
Provision for income taxes
122.0
80.6
41.4
51.4 %
Net income from continuing operations
400.4
289.7
110.7
38.2 %
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(1.6)
3.2
(4.8)
(148.4) %
NET INCOME
$ 398.9
$ 292.9
$ 106.0
36.2 %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
11.2
9.9
1.3
13.4 %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 387.6
$ 283.0
$ 104.6
37.0 %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 23.88
$ 15.70
$ 8.18
52.1 %
Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations
$ (0.09)
$ 0.17
$ (0.27)
(153.4) %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 23.79
$ 15.88
$ 7.91
49.8 %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
16.3
17.8
(1.5)
(8.6) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.5
0.6
(0.2)
(24.5) %
Total weighted average shares
16.8
18.5
(1.7)
(9.1) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
23.4 %
21.8 %
1.6 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
(In millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 26.3
$ 14.9
$ 11.3
75.9 %
Inventories, net
$ 1,125.5
$ 1,073.1
$ 52.4
4.9 %
Floorplan notes payable, net (1)
$ 780.9
$ 531.0
$ 249.9
47.1 %
Total debt
$ 1,970.4
$ 2,035.7
$ (65.4)
(3.2) %
Total equity
$ 2,004.5
$ 1,825.2
$ 179.3
9.8 %
(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $83.4 and $271.9, respectively.
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:
United States
81.5 %
82.2 %
80.9 %
81.9 %
United Kingdom
18.5 %
17.8 %
19.1 %
18.1 %
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:
Toyota/Lexus
24.7 %
25.1 %
23.9 %
25.4 %
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA
15.8 %
15.8 %
15.5 %
15.3 %
BMW/MINI
12.3 %
11.5 %
12.7 %
10.8 %
Ford/Lincoln
8.6 %
7.8 %
8.4 %
8.8 %
Honda/Acura
6.6 %
9.4 %
7.3 %
9.0 %
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick/Cadillac
6.4 %
6.9 %
6.3 %
7.1 %
Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter
6.5 %
4.7 %
6.2 %
4.9 %
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM
5.0 %
4.1 %
5.1 %
4.2 %
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis
5.4 %
5.9 %
4.9 %
5.5 %
Nissan
3.5 %
6.0 %
4.0 %
5.7 %
Subaru
2.4 %
1.3 %
2.6 %
1.4 %
Jaguar/Land Rover
1.5 %
1.6 %
1.4 %
1.8 %
Mazda
1.1 %
— %
1.2 %
— %
Other
0.3 %
— %
0.3 %
— %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
June 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
June 30, 2021
DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):
Consolidated
New vehicle inventory
15
12
19
Used vehicle inventory
35
42
32
U.S.
New vehicle inventory
11
9
16
Used vehicle inventory
32
36
29
U.K.
New vehicle inventory
31
33
31
Used vehicle inventory
43
66
39
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,851.3
$ 1,805.5
$ 45.8
2.5 %
$ (32.5)
4.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,505.4
1,183.8
321.6
27.2 %
(34.5)
30.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
95.8
93.7
2.1
2.3 %
(4.1)
6.7 %
Total used
1,601.2
1,277.5
323.7
25.3 %
(38.7)
28.4 %
Parts and service sales
502.6
382.9
119.7
31.2 %
(6.4)
32.9 %
F&I, net
190.2
159.6
30.6
19.2 %
(1.9)
20.4 %
Total revenues
$ 4,145.4
$ 3,625.6
$ 519.8
14.3 %
$ (79.5)
16.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 210.3
$ 160.1
$ 50.2
31.3 %
$ (3.0)
33.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
89.5
108.1
(18.7)
(17.3) %
(1.7)
(15.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.8
8.9
(8.1)
(91.4) %
0.1
(92.8) %
Total used
90.3
117.1
(26.8)
(22.9) %
(1.6)
(21.5) %
Parts and service sales
277.7
212.7
65.0
30.6 %
(3.9)
32.4 %
F&I, net
190.2
159.6
30.6
19.2 %
(1.9)
20.4 %
Total gross profit
$ 768.4
$ 649.5
$ 118.9
18.3 %
$ (10.5)
19.9 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.4 %
8.9 %
2.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.9 %
9.1 %
(3.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.8 %
9.5 %
(8.7) %
Total used
5.6 %
9.2 %
(3.5) %
Parts and service sales
55.2 %
55.5 %
(0.3) %
Total gross margin
18.5 %
17.9 %
0.6 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
38,822
41,442
(2,620)
(6.3) %
Retail used vehicles sold
48,907
44,502
4,405
9.9 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
9,514
10,730
(1,216)
(11.3) %
Total used
58,421
55,232
3,189
5.8 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 47,686
$ 43,567
$ 4,119
9.5 %
$ (837)
11.4 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,781
$ 26,601
$ 4,180
15.7 %
$ (706)
18.4 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,416
$ 3,863
$ 1,553
40.2 %
$ (78)
42.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,830
$ 2,430
$ (600)
(24.7) %
$ (36)
(23.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 81
$ 831
$ (750)
(90.3) %
$ 13
(91.9) %
Total used
$ 1,545
$ 2,119
$ (575)
(27.1) %
$ (28)
(25.8) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,168
$ 1,857
$ 311
16.7 %
$ (22)
17.9 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 460.2
$ 368.6
$ 91.5
24.8 %
$ (7.5)
26.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 463.3
$ 369.4
$ 93.9
25.4 %
$ (7.5)
27.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
59.9 %
56.8 %
3.1 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.3 %
56.9 %
3.4 %
Operating margin %
6.9 %
7.2 %
(0.4) %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.8 %
7.2 %
(0.4) %
Pretax margin %
6.3 %
6.6 %
(0.4) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
6.2 %
6.7 %
(0.5) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 5.9
$ 8.6
$ (2.7)
(31.8) %
$ (0.2)
(30.0) %
Less: Floorplan assistance (2)
14.1
15.3
(1.1)
(7.4) %
—
(7.3) %
Net floorplan expense
$ (8.3)
$ (6.6)
$ (1.6)
$ (0.2)
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,596.4
$ 3,314.7
$ 281.7
8.5 %
$ (43.8)
9.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,865.3
2,071.9
793.4
38.3 %
(44.9)
40.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
189.3
172.0
17.4
10.1 %
(5.2)
13.1 %
Total used
3,054.6
2,243.8
810.8
36.1 %
(50.0)
38.4 %
Parts and service sales
975.5
735.7
239.8
32.6 %
(8.3)
33.7 %
F&I, net
363.2
285.3
78.0
27.3 %
(2.6)
28.2 %
Total revenues
$ 7,989.7
$ 6,579.6
$ 1,410.2
21.4 %
$ (104.7)
23.0 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 411.5
$ 255.7
$ 155.8
60.9 %
$ (4.2)
62.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
177.3
166.6
10.7
6.4 %
(2.4)
7.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.6
12.7
(9.1)
(71.7) %
0.1
(72.9) %
Total used
180.9
179.3
1.6
0.9 %
(2.3)
2.2 %
Parts and service sales
537.5
410.4
127.1
31.0 %
(5.1)
32.2 %
F&I, net
363.2
285.3
78.0
27.3 %
(2.6)
28.2 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,493.1
$ 1,130.7
$ 362.4
32.0 %
$ (14.2)
33.3 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.4 %
7.7 %
3.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
6.2 %
8.0 %
(1.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.9 %
7.4 %
(5.5) %
Total used
5.9 %
8.0 %
(2.1) %
Parts and service sales
55.1 %
55.8 %
(0.7) %
Total gross margin
18.7 %
17.2 %
1.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
75,555
77,134
(1,579)
(2.0) %
Retail used vehicles sold
92,713
82,045
10,668
13.0 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
18,613
20,308
(1,695)
(8.3) %
Total used
111,326
102,353
8,973
8.8 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 47,600
$ 42,974
$ 4,626
10.8 %
$ (580)
12.1 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,905
$ 25,253
$ 5,652
22.4 %
$ (484)
24.3 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,446
$ 3,316
$ 2,131
64.3 %
$ (55)
65.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,913
$ 2,031
$ (118)
(5.8) %
$ (26)
(4.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 193
$ 625
$ (432)
(69.1) %
$ 8
(70.4) %
Total used
$ 1,625
$ 1,752
$ (127)
(7.2) %
$ (20)
(6.1) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,159
$ 1,792
$ 367
20.5 %
$ (15)
21.3 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 878.6
$ 680.0
$ 198.7
29.2 %
$ (9.3)
30.6 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 903.2
$ 679.8
$ 223.3
32.8 %
$ (9.4)
34.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit
58.8 %
60.1 %
(1.3) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.5 %
60.1 %
0.4 %
Operating margin %
7.1 %
6.3 %
0.8 %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.8 %
6.3 %
0.5 %
Pretax margin %
6.5 %
5.6 %
0.9 %
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
6.2 %
5.7 %
0.6 %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 11.2
$ 16.1
$ (5.0)
(30.9) %
$ (0.2)
(29.7) %
Less: Floorplan assistance (2)
28.2
28.5
(0.3)
(1.0) %
—
(1.0) %
Net floorplan expense
$ (17.0)
$ (12.3)
$ (4.7)
$ (0.2)
Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1)
$ 11.2
$ 13.8
$ (2.7)
(19.3) %
$ (0.2)
(17.9) %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,561.7
$ 1,504.4
$ 57.4
3.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,197.6
882.9
314.7
35.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
59.1
61.2
(2.0)
(3.3) %
Total used
1,256.8
944.1
312.7
33.1 %
Parts and service sales
445.6
332.6
113.0
34.0 %
F&I, net
173.1
143.9
29.2
20.3 %
Total revenues
$ 3,437.2
$ 2,924.9
$ 512.3
17.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 184.5
$ 141.7
$ 42.8
30.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
73.7
87.3
(13.6)
(15.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.9
6.4
(4.5)
(70.9) %
Total used
75.5
93.7
(18.2)
(19.4) %
Parts and service sales
243.1
181.7
61.4
33.8 %
F&I, net
173.1
143.9
29.2
20.3 %
Total gross profit
$ 676.3
$ 561.1
$ 115.2
20.5 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.8 %
9.4 %
2.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
6.2 %
9.9 %
(3.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.1 %
10.5 %
(7.3) %
Total used
6.0 %
9.9 %
(3.9) %
Parts and service sales
54.6 %
54.6 %
(0.1) %
Total gross margin
19.7 %
19.2 %
0.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
31,627
34,047
(2,420)
(7.1) %
Retail used vehicles sold
38,523
34,008
4,515
13.3 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
6,059
6,606
(547)
(8.3) %
Total used
44,582
40,614
3,968
9.8 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 49,380
$ 44,185
$ 5,196
11.8 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,089
$ 25,962
$ 5,127
19.7 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,834
$ 4,162
$ 1,671
40.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,913
$ 2,568
$ (655)
(25.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 307
$ 969
$ (661)
(68.3) %
Total used
$ 1,694
$ 2,308
$ (613)
(26.6) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,468
$ 2,114
$ 354
16.7 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 393.6
$ 312.6
$ 81.0
25.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 396.8
$ 313.4
$ 83.4
26.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
58.2 %
55.7 %
2.5 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.7 %
55.9 %
2.8 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,994.9
$ 2,750.4
$ 244.5
8.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,235.5
1,579.4
656.1
41.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
116.4
111.6
4.8
4.3 %
Total used
2,351.9
1,691.0
660.9
39.1 %
Parts and service sales
854.0
628.9
225.1
35.8 %
F&I, net
327.9
259.0
68.9
26.6 %
Total revenues
$ 6,528.5
$ 5,329.3
$ 1,199.3
22.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 357.8
$ 222.6
$ 135.2
60.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
142.3
137.6
4.7
3.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
5.1
10.3
(5.2)
(50.6) %
Total used
147.4
148.0
(0.5)
(0.4) %
Parts and service sales
464.1
346.8
117.3
33.8 %
F&I, net
327.9
259.0
68.9
26.6 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,297.2
$ 976.3
$ 320.9
32.9 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.9 %
8.1 %
3.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
6.4 %
8.7 %
(2.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
4.4 %
9.3 %
(4.9) %
Total used
6.3 %
8.8 %
(2.5) %
Parts and service sales
54.3 %
55.1 %
(0.8) %
Total gross margin
19.9 %
18.3 %
1.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
61,125
63,199
(2,074)
(3.3) %
Retail used vehicles sold
72,463
64,439
8,024
12.5 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
12,060
13,046
(986)
(7.6) %
Total used
84,523
77,485
7,038
9.1 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 48,996
$ 43,520
$ 5,476
12.6 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,850
$ 24,510
$ 6,340
25.9 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,854
$ 3,522
$ 2,332
66.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,964
$ 2,136
$ (172)
(8.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 423
$ 792
$ (369)
(46.6) %
Total used
$ 1,744
$ 1,910
$ (165)
(8.7) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,454
$ 2,029
$ 425
21.0 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 747.2
$ 574.3
$ 172.9
30.1 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 769.1
$ 574.7
$ 194.3
33.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
57.6 %
58.8 %
(1.2) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.3 %
58.9 %
0.4 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 289.5
$ 301.2
$ (11.6)
(3.9) %
$ (32.5)
6.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
307.8
300.9
6.9
2.3 %
(34.5)
13.8 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
36.7
32.5
4.2
12.8 %
(4.1)
25.4 %
Total used
344.5
333.4
11.1
3.3 %
(38.7)
14.9 %
Parts and service sales
57.1
50.3
6.7
13.3 %
(6.4)
26.1 %
F&I, net
17.1
15.7
1.4
8.7 %
(1.9)
21.0 %
Total revenues
$ 708.2
$ 700.7
$ 7.5
1.1 %
$ (79.5)
12.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 25.8
$ 18.4
$ 7.4
40.2 %
$ (3.0)
56.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
15.8
20.8
(5.0)
(24.1) %
(1.7)
(15.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.1)
2.5
(3.6)
(143.3) %
0.1
(148.4) %
Total used
14.7
23.3
(8.6)
(37.0) %
(1.6)
(30.0) %
Parts and service sales
34.5
31.0
3.6
11.6 %
(3.9)
24.2 %
F&I, net
17.1
15.7
1.4
8.7 %
(1.9)
21.0 %
Total gross profit
$ 92.1
$ 88.4
$ 3.7
4.2 %
$ (10.5)
16.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.9 %
6.1 %
2.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.1 %
6.9 %
(1.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(3.0) %
7.7 %
(10.7) %
Total used
4.3 %
7.0 %
(2.7) %
Parts and service sales
60.5 %
61.5 %
(0.9) %
Total gross margin
13.0 %
12.6 %
0.4 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
7,195
7,395
(200)
(2.7) %
Retail used vehicles sold
10,384
10,494
(110)
(1.0) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
3,455
4,124
(669)
(16.2) %
Total used
13,839
14,618
(779)
(5.3) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 40,241
$ 40,727
$ (486)
(1.2) %
$ (4,517)
9.9 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,640
$ 28,672
$ 969
3.4 %
$ (3,327)
15.0 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,580
$ 2,484
$ 1,096
44.1 %
$ (423)
61.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,521
$ 1,984
$ (463)
(23.3) %
$ (168)
(14.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (316)
$ 611
$ (927)
NM
$ 37
NM
Total used
$ 1,063
$ 1,597
$ (534)
(33.4) %
$ (117)
(26.1) %
F&I PRU
$ 973
$ 879
$ 94
10.6 %
$ (110)
23.2 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 66.6
$ 56.0
$ 10.5
18.7 %
$ (7.5)
32.1 %
SG&A as % gross profit
72.2 %
63.4 %
8.9 %
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 601.6
$ 564.3
$ 37.2
6.6 %
$ (43.8)
14.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
629.8
492.5
137.3
27.9 %
(44.9)
37.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
72.9
60.4
12.6
20.8 %
(5.2)
29.4 %
Total used
702.7
552.8
149.9
27.1 %
(50.0)
36.2 %
Parts and service sales
121.5
106.8
14.7
13.8 %
(8.3)
21.5 %
F&I, net
35.4
26.3
9.1
34.5 %
(2.6)
44.4 %
Total revenues
$ 1,461.2
$ 1,250.3
$ 210.9
16.9 %
$ (104.7)
25.2 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 53.7
$ 33.2
$ 20.5
61.9 %
$ (4.2)
74.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
35.0
29.0
6.0
20.6 %
(2.4)
29.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.5)
2.4
(3.9)
NM
0.1
NM
Total used
33.5
31.4
2.1
6.7 %
(2.3)
14.0 %
Parts and service sales
73.4
63.6
9.8
15.4 %
(5.1)
23.4 %
F&I, net
35.4
26.3
9.1
34.5 %
(2.6)
44.4 %
Total gross profit
$ 195.9
$ 154.4
$ 41.5
26.9 %
$ (14.2)
36.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.9 %
5.9 %
3.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.6 %
5.9 %
(0.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.1) %
3.9 %
(6.0) %
Total used
4.8 %
5.7 %
(0.9) %
Parts and service sales
60.4 %
59.5 %
0.8 %
Total gross margin
13.4 %
12.3 %
1.1 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
14,430
13,935
495
3.6 %
Retail used vehicles sold
20,250
17,606
2,644
15.0 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
6,553
7,262
(709)
(9.8) %
Total used
26,803
24,868
1,935
7.8 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 41,689
$ 40,498
$ 1,191
2.9 %
$ (3,037)
10.4 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,101
$ 27,973
$ 3,128
11.2 %
$ (2,216)
19.1 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,721
$ 2,379
$ 1,342
56.4 %
$ (289)
68.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,727
$ 1,647
$ 80
4.9 %
$ (120)
12.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (230)
$ 325
$ (555)
NM
$ 23
NM
Total used
$ 1,249
$ 1,261
$ (12)
(1.0) %
$ (85)
5.8 %
F&I PRU
$ 1,020
$ 834
$ 186
22.3 %
$ (75)
31.3 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 131.4
$ 105.7
$ 25.7
24.4 %
$ (9.3)
33.1 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 134.1
$ 105.1
$ 29.0
27.6 %
$ (9.4)
36.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
67.1 %
68.4 %
(1.4) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.4 %
68.1 %
0.4 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,492.6
$ 1,781.6
$ (289.0)
(16.2) %
$ (30.0)
(14.5) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,266.7
1,170.2
96.6
8.3 %
(30.5)
10.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
78.8
92.9
(14.1)
(15.2) %
(3.8)
(11.1) %
Total used
1,345.5
1,263.1
82.5
6.5 %
(34.3)
9.2 %
Parts and service sales
427.7
376.7
51.0
13.5 %
(5.7)
15.1 %
F&I, net
157.9
157.4
0.5
0.3 %
(1.8)
1.4 %
Total revenues
$ 3,423.7
$ 3,578.8
$ (155.0)
(4.3) %
$ (71.8)
(2.3) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 166.6
$ 157.7
$ 8.9
5.7 %
$ (2.8)
7.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
74.9
106.9
(32.0)
(29.9) %
(1.5)
(28.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.4
8.8
(8.4)
(95.8) %
0.1
(97.0) %
Total used
75.3
115.7
(40.4)
(34.9) %
(1.4)
(33.7) %
Parts and service sales
231.1
209.0
22.1
10.6 %
(3.5)
12.2 %
F&I, net
157.9
157.4
0.5
0.3 %
(1.8)
1.4 %
Total gross profit
$ 630.9
$ 639.8
$ (9.0)
(1.4) %
$ (9.5)
0.1 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.2 %
8.8 %
2.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.9 %
9.1 %
(3.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.5 %
9.5 %
(9.0) %
Total used
5.6 %
9.2 %
(3.6) %
Parts and service sales
54.0 %
55.5 %
(1.5) %
Total gross margin
18.4 %
17.9 %
0.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
31,204
40,900
(9,696)
(23.7) %
Retail used vehicles sold
40,978
43,975
(2,997)
(6.8) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
7,597
10,615
(3,018)
(28.4) %
Total used
48,575
54,590
(6,015)
(11.0) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 47,834
$ 43,561
$ 4,273
9.8 %
$ (961)
12.0 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,912
$ 26,609
$ 4,303
16.2 %
$ (745)
19.0 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,338
$ 3,855
$ 1,484
38.5 %
$ (90)
40.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,829
$ 2,431
$ (602)
(24.8) %
$ (37)
(23.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 49
$ 829
$ (781)
(94.1) %
$ 14
(95.8) %
Total used
$ 1,550
$ 2,120
$ (569)
(26.9) %
$ (29)
(25.5) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,187
$ 1,855
$ 333
17.9 %
$ (25)
19.3 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 380.0
$ 363.2
$ 16.8
4.6 %
$ (6.7)
6.5 %
SG&A as % gross profit
60.2 %
56.8 %
3.5 %
Operating margin %
6.7 %
7.2 %
(0.5) %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.7 %
7.2 %
(0.5) %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,933.4
$ 3,272.0
$ (338.6)
(10.3) %
$ (40.3)
(9.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,429.8
2,048.5
381.4
18.6 %
(39.7)
20.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
158.4
170.4
(11.9)
(7.0) %
(4.7)
(4.2) %
Total used
2,588.3
2,218.8
369.4
16.7 %
(44.4)
18.7 %
Parts and service sales
832.7
723.8
109.0
15.1 %
(7.4)
16.1 %
F&I, net
306.6
281.3
25.2
9.0 %
(2.4)
9.8 %
Total revenues
$ 6,660.9
$ 6,495.9
$ 165.0
2.5 %
$ (94.5)
4.0 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 330.2
$ 252.3
$ 77.9
30.9 %
$ (3.8)
32.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
148.9
164.9
(16.0)
(9.7) %
(2.1)
(8.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.2
12.6
(10.4)
(82.6) %
0.1
(83.6) %
Total used
151.0
177.5
(26.4)
(14.9) %
(2.0)
(13.8) %
Parts and service sales
449.9
403.7
46.2
11.5 %
(4.5)
12.6 %
F&I, net
306.6
281.3
25.2
9.0 %
(2.4)
9.8 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,237.7
$ 1,114.8
$ 123.0
11.0 %
$ (12.8)
12.2 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.3 %
7.7 %
3.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
6.1 %
8.0 %
(1.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.4 %
7.4 %
(6.0) %
Total used
5.8 %
8.0 %
(2.2) %
Parts and service sales
54.0 %
55.8 %
(1.7) %
Total gross margin
18.6 %
17.2 %
1.4 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
61,464
76,163
(14,699)
(19.3) %
Retail used vehicles sold
78,393
81,067
(2,674)
(3.3) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
14,974
20,072
(5,098)
(25.4) %
Total used
93,367
101,139
(7,772)
(7.7) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 47,725
$ 42,960
$ 4,765
11.1 %
$ (656)
12.6 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,996
$ 25,269
$ 5,727
22.7 %
$ (506)
24.7 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,372
$ 3,312
$ 2,060
62.2 %
$ (62)
64.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,899
$ 2,034
$ (135)
(6.6) %
$ (27)
(5.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 146
$ 626
$ (480)
(76.7) %
$ 8
(78.0) %
Total used
$ 1,618
$ 1,755
$ (137)
(7.8) %
$ (21)
(6.6) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,192
$ 1,789
$ 403
22.5 %
$ (17)
23.5 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 747.1
$ 669.7
$ 77.3
11.5 %
$ (8.5)
12.8 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 747.1
$ 668.5
$ 78.6
11.8 %
$ (8.5)
13.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit
60.4 %
60.1 %
0.3 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.4 %
60.0 %
0.4 %
Operating margin %
6.8 %
6.3 %
0.5 %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.8 %
6.3 %
0.5 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,225.1
$ 1,480.5
$ (255.3)
(17.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
994.6
869.3
125.3
14.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
45.2
60.4
(15.2)
(25.2) %
Total used
1,039.7
929.6
110.1
11.8 %
Parts and service sales
376.8
329.1
47.7
14.5 %
F&I, net
142.1
141.7
0.4
0.3 %
Total revenues
$ 2,783.8
$ 2,880.9
$ (97.1)
(3.4) %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 142.9
$ 139.3
$ 3.6
2.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
61.0
86.1
(25.0)
(29.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.3
6.3
(5.0)
(79.9) %
Total used
62.3
92.4
(30.1)
(32.5) %
Parts and service sales
200.4
179.4
21.0
11.7 %
F&I, net
142.1
141.7
0.4
0.3 %
Total gross profit
$ 547.7
$ 552.7
$ (5.0)
(0.9) %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.7 %
9.4 %
2.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
6.1 %
9.9 %
(3.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.8 %
10.4 %
(7.6) %
Total used
6.0 %
9.9 %
(3.9) %
Parts and service sales
53.2 %
54.5 %
(1.3) %
Total gross margin
19.7 %
19.2 %
0.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
24,684
33,505
(8,821)
(26.3) %
Retail used vehicles sold
32,071
33,481
(1,410)
(4.2) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
4,540
6,491
(1,951)
(30.1) %
Total used
36,611
39,972
(3,361)
(8.4) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 49,633
$ 44,186
$ 5,446
12.3 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,012
$ 25,963
$ 5,048
19.4 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,789
$ 4,157
$ 1,631
39.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,904
$ 2,571
$ (668)
(26.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 278
$ 968
$ (689)
(71.2) %
Total used
$ 1,702
$ 2,311
$ (609)
(26.3) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,504
$ 2,115
$ 388
18.3 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 320.5
$ 308.3
$ 12.2
4.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit
58.5 %
55.8 %
2.7 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 2,380.9
$ 2,708.0
$ (327.1)
(12.1) %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,872.6
1,556.9
315.7
20.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
91.5
110.1
(18.6)
(16.9) %
Total used
1,964.1
1,667.0
297.1
17.8 %
Parts and service sales
724.6
622.4
102.3
16.4 %
F&I, net
274.0
255.1
18.9
7.4 %
Total revenues
$ 5,343.6
$ 5,252.5
$ 91.1
1.7 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 281.2
$ 219.1
$ 62.1
28.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
118.1
135.9
(17.8)
(13.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.5
10.2
(6.7)
(65.8) %
Total used
121.6
146.1
(24.5)
(16.8) %
Parts and service sales
384.8
342.6
42.2
12.3 %
F&I, net
274.0
255.1
18.9
7.4 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,061.6
$ 962.9
$ 98.7
10.2 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.8 %
8.1 %
3.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
6.3 %
8.7 %
(2.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.8 %
9.2 %
(5.4) %
Total used
6.2 %
8.8 %
(2.6) %
Parts and service sales
53.1 %
55.0 %
(1.9) %
Total gross margin
19.9 %
18.3 %
1.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
48,453
62,244
(13,791)
(22.2) %
Retail used vehicles sold
60,972
63,518
(2,546)
(4.0) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
9,179
12,835
(3,656)
(28.5) %
Total used
70,151
76,353
(6,202)
(8.1) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 49,138
$ 43,506
$ 5,632
12.9 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,713
$ 24,512
$ 6,201
25.3 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,804
$ 3,521
$ 2,283
64.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,937
$ 2,140
$ (203)
(9.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 379
$ 791
$ (413)
(52.1) %
Total used
$ 1,733
$ 1,913
$ (180)
(9.4) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,504
$ 2,028
$ 476
23.4 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 627.0
$ 566.9
$ 60.1
10.6 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 627.0
$ 565.7
$ 61.4
10.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
59.1 %
58.9 %
0.2 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.1 %
58.7 %
0.3 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 267.5
$ 301.2
$ (33.7)
(11.2) %
$ (30.0)
(1.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
272.1
300.9
(28.7)
(9.6) %
(30.5)
0.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
33.7
32.5
1.1
3.5 %
(3.8)
15.1 %
Total used
305.8
333.4
(27.6)
(8.3) %
(34.3)
2.0 %
Parts and service sales
50.8
47.5
3.3
6.9 %
(5.7)
18.9 %
F&I, net
15.8
15.7
0.1
0.5 %
(1.8)
11.9 %
Total revenues
$ 639.9
$ 697.9
$ (57.9)
(8.3) %
$ (71.8)
2.0 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 23.7
$ 18.4
$ 5.3
29.0 %
$ (2.8)
44.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
13.9
20.8
(6.9)
(33.3) %
(1.5)
(25.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.9)
2.5
(3.4)
(135.5) %
0.1
(139.7) %
Total used
13.0
23.3
(10.3)
(44.3) %
(1.4)
(38.2) %
Parts and service sales
30.7
29.7
1.0
3.4 %
(3.5)
15.1 %
F&I, net
15.8
15.7
0.1
0.5 %
(1.8)
11.9 %
Total gross profit
$ 83.2
$ 87.1
$ (3.9)
(4.5) %
$ (9.5)
6.4 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.9 %
6.1 %
2.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.1 %
6.9 %
(1.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.7) %
7.7 %
(10.4) %
Total used
4.2 %
7.0 %
(2.8) %
Parts and service sales
60.4 %
62.4 %
(2.1) %
Total gross margin
13.0 %
12.5 %
0.5 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
6,520
7,395
(875)
(11.8) %
Retail used vehicles sold
8,907
10,494
(1,587)
(15.1) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
3,057
4,124
(1,067)
(25.9) %
Total used
11,964
14,618
(2,654)
(18.2) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 41,026
$ 40,727
$ 299
0.7 %
$ (4,600)
12.0 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,554
$ 28,672
$ 1,882
6.6 %
$ (3,427)
18.5 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,634
$ 2,484
$ 1,150
46.3 %
$ (429)
63.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,560
$ 1,984
$ (425)
(21.4) %
$ (172)
(12.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (293)
$ 611
$ (904)
(147.9) %
$ 35
NM
Total used
$ 1,086
$ 1,597
$ (511)
(32.0) %
$ (119)
(24.5) %
F&I PRU
$ 1,024
$ 879
$ 145
16.5 %
$ (116)
29.7 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 59.5
$ 54.9
$ 4.5
8.3 %
$ (6.7)
20.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
71.5 %
63.1 %
8.5 %
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 552.5
$ 564.0
$ (11.5)
(2.0) %
$ (40.3)
5.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
557.2
491.5
65.7
13.4 %
(39.7)
21.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
66.9
60.2
6.7
11.1 %
(4.7)
18.9 %
Total used
624.2
551.8
72.4
13.1 %
(44.4)
21.2 %
Parts and service sales
108.1
101.4
6.7
6.6 %
(7.4)
13.9 %
F&I, net
32.6
26.2
6.3
24.1 %
(2.4)
33.2 %
Total revenues
$ 1,317.3
$ 1,243.4
$ 73.9
5.9 %
$ (94.5)
13.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 49.0
$ 33.1
$ 15.9
47.9 %
$ (3.8)
59.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
30.8
29.0
1.8
6.2 %
(2.1)
13.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.3)
2.4
(3.7)
NM
0.1
NM
Total used
29.5
31.4
(1.9)
(6.1) %
(2.0)
0.3 %
Parts and service sales
65.1
61.1
4.0
6.6 %
(4.5)
14.0 %
F&I, net
32.6
26.2
6.3
24.1 %
(2.4)
33.2 %
Total gross profit
$ 176.1
$ 151.8
$ 24.3
16.0 %
$ (12.8)
24.4 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.9 %
5.9 %
3.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
5.9 %
(0.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.9) %
4.0 %
(5.9) %
Total used
4.7 %
5.7 %
(1.0) %
Parts and service sales
60.2 %
60.3 %
— %
Total gross margin
13.4 %
12.2 %
1.2 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
13,011
13,919
(908)
(6.5) %
Retail used vehicles sold
17,421
17,549
(128)
(0.7) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
5,795
7,237
(1,442)
(19.9) %
Total used
23,216
24,786
(1,570)
(6.3) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 42,461
$ 40,518
$ 1,943
4.8 %
$ (3,100)
12.4 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,985
$ 28,009
$ 3,977
14.2 %
$ (2,277)
22.3 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,765
$ 2,380
$ 1,385
58.2 %
$ (294)
70.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,765
$ 1,650
$ 116
7.0 %
$ (122)
14.4 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (223)
$ 333
$ (556)
NM
$ 22
NM
Total used
$ 1,269
$ 1,265
$ 4
0.3 %
$ (86)
7.1 %
F&I PRU
$ 1,070
$ 834
$ 236
28.3 %
$ (79)
37.8 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 120.0
$ 102.8
$ 17.2
16.7 %
$ (8.5)
25.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit
68.1 %
67.7 %
0.4 %
NM — Not Meaningful
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 460.2
$ 3.2
$ —
$ 463.3
Asset impairments
$ 0.8
$ —
$ (0.8)
$ —
Income (loss) from operations
$ 284.5
$ (3.2)
$ 0.8
$ 282.1
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 260.1
$ (3.2)
$ 0.8
$ 257.8
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
60.8
(0.8)
0.2
60.2
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
199.3
(2.4)
0.6
197.5
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating
5.4
(0.1)
—
5.4
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 193.9
$ (2.3)
$ 0.6
$ 192.1
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from
$ 12.11
$ (0.15)
$ 0.04
$ 12.00
Effective tax rate
23.4 %
23.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.9 %
60.3 %
Operating margin (2)
6.9 %
6.8 %
Pretax margin (3)
6.3 %
6.2 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 230.2
$ —
$ 0.8
$ 231.0
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.7 %
6.7 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (3.4)
$ 5.0
$ 1.6
Less: (loss) earnings allocated to participating securities
(0.1)
0.1
—
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (3.3)
$ 4.9
$ 1.6
Net income
$ 195.9
$ 3.2
$ 199.2
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
5.4
0.1
5.4
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 190.6
$ 3.1
$ 193.7
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.20)
$ 0.29
$ 0.10
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
12.11
(0.11)
12.00
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 11.90
$ 0.20
$ 12.10
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Non-cash loss
Dealership and
Tax rate
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 368.6
$ —
$ 0.8
$ —
$ 369.4
Income (loss) from operations
$ 262.5
$ —
$ (0.8)
$ —
$ 261.7
Floorplan interest expense
$ 8.6
$ (2.3)
$ —
$ —
$ 6.3
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 240.3
$ 2.3
$ (0.8)
$ —
$ 241.8
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
51.5
0.5
(0.2)
1.9
53.8
Net income (loss) from continuing
188.8
1.8
(0.6)
(1.9)
188.0
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to
6.3
0.1
—
(0.1)
6.3
Net income (loss) from continuing
$ 182.4
$ 1.7
$ (0.6)
$ (1.8)
$ 181.7
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 10.23
$ 0.10
$ (0.03)
$ (0.10)
$ 10.19
Effective tax rate
21.4 %
22.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
56.8 %
56.9 %
Operating margin (2)
7.2 %
7.2 %
Pretax margin (3)
6.6 %
6.7 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 2.2
$ —
$ 2.2
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
0.1
—
0.1
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 2.1
$ —
$ 2.1
Net income (loss)
$ 191.0
$ (0.8)
$ 190.2
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
6.4
—
6.4
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 184.5
$ (0.7)
$ 183.8
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.12
$ —
$ 0.12
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
10.23
(0.04)
10.19
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 10.35
$ (0.04)
$ 10.31
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and a non-cash loss on interest rate swaps.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 878.6
$ 24.5
$ —
$ 903.2
Asset impairments
$ 0.8
$ —
$ (0.8)
$ —
Income (loss) from operations
$ 569.5
$ (24.5)
$ 0.8
$ 545.8
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 522.4
$ (24.5)
$ 0.8
$ 498.7
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
122.0
(5.6)
0.2
116.5
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
400.4
(18.9)
0.6
382.2
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating
11.3
(0.5)
—
10.8
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 389.2
$ (18.4)
$ 0.6
$ 371.4
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from
$ 23.88
$ (1.13)
$ 0.04
$ 22.79
Effective tax rate
23.4 %
23.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.8 %
60.5 %
Operating margin (2)
7.1 %
6.8 %
Pretax margin (3)
6.5 %
6.2 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 451.9
$ —
$ 0.8
$ 452.7
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.8 %
6.8 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (1.6)
$ 5.0
$ 3.4
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
—
0.1
0.1
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (1.5)
$ 4.9
$ 3.3
Net income (loss)
$ 398.9
$ (13.3)
$ 385.6
Less: earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
11.2
(0.4)
10.9
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 387.6
$ (12.9)
$ 374.7
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.09)
$ 0.30
$ 0.21
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
23.88
(1.09)
22.79
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 23.79
$ (0.79)
$ 22.99
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Non-cash loss
Catastrophic
Dealership
Legal
Tax rate
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 680.0
$ —
$ (2.2)
$ 1.1
$ 1.0
$ —
$ 679.8
Income (loss) from operations
$ 413.2
$ —
$ 2.2
$ (1.1)
$ (1.0)
$ —
$ 413.3
Floorplan interest expense
$ 16.1
$ (2.3)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 13.8
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 370.3
$ 2.3
$ 2.2
$ (1.1)
$ (1.0)
$ —
$ 372.7
Less: Provision (benefit) for income
80.6
0.5
0.5
(0.3)
(0.2)
1.9
83.1
Net income (loss) from continuing
289.7
1.8
1.7
(0.8)
(0.8)
(1.9)
289.7
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to
9.8
0.1
0.1
—
—
(0.1)
9.8
Net income (loss) from continuing
$ 279.9
$ 1.7
$ 1.7
$ (0.8)
$ (0.7)
$ (1.8)
$ 279.9
Diluted earnings (loss) per common
$ 15.70
$ 0.10
$ 0.09
$ (0.05)
$ (0.04)
$ (0.10)
$ 15.70
Effective tax rate
21.8 %
22.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.1 %
60.1 %
Operating margin (2)
6.3 %
6.3 %
Pretax margin (3)
5.6 %
5.7 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 669.7
$ —
$ (2.2)
$ —
$ 1.0
$ —
$ 668.5
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.1 %
60.0 %
Same Store income (loss) from operations
$ 408.3
$ —
$ 2.2
$ —
$ (1.0)
$ —
$ 409.5
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.3 %
6.3 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 3.2
$ —
$ 3.2
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
0.1
—
0.1
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 3.1
$ —
$ 3.1
Net income
$ 292.9
$ —
$ 292.9
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
9.9
—
9.9
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 283.0
$ —
$ 283.0
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.17
$ —
$ 0.17
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
15.70
—
15.70
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 15.88
$ —
$ 15.87
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and a non-cash loss on interest rate swaps.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 393.6
$ 3.2
$ 396.8
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.2 %
58.7 %
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 312.6
$ 0.8
$ 313.4
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
55.7 %
55.9 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 747.2
$ 21.9
$ 769.1
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
57.6 %
59.3 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Dealership and
Legal matters
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 574.3
$ (2.2)
$ 1.7
$ 1.0
$ 574.7
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.8 %
58.9 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 566.9
$ (2.2)
$ —
$ 1.0
$ 565.7
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.9 %
58.7 %
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures - U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 131.4
$ 2.7
$ 134.1
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
67.1 %
68.4 %
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Dealership and
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 105.7
$ (0.6)
$ 105.1
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.4 %
68.1 %
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
