26.10.2022 12:27:00
Group 1 Automotive Announces Record Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results
- Record Quarterly Revenues of $4.2 billion, a 22.0% Increase
- Record Quarterly Diluted Earnings Per Common Share from Continuing Operations of $12.57 per share, a 34.4% Increase
HOUSTON, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group 1 Automotive, Inc.(NYSE: GPI) ("Group 1" or the "Company"), an international, Fortune 300 automotive retailer with 203 dealerships located in the U.S. and U.K., today reported record quarterly financial results for the third quarter 2022.
Current quarter total revenues of $4.2 billion and diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $12.57 were the highest in Company history. Current quarter total revenues represent a 22.0% increase compared to prior year quarter total revenues of $3.4 billion. Current quarter diluted earnings per common share achieved a 34.4% increase over prior year quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $9.35.
"Our team delivered another record quarter featuring substantial revenue and profit growth. Our consolidated vehicle and aftersales revenue growth for the quarter was well over 20% and our consolidated aftersales gross profit growth exceeded 25%. Our capital allocation also continues to fuel our strong performance with acquisitions in both of our operating markets during the quarter, bringing total revenues added to $3.1 billion over the past 18 months, and our share repurchase level is now over 20% of our total outstanding shares over the past 12 months," said Earl J. Hesterberg, Group 1's Chief Executive Officer.
Reconciliations for financial results, non-GAAP metrics, and diluted earnings per common share between continuing and discontinued operations are included in the accompanying financial tables.
Current Quarter Results Overview
Total revenues for the third quarter of 2022 ("current quarter") were a record of $4.2 billion, a 22.0% increase compared to total revenues of $3.4 billion for the third quarter of 2021 ("prior year quarter").
Net income from continuing operations for the current quarter was $197.1 million, a 14.2% increase compared to net income from continuing operations of $172.5 million for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $188.1 million, an 8.0% increase compared to adjusted net income from continuing operations of $174.1 million for the prior year quarter.
Current quarter diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations was a record of $12.57, a 34.4% increase over diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $9.35 for the prior year quarter.
Current quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) was $12.00, a 27.1% increase over adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations of $9.44 for the prior year quarter. Current quarter adjusted net income from continuing operations and adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations excluded $10.8 million of after-tax gains on disposition activities. Current quarter and prior year quarter adjusted diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations excludes adjusted diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations of $(0.09) and $0.18, respectively.
Third Quarter 2022
Key Performance Metrics
(year-over-year comparable period basis)
Consolidated
Same Store
(a non-GAAP measure)
Reported:
3Q22
Change
3Q22
Change
Total revenues
$4.2B
+22.0 %
$3.5B
+3.6 %
Total gross profit ("GP")
$752.6M
+17.8 %
$621.2M
(0.9) %
NV units sold
39,237
+17.6 %
32,249
(1.5) %
NV GP per retail unit ("PRU")
$5,267
+8.8 %
$5,078
+5.1 %
Used vehicle ("UV") retail units sold
48,427
+13.9 %
41,684
(0.4) %
UV retail GP PRU
$1,571
(31.2) %
$1,536
(33.2) %
Parts & service ("P&S") GP
$285.1M
+25.7 %
$239.0M
+7.6 %
P&S Gross Margin
55.3 %
+0.9 %
54.5 %
+0.1 %
Finance and Insurance ("F&I") revenues
$186.3M
+27.6 %
$155.6M
+8.8 %
F&I GP PRU
$2,125
+10.4 %
$2,105
+9.8 %
Selling, General and Administrative ("SG&A") expenses as a % of GP
59.9 %
+101 bps
62.2 %
+342 bps
Adjusted SG&A expenses (a non-GAAP measure) as a % of GP
61.5 %
+281 bps
61.9 %
+328 bps
Corporate Development
In July 2022, the Company acquired three dealerships and a collision center in Louisiana, consisting of Mercedes-Benz, Sprinter, Land Rover, Jaguar, and Volvo franchises. This acquisition is expected to generate $110.0 million in annual revenues. In September 2022, the Company acquired a BMW/MINI dealership and a collision center in the U.K. This acquisition is expected to generate $80.0 million in annual revenues, bringing year-to-date total acquired expected annual revenues for the Company to $740.0 million. For the period January 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, the Company has acquired total expected annual revenues of $3.2 billion.
In September 2022, the Company disposed of one dealership in Massachusetts and terminated one dealership in the U.K. These stores generated approximately $65.0 million in annualized revenues.
In July 2022, the Company closed on the disposition of its Brazilian operations.
Share Repurchase
During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 609,929 shares, representing approximately 3.6% of the Company's current year beginning outstanding common shares, at an average price per common share of $172.84, for a total of $105.4 million. During the nine months ended September 30, 2022 ("current year"), the Company repurchased 2,047,658 shares, representing approximately 11.9% of the Company's current year beginning outstanding common shares, at an average price per common share of $175.58, for a total of $359.5 million. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had an aggregate 15.2 million outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards.
During the current quarter, the Company adopted a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan that was effective from October 3, 2022 to October 19, 2022. Under the plan, the Company repurchased an additional 638,072 shares subsequent to September 30, 2022, at an average price of $156.70, for a total cost of $100.0 million. After giving effect to share repurchases subsequent to September 30, 2022, our aggregate outstanding common shares and unvested restricted stock awards approximates 14.6 million shares. The Company currently has $64.1 million remaining on its Board authorized common share repurchase program.
Future repurchases may be made from time to time, based on market conditions, legal requirements, and other corporate considerations, in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, and subject to Board approval and covenant restrictions.
Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call Details
ABOUT GROUP 1 AUTOMOTIVE, INC.
Group 1 owns and operates 203 automotive dealerships, 273 franchises, and 47 collision centers in the United States and the United Kingdom that offer 35 brands of automobiles. Through its dealerships and omni-channel platform, the Company sells new and used cars and light trucks; arranges related vehicle financing; sells service contracts; provides automotive maintenance and repair services; and sells vehicle parts.
Group 1 discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations at www.group1corp.com, www.group1auto.com, www.group1collision.com, www.acceleride.com, www.facebook.com/group1auto, and www.twitter.com/group1auto.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which are statements related to future, not past, events and are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. In this context, the forward-looking statements often include statements regarding our strategic investments, goals, plans, projections and guidance regarding our financial position, results of operations and business strategy, including the annualized revenues of recently completed acquisitions or dispositions and other benefits of such currently anticipated or recently completed acquisitions or dispositions. These forward-looking statements often contain words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "should," "foresee," "may" or "will" and similar expressions. While management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting us will be those that we anticipate. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, (a) general economic and business conditions, (b) the level of manufacturer incentives, (c) the future regulatory environment, (d) our ability to obtain an inventory of desirable new and used vehicles, (e) our relationship with our automobile manufacturers and the willingness of manufacturers to approve future acquisitions, (f) our cost of financing and the availability of credit for consumers, (g) our ability to complete acquisitions and dispositions and the risks associated therewith, (h) foreign exchange controls and currency fluctuations, (i) the impacts of COVID-19 and the armed conflict in Ukraine on our business and the supply chains upon which our business is dependent, (j) the impacts of continued inflation and any potential global recession, (k) our ability to maintain sufficient liquidity to operate, (l) the risk that proposed transactions will not be consummated in a timely manner, and (m) our ability to successfully integrate recent and future acquisitions. For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES, SAME STORE DATA, AND OTHER DATA
In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. GAAP, from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of strategic decisions and actions relating to, among other things, cost reduction, growth, profitability improvement initiatives, and other events outside of normal, or "core," business and operations, by considering alternative financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In our evaluation of results from time to time, we exclude items that do not arise directly from core operations, such as non-cash asset impairment charges, out-of-period adjustments, legal matters, gains and losses on dealership franchise or real estate transactions, and catastrophic events, such as hailstorms, hurricanes, and snow storms. Because these non-core charges and gains materially affect the Company's financial condition or results in the specific period in which they are recognized, management also evaluates, and makes resource allocation and performance evaluation decisions based on, the related non-GAAP measures excluding such items. This includes evaluating measures such as adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, and constant currency. These adjusted measures are not measures of financial performance under U.S. GAAP, but are instead considered non-GAAP financial performance measures. Non-GAAP measures do not have definitions under U.S. GAAP and may be defined differently by, and not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by, other companies. As a result, any non-GAAP financial measures considered and evaluated by management are reviewed in conjunction with a review of the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on such non-GAAP measures, but also to consider them with the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.
In addition to using such non-GAAP measures to evaluate results in a specific period, management believes that such measures may provide more complete and consistent comparisons of operational performance on a period-over-period historical basis and a better indication of expected future trends. Our management also uses these adjusted measures in conjunction with U.S. GAAP financial measures to assess our business, including communication with our Board of Directors, investors, and industry analysts concerning financial performance. We disclose these non-GAAP measures, and the related reconciliations, because we believe investors use these metrics in evaluating longer-term period-over-period performance, and to allow investors to better understand and evaluate the information used by management to assess operating performance. The exclusion of certain expenses in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that these costs are unusual or infrequent. We anticipate excluding these expenses in the future presentation of our non-GAAP financial measures.
In addition, we evaluate our results of operations on both an as reported and a constant currency basis. The constant currency presentation, which is a non-GAAP measure, excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We believe providing constant currency information provides valuable supplemental information regarding our underlying business and results of operations, consistent with how we evaluate our performance. We calculate constant currency percentages by converting our current period reported results for entities reporting in currencies other than U.S. dollars using comparative period exchange rates rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the respective periods. The constant currency performance measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Same Store amounts presented include the results of dealerships for the identical months in each period presented in comparison, commencing with the first full month in which the dealership was owned by us and, in the case of dispositions, ending with the last full month it was owned by us. Same Store results also include the activities of our corporate headquarters.
Certain amounts in the financial statements may not compute due to rounding. All computations have been calculated using unrounded amounts for all periods presented.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,883.3
$ 1,513.9
$ 369.5
24.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,488.6
1,230.4
258.3
21.0 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
89.6
106.0
(16.5)
(15.5) %
Parts and service sales
515.6
416.5
99.1
23.8 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
186.3
146.0
40.3
27.6 %
Total revenues
4,163.4
3,412.8
750.6
22.0 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
1,676.7
1,352.4
324.3
24.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,412.6
1,133.3
279.2
24.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
91.1
98.7
(7.6)
(7.7) %
Parts and service sales
230.5
189.7
40.8
21.5 %
Total cost of sales
3,410.8
2,774.1
636.7
23.0 %
GROSS PROFIT
752.6
638.7
113.9
17.8 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
450.9
376.3
74.7
19.8 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
21.8
19.2
2.6
13.5 %
Asset impairments
—
1.7
(1.7)
(100.0) %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
279.9
241.5
38.4
15.9 %
Floorplan interest expense
6.5
4.3
2.2
50.1 %
Other interest expense, net
19.6
13.1
6.5
49.9 %
Other income
(3.4)
—
(3.4)
(100.0) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
257.2
224.1
33.1
14.8 %
Provision for income taxes
60.2
51.6
8.6
16.6 %
Net income from continuing operations
197.1
172.5
24.5
14.2 %
Net loss from discontinued operations
(1.3)
(0.4)
(0.9)
216.9 %
NET INCOME
$ 195.7
$ 172.1
$ 23.6
13.7 %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
5.4
5.7
(0.3)
(5.3) %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 190.3
$ 166.4
$ 23.9
14.4 %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 12.57
$ 9.35
$ 3.21
34.4 %
Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations
$ (0.09)
$ (0.02)
$ (0.06)
272.6 %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 12.48
$ 9.33
$ 3.15
33.8 %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
15.2
17.8
(2.6)
(14.5) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.4
0.6
(0.2)
(29.5) %
Total weighted average shares
15.7
18.4
(2.8)
(15.0) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
23.4 %
23.0 %
0.4 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
REVENUES:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,479.8
$ 4,828.6
$ 651.1
13.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,353.9
3,302.3
1,051.7
31.8 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
278.9
278.0
0.9
0.3 %
Parts and service sales
1,491.1
1,152.2
338.9
29.4 %
Finance, insurance and other, net
549.5
431.3
118.2
27.4 %
Total revenues
12,153.1
9,992.3
2,160.8
21.6 %
COST OF SALES:
New vehicle retail sales
4,861.6
4,411.4
450.2
10.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,100.6
3,038.6
1,062.0
34.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
276.8
257.9
18.9
7.3 %
Parts and service sales
668.5
515.0
153.5
29.8 %
Total cost of sales
9,907.4
8,222.9
1,684.5
20.5 %
GROSS PROFIT
2,245.8
1,769.5
476.3
26.9 %
Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,329.6
1,056.2
273.3
25.9 %
Depreciation and amortization expense
65.9
56.8
9.1
16.1 %
Asset impairments
0.8
1.7
(0.9)
(52.6) %
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS
849.4
654.7
194.7
29.7 %
Floorplan interest expense
17.7
20.5
(2.8)
(13.7) %
Other interest expense, net
55.5
39.8
15.7
39.5 %
Other income
(3.4)
—
(3.4)
(100.0) %
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
779.6
594.4
185.2
31.2 %
Provision for income taxes
182.1
132.2
50.0
37.8 %
Net income from continuing operations
597.5
462.2
135.3
29.3 %
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
(2.9)
2.8
(5.7)
(204.0) %
NET INCOME
$ 594.6
$ 465.0
$ 129.6
27.9 %
Less: Earnings allocated to participating securities
16.6
15.6
1.0
6.5 %
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 578.0
$ 449.4
$ 128.5
28.6 %
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
$ 36.43
$ 25.05
$ 11.37
45.4 %
Diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations
$ (0.18)
$ 0.15
$ (0.33)
(217.4) %
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 36.25
$ 25.21
$ 11.04
43.8 %
Weighted average dilutive common shares outstanding
15.9
17.8
(1.9)
(10.6) %
Weighted average participating securities
0.5
0.6
(0.2)
(26.2) %
Total weighted average shares
16.4
18.5
(2.0)
(11.1) %
Effective tax rate on continuing operations
23.4 %
22.2 %
1.1 %
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Additional Information — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Increase/(Decrease)
% Change
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:
(In millions)
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 20.5
$ 14.9
$ 5.6
37.7 %
Inventories, net
$ 1,185.6
$ 1,073.1
$ 112.5
10.5 %
Floorplan notes payable, net (1)
$ 745.9
$ 531.0
$ 214.9
40.5 %
Total debt
$ 1,942.4
$ 2,035.7
$ (93.3)
(4.6) %
Total equity
$ 2,214.1
$ 1,825.2
$ 388.9
21.3 %
(1) Amounts are net of offset accounts of $218.5 and $271.9, respectively.
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES GEOGRAPHIC MIX:
United States
80.9 %
77.9 %
80.9 %
80.7 %
United Kingdom
19.1 %
22.1 %
19.1 %
19.3 %
NEW VEHICLE UNIT SALES BRAND MIX:
Toyota/Lexus
25.2 %
25.9 %
24.3 %
25.6 %
Volkswagen/Audi/Porsche/SEAT/SKODA
16.1 %
17.3 %
15.7 %
15.9 %
BMW/MINI
12.9 %
12.1 %
12.7 %
11.2 %
Ford/Lincoln
7.7 %
8.2 %
8.2 %
8.6 %
Honda/Acura
6.1 %
7.9 %
6.9 %
8.7 %
Chevrolet/GMC/Buick/Cadillac
7.0 %
6.2 %
6.5 %
6.9 %
Mercedes-Benz/Sprinter
6.2 %
4.1 %
6.2 %
4.7 %
Chrysler/Dodge/Jeep/RAM
5.2 %
3.9 %
5.1 %
4.1 %
Hyundai/Kia/Genesis
4.8 %
5.4 %
4.9 %
5.4 %
Nissan
2.9 %
5.8 %
3.6 %
5.7 %
Subaru
2.7 %
1.5 %
2.7 %
1.4 %
Jaguar/Land Rover
1.7 %
1.5 %
1.5 %
1.7 %
Mazda
1.3 %
— %
1.2 %
— %
Other
0.3 %
0.1 %
0.3 %
— %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
100.0 %
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
DAYS' SUPPLY IN INVENTORY (1):
Consolidated
New vehicle inventory
16
12
13
Used vehicle inventory
34
42
30
U.S.
New vehicle inventory
15
9
11
Used vehicle inventory
31
36
25
U.K.
New vehicle inventory
20
33
19
Used vehicle inventory
46
66
42
(1) Days' supply in inventory is calculated based on inventory unit levels and 30-day total unit sales volumes, both at the end of each reporting period.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,883.3
$ 1,513.9
$ 369.5
24.4 %
$ (53.8)
28.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,488.6
1,230.4
258.3
21.0 %
(47.3)
24.8 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
89.6
106.0
(16.5)
(15.5) %
(4.9)
(11.0) %
Total used
1,578.2
1,336.4
241.8
18.1 %
(52.2)
22.0 %
Parts and service sales
515.6
416.5
99.1
23.8 %
(10.7)
26.4 %
F&I, net
186.3
146.0
40.3
27.6 %
(2.8)
29.5 %
Total revenues
$ 4,163.4
$ 3,412.8
$ 750.6
22.0 %
$ (119.5)
25.5 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 206.7
$ 161.5
$ 45.2
28.0 %
$ (4.9)
31.0 %
Used vehicle retail sales
76.1
97.0
(21.0)
(21.6) %
(2.7)
(18.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.5)
7.4
(8.9)
(120.8) %
—
(121.4) %
Total used
74.5
104.4
(29.9)
(28.6) %
(2.6)
(26.1) %
Parts and service sales
285.1
226.8
58.4
25.7 %
(6.3)
28.5 %
F&I, net
186.3
146.0
40.3
27.6 %
(2.8)
29.5 %
Total gross profit
$ 752.6
$ 638.7
$ 113.9
17.8 %
$ (16.6)
20.4 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.0 %
10.7 %
0.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.1 %
7.9 %
(2.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.7) %
7.0 %
(8.7) %
Total used
4.7 %
7.8 %
(3.1) %
Parts and service sales
55.3 %
54.4 %
0.9 %
Total gross margin
18.1 %
18.7 %
(0.6) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
39,237
33,365
5,872
17.6 %
Retail used vehicles sold
48,427
42,514
5,913
13.9 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
9,456
10,960
(1,504)
(13.7) %
Total used
57,883
53,474
4,409
8.2 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 47,999
$ 45,373
$ 2,626
5.8 %
$ (1,370)
8.8 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,740
$ 28,941
$ 1,799
6.2 %
$ (977)
9.6 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,267
$ 4,840
$ 427
8.8 %
$ (125)
11.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,571
$ 2,282
$ (712)
(31.2) %
$ (55)
(28.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (162)
$ 673
$ (835)
(124.1) %
$ 5
(124.8) %
Total used
$ 1,288
$ 1,953
$ (665)
(34.1) %
$ (45)
(31.7) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,125
$ 1,925
$ 201
10.4 %
$ (32)
12.1 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 450.9
$ 376.3
$ 74.7
19.8 %
$ (11.3)
22.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 463.1
$ 375.1
$ 88.1
23.5 %
$ (11.1)
26.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
59.9 %
58.9 %
1.0 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.5 %
58.7 %
2.8 %
Operating margin %
6.7 %
7.1 %
(0.4) %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.4 %
7.2 %
(0.7) %
Pretax margin %
6.2 %
6.6 %
(0.4) %
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
5.9 %
6.6 %
(0.7) %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 6.5
$ 4.3
$ 2.2
50.1 %
$ (0.2)
55.1 %
Less: Floorplan assistance (2)
13.9
12.2
1.8
14.4 %
—
14.4 %
Net floorplan expense
$ (7.4)
$ (7.8)
$ 0.4
$ (0.2)
Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1)
$ 6.5
$ 5.2
$ 1.3
24.7 %
$ (0.2)
28.8 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,479.8
$ 4,828.6
$ 651.1
13.5 %
$ (97.6)
15.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
4,353.9
3,302.3
1,051.7
31.8 %
(91.5)
34.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
278.9
278.0
0.9
0.3 %
(10.0)
3.9 %
Total used
4,632.8
3,580.3
1,052.5
29.4 %
(101.4)
32.2 %
Parts and service sales
1,491.1
1,152.2
338.9
29.4 %
(19.0)
31.1 %
F&I, net
549.5
431.3
118.2
27.4 %
(5.4)
28.7 %
Total revenues
$ 12,153.1
$ 9,992.3
$ 2,160.8
21.6 %
$ (223.4)
23.9 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 618.2
$ 417.2
$ 201.0
48.2 %
$ (9.0)
50.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
253.4
263.7
(10.3)
(3.9) %
(5.0)
(2.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.1
20.1
(18.0)
(89.7) %
0.2
(90.6) %
Total used
255.5
283.7
(28.3)
(10.0) %
(4.8)
(8.3) %
Parts and service sales
822.6
637.2
185.4
29.1 %
(11.3)
30.9 %
F&I, net
549.5
431.3
118.2
27.4 %
(5.4)
28.7 %
Total gross profit
$ 2,245.8
$ 1,769.5
$ 476.3
26.9 %
$ (30.6)
28.6 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.3 %
8.6 %
2.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.8 %
8.0 %
(2.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.7 %
7.2 %
(6.5) %
Total used
5.5 %
7.9 %
(2.4) %
Parts and service sales
55.2 %
55.3 %
(0.1) %
Total gross margin
18.5 %
17.7 %
0.8 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
114,792
110,499
4,293
3.9 %
Retail used vehicles sold
141,140
124,559
16,581
13.3 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
28,069
31,268
(3,199)
(10.2) %
Total used
169,209
155,827
13,382
8.6 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 47,736
$ 43,698
$ 4,038
9.2 %
$ (850)
11.2 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,848
$ 26,512
$ 4,337
16.4 %
$ (648)
18.8 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,385
$ 3,776
$ 1,609
42.6 %
$ (79)
44.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,795
$ 2,117
$ (322)
(15.2) %
$ (35)
(13.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 73
$ 642
$ (568)
(88.6) %
$ 6
(89.5) %
Total used
$ 1,510
$ 1,821
$ (311)
(17.1) %
$ (29)
(15.5) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,147
$ 1,835
$ 312
17.0 %
$ (21)
18.2 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,329.6
$ 1,056.2
$ 273.3
25.9 %
$ (20.6)
27.8 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,366.3
$ 1,054.9
$ 311.4
29.5 %
$ (20.4)
31.5 %
SG&A as % gross profit
59.2 %
59.7 %
(0.5) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.8 %
59.6 %
1.2 %
Operating margin %
7.0 %
6.6 %
0.4 %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.7 %
6.6 %
0.1 %
Pretax margin %
6.4 %
5.9 %
0.5 %
Adjusted pretax margin % (1)
6.1 %
6.0 %
0.1 %
Floorplan expense:
Floorplan interest expense
$ 17.7
$ 20.5
$ (2.8)
(13.7) %
$ (0.4)
(11.7) %
Less: Floorplan assistance (2)
42.1
40.6
1.5
3.6 %
—
3.6 %
Net floorplan expense
$ (24.4)
$ (20.1)
$ (4.3)
$ (0.4)
Adjusted floorplan interest expense (1)
$ 17.7
$ 19.1
$ (1.4)
(7.2) %
$ (0.4)
(5.0) %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
(2) Floorplan assistance is included within New vehicle retail Gross profit above and New vehicle retail Cost of sales in our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,586.9
$ 1,208.5
$ 378.4
31.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,212.1
902.3
309.8
34.3 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
61.3
68.0
(6.7)
(9.8) %
Total used
1,273.4
970.3
303.1
31.2 %
Parts and service sales
453.8
353.1
100.7
28.5 %
F&I, net
170.2
130.5
39.8
30.5 %
Total revenues
$ 3,484.3
$ 2,662.4
$ 821.9
30.9 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 180.7
$ 140.0
$ 40.7
29.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
60.6
73.1
(12.5)
(17.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.3)
3.2
(4.5)
(139.3) %
Total used
59.3
76.3
(17.0)
(22.2) %
Parts and service sales
249.0
188.2
60.7
32.3 %
F&I, net
170.2
130.5
39.8
30.5 %
Total gross profit
$ 659.3
$ 535.0
$ 124.3
23.2 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.4 %
11.6 %
(0.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.0 %
8.1 %
(3.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(2.1) %
4.8 %
(6.8) %
Total used
4.7 %
7.9 %
(3.2) %
Parts and service sales
54.9 %
53.3 %
1.6 %
Total gross margin
18.9 %
20.1 %
(1.2) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
31,745
25,984
5,761
22.2 %
Retail used vehicles sold
38,172
31,704
6,468
20.4 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
6,453
6,758
(305)
(4.5) %
Total used
44,625
38,462
6,163
16.0 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 49,990
$ 46,510
$ 3,480
7.5 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,754
$ 28,461
$ 3,293
11.6 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,693
$ 5,388
$ 304
5.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,588
$ 2,305
$ (717)
(31.1) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (197)
$ 478
$ (675)
(141.2) %
Total used
$ 1,330
$ 1,984
$ (654)
(33.0) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,435
$ 2,261
$ 174
7.7 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 385.8
$ 308.7
$ 77.1
25.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 399.3
$ 308.1
$ 91.2
29.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
58.5 %
57.7 %
0.8 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.6 %
57.6 %
3.0 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,581.8
$ 3,958.9
$ 622.9
15.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
3,447.6
2,481.7
965.9
38.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
177.6
179.6
(1.9)
(1.1) %
Total used
3,625.3
2,661.3
963.9
36.2 %
Parts and service sales
1,307.7
982.0
325.7
33.2 %
F&I, net
498.1
389.4
108.7
27.9 %
Total revenues
$ 10,012.8
$ 7,991.6
$ 2,021.2
25.3 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 538.5
$ 362.6
$ 175.9
48.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
203.0
210.7
(7.8)
(3.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
3.8
13.6
(9.7)
(71.7) %
Total used
206.8
224.3
(17.5)
(7.8) %
Parts and service sales
713.1
535.1
178.0
33.3 %
F&I, net
498.1
389.4
108.7
27.9 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,956.5
$ 1,511.4
$ 445.1
29.5 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.8 %
9.2 %
2.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.9 %
8.5 %
(2.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.2 %
7.6 %
(5.4) %
Total used
5.7 %
8.4 %
(2.7) %
Parts and service sales
54.5 %
54.5 %
— %
Total gross margin
19.5 %
18.9 %
0.6 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
92,870
89,183
3,687
4.1 %
Retail used vehicles sold
110,635
96,143
14,492
15.1 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
18,513
19,804
(1,291)
(6.5) %
Total used
129,148
115,947
13,201
11.4 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 49,335
$ 44,391
$ 4,945
11.1 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,162
$ 25,813
$ 5,349
20.7 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,799
$ 4,066
$ 1,733
42.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,834
$ 2,192
$ (357)
(16.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 207
$ 685
$ (478)
(69.8) %
Total used
$ 1,601
$ 1,934
$ (333)
(17.2) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,448
$ 2,101
$ 346
16.5 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,133.0
$ 883.0
$ 250.1
28.3 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,168.4
$ 882.8
$ 285.6
32.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit
57.9 %
58.4 %
(0.5) %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.7 %
58.4 %
1.3 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 296.4
$ 305.4
$ (9.0)
(2.9) %
$ (53.8)
14.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
276.5
328.0
(51.5)
(15.7) %
(47.3)
(1.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
28.3
38.1
(9.8)
(25.7) %
(4.9)
(12.9) %
Total used
304.8
366.1
(61.3)
(16.7) %
(52.2)
(2.5) %
Parts and service sales
61.8
63.4
(1.5)
(2.4) %
(10.7)
14.5 %
F&I, net
16.1
15.6
0.5
3.1 %
(2.8)
21.1 %
Total revenues
$ 679.1
$ 750.4
$ (71.3)
(9.5) %
$ (119.5)
6.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 25.9
$ 21.5
$ 4.5
20.8 %
$ (4.9)
43.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
15.5
23.9
(8.5)
(35.5) %
(2.7)
(24.4) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.3)
4.1
(4.4)
(106.3) %
—
(107.4) %
Total used
15.2
28.1
(12.9)
(45.9) %
(2.6)
(36.6) %
Parts and service sales
36.1
38.5
(2.4)
(6.2) %
(6.3)
10.1 %
F&I, net
16.1
15.6
0.5
3.1 %
(2.8)
21.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 93.3
$ 103.7
$ (10.3)
(10.0) %
$ (16.6)
6.0 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.8 %
7.0 %
1.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.6 %
7.3 %
(1.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.9) %
10.9 %
(11.8) %
Total used
5.0 %
7.7 %
(2.7) %
Parts and service sales
58.4 %
60.8 %
(2.4) %
Total gross margin
13.7 %
13.8 %
(0.1) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
7,492
7,381
111
1.5 %
Retail used vehicles sold
10,255
10,810
(555)
(5.1) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
3,003
4,202
(1,199)
(28.5) %
Total used
13,258
15,012
(1,754)
(11.7) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 39,563
$ 41,370
$ (1,808)
(4.4) %
$ (7,177)
13.0 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 26,967
$ 30,346
$ (3,380)
(11.1) %
$ (4,611)
4.1 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,464
$ 2,910
$ 554
19.0 %
$ (655)
41.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,507
$ 2,215
$ (709)
(32.0) %
$ (259)
(20.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (87)
$ 987
$ (1,074)
(108.8) %
$ 15
(110.3) %
Total used
$ 1,146
$ 1,872
$ (726)
(38.8) %
$ (197)
(28.2) %
F&I PRU
$ 905
$ 857
$ 49
5.7 %
$ (158)
24.1 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 65.1
$ 67.6
$ (2.5)
(3.6) %
$ (11.3)
13.1 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 63.8
$ 67.0
$ (3.2)
(4.7) %
$ (11.1)
11.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
69.8 %
65.2 %
4.6 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.4 %
64.6 %
3.8 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reported Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 898.0
$ 869.7
$ 28.3
3.3 %
$ (97.6)
14.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
906.3
820.5
85.8
10.5 %
(91.5)
21.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
101.2
98.4
2.8
2.8 %
(10.0)
12.9 %
Total used
1,007.5
919.0
88.6
9.6 %
(101.4)
20.7 %
Parts and service sales
183.4
170.2
13.2
7.7 %
(19.0)
18.9 %
F&I, net
51.4
41.9
9.6
22.8 %
(5.4)
35.7 %
Total revenues
$ 2,140.3
$ 2,000.7
$ 139.6
7.0 %
$ (223.4)
18.1 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 79.6
$ 54.6
$ 25.0
45.8 %
$ (9.0)
62.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
50.4
52.9
(2.5)
(4.7) %
(5.0)
4.7 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.8)
6.5
(8.3)
(127.2) %
0.2
(129.9) %
Total used
48.7
59.5
(10.8)
(18.1) %
(4.8)
(10.0) %
Parts and service sales
109.5
102.1
7.4
7.2 %
(11.3)
18.3 %
F&I, net
51.4
41.9
9.6
22.8 %
(5.4)
35.7 %
Total gross profit
$ 289.2
$ 258.1
$ 31.2
12.1 %
$ (30.6)
23.9 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.9 %
6.3 %
2.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.6 %
6.5 %
(0.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.7) %
6.6 %
(8.4) %
Total used
4.8 %
6.5 %
(1.6) %
Parts and service sales
59.7 %
60.0 %
(0.3) %
Total gross margin
13.5 %
12.9 %
0.6 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
21,922
21,316
606
2.8 %
Retail used vehicles sold
30,505
28,416
2,089
7.4 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
9,556
11,464
(1,908)
(16.6) %
Total used
40,061
39,880
181
0.5 %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 40,962
$ 40,800
$ 162
0.4 %
$ (4,452)
11.3 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 29,711
$ 28,876
$ 835
2.9 %
$ (2,999)
13.3 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,633
$ 2,563
$ 1,070
41.8 %
$ (412)
57.8 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,653
$ 1,863
$ (210)
(11.3) %
$ (164)
(2.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (185)
$ 568
$ (753)
(132.6) %
$ 19
(135.9) %
Total used
$ 1,215
$ 1,491
$ (276)
(18.5) %
$ (121)
(10.4) %
F&I PRU
$ 981
$ 842
$ 139
16.5 %
$ (103)
28.7 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 196.6
$ 173.3
$ 23.3
13.4 %
$ (20.6)
25.3 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 197.9
$ 172.1
$ 25.8
15.0 %
$ (20.4)
26.9 %
SG&A as % gross profit
68.0 %
67.1 %
0.8 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.4 %
66.7 %
1.7 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,534.6
$ 1,487.1
$ 47.5
3.2 %
$ (52.8)
6.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
1,271.4
1,213.6
57.8
4.8 %
(46.8)
8.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
76.5
104.6
(28.2)
(26.9) %
(4.8)
(22.3) %
Total used
1,347.9
1,318.3
29.6
2.2 %
(51.6)
6.2 %
Parts and service sales
438.8
408.6
30.2
7.4 %
(10.1)
9.9 %
F&I, net
155.6
143.0
12.6
8.8 %
(2.8)
10.8 %
Total revenues
$ 3,476.9
$ 3,357.0
$ 119.9
3.6 %
$ (117.4)
7.1 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 163.7
$ 158.1
$ 5.6
3.6 %
$ (4.8)
6.6 %
Used vehicle retail sales
64.0
96.3
(32.2)
(33.5) %
(2.6)
(30.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.2)
7.3
(8.5)
(115.9) %
—
(116.5) %
Total used
62.9
103.6
(40.7)
(39.3) %
(2.6)
(36.9) %
Parts and service sales
239.0
222.1
16.8
7.6 %
(6.0)
10.3 %
F&I, net
155.6
143.0
12.6
8.8 %
(2.8)
10.8 %
Total gross profit
$ 621.2
$ 626.9
$ (5.7)
(0.9) %
$ (16.2)
1.7 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
10.7 %
10.6 %
— %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.0 %
7.9 %
(2.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.5) %
7.0 %
(8.5) %
Total used
4.7 %
7.9 %
(3.2) %
Parts and service sales
54.5 %
54.4 %
0.1 %
Total gross margin
17.9 %
18.7 %
(0.8) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
32,249
32,734
(485)
(1.5) %
Retail used vehicles sold
41,684
41,866
(182)
(0.4) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
7,911
10,755
(2,844)
(26.4) %
Total used
49,595
52,621
(3,026)
(5.8) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 47,586
$ 45,431
$ 2,155
4.7 %
$ (1,638)
8.3 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,502
$ 28,988
$ 1,513
5.2 %
$ (1,122)
9.1 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,078
$ 4,831
$ 247
5.1 %
$ (149)
8.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,536
$ 2,299
$ (764)
(33.2) %
$ (62)
(30.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (147)
$ 682
$ (829)
(121.6) %
$ 6
(122.4) %
Total used
$ 1,267
$ 1,969
$ (702)
(35.6) %
$ (52)
(33.0) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,105
$ 1,917
$ 188
9.8 %
$ (38)
11.8 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 386.3
$ 368.4
$ 17.9
4.9 %
$ (11.1)
7.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 384.2
$ 367.2
$ 17.0
4.6 %
$ (10.8)
7.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit
62.2 %
58.8 %
3.4 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.9 %
58.6 %
3.3 %
Operating margin %
6.2 %
7.1 %
(0.9) %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.3 %
7.2 %
(0.9) %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 4,468.0
$ 4,759.1
$ (291.2)
(6.1) %
$ (93.3)
(4.2) %
Used vehicle retail sales
3,701.3
3,262.1
439.2
13.5 %
(86.0)
16.1 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
234.9
275.0
(40.1)
(14.6) %
(9.5)
(11.1) %
Total used
3,936.2
3,537.1
399.1
11.3 %
(95.5)
14.0 %
Parts and service sales
1,271.6
1,132.4
139.2
12.3 %
(17.5)
13.8 %
F&I, net
462.2
424.3
37.8
8.9 %
(5.2)
10.1 %
Total revenues
$ 10,137.8
$ 9,852.9
$ 284.9
2.9 %
$ (211.5)
5.0 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 493.9
$ 410.4
$ 83.6
20.4 %
$ (8.6)
22.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
212.9
261.2
(48.3)
(18.5) %
(4.7)
(16.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.0
19.9
(18.9)
(94.9) %
0.2
(95.7) %
Total used
213.9
281.1
(67.2)
(23.9) %
(4.5)
(22.3) %
Parts and service sales
688.9
625.8
63.1
10.1 %
(10.6)
11.8 %
F&I, net
462.2
424.3
37.8
8.9 %
(5.2)
10.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,858.9
$ 1,741.6
$ 117.3
6.7 %
$ (28.9)
8.4 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.1 %
8.6 %
2.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.8 %
8.0 %
(2.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
0.4 %
7.2 %
(6.8) %
Total used
5.4 %
7.9 %
(2.5) %
Parts and service sales
54.2 %
55.3 %
(1.1) %
Total gross margin
18.3 %
17.7 %
0.7 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
93,713
108,897
(15,184)
(13.9) %
Retail used vehicles sold
120,077
122,933
(2,856)
(2.3) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
22,885
30,827
(7,942)
(25.8) %
Total used
142,962
153,760
(10,798)
(7.0) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 47,677
$ 43,703
$ 3,974
9.1 %
$ (995)
11.4 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,824
$ 26,535
$ 4,289
16.2 %
$ (716)
18.9 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,271
$ 3,769
$ 1,502
39.9 %
$ (92)
42.3 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,773
$ 2,124
$ (352)
(16.6) %
$ (39)
(14.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 44
$ 646
$ (601)
(93.1) %
$ 7
(94.2) %
Total used
$ 1,496
$ 1,828
$ (332)
(18.2) %
$ (32)
(16.4) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,162
$ 1,830
$ 331
18.1 %
$ (24)
19.4 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 1,133.4
$ 1,038.2
$ 95.2
9.2 %
$ (19.5)
11.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 1,131.3
$ 1,035.7
$ 95.6
9.2 %
$ (19.2)
11.1 %
SG&A as % gross profit
61.0 %
59.6 %
1.4 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.9 %
59.5 %
1.4 %
Operating margin %
6.6 %
6.6 %
— %
Adjusted operating margin % (1)
6.6 %
6.6 %
— %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 1,242.6
$ 1,181.8
$ 60.8
5.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
997.2
885.6
111.6
12.6 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
48.4
66.6
(18.2)
(27.3) %
Total used
1,045.6
952.2
93.4
9.8 %
Parts and service sales
380.2
348.0
32.1
9.2 %
F&I, net
139.6
127.4
12.2
9.6 %
Total revenues
$ 2,808.0
$ 2,609.4
$ 198.6
7.6 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 138.2
$ 136.7
$ 1.6
1.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
48.8
72.3
(23.5)
(32.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.9)
3.2
(4.1)
(128.4) %
Total used
47.9
75.5
(27.6)
(36.6) %
Parts and service sales
204.1
184.9
19.2
10.4 %
F&I, net
139.6
127.4
12.2
9.6 %
Total gross profit
$ 529.9
$ 524.5
$ 5.4
1.0 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.1 %
11.6 %
(0.4) %
Used vehicle retail sales
4.9 %
8.2 %
(3.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.9) %
4.8 %
(6.7) %
Total used
4.6 %
7.9 %
(3.3) %
Parts and service sales
53.7 %
53.1 %
0.6 %
Total gross margin
18.9 %
20.1 %
(1.2) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
24,854
25,353
(499)
(2.0) %
Retail used vehicles sold
31,518
31,056
462
1.5 %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
4,925
6,553
(1,628)
(24.8) %
Total used
36,443
37,609
(1,166)
(3.1) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 49,996
$ 46,613
$ 3,383
7.3 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,640
$ 28,516
$ 3,124
11.0 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,562
$ 5,390
$ 172
3.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,549
$ 2,329
$ (780)
(33.5) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (184)
$ 486
$ (670)
(137.8) %
Total used
$ 1,315
$ 2,008
$ (693)
(34.5) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,477
$ 2,259
$ 218
9.7 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 322.7
$ 302.0
$ 20.7
6.9 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 321.9
$ 301.4
$ 20.5
6.8 %
SG&A as % gross profit
60.9 %
57.6 %
3.3 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.7 %
57.5 %
3.3 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,623.5
$ 3,889.8
$ (266.3)
(6.8) %
Used vehicle retail sales
2,869.8
2,442.5
427.3
17.5 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
139.9
176.7
(36.8)
(20.8) %
Total used
3,009.7
2,619.2
390.5
14.9 %
Parts and service sales
1,104.8
970.4
134.4
13.9 %
F&I, net
413.6
382.5
31.1
8.1 %
Total revenues
$ 8,151.7
$ 7,861.9
$ 289.7
3.7 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 419.5
$ 355.8
$ 63.7
17.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
166.9
208.3
(41.3)
(19.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
2.6
13.3
(10.8)
(80.7) %
Total used
169.5
221.6
(52.1)
(23.5) %
Parts and service sales
589.0
527.5
61.4
11.6 %
F&I, net
413.6
382.5
31.1
8.1 %
Total gross profit
$ 1,591.5
$ 1,487.4
$ 104.1
7.0 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
11.6 %
9.1 %
2.4 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.8 %
8.5 %
(2.7) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
1.8 %
7.6 %
(5.7) %
Total used
5.6 %
8.5 %
(2.8) %
Parts and service sales
53.3 %
54.4 %
(1.1) %
Total gross margin
19.5 %
18.9 %
0.6 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
73,307
87,597
(14,290)
(16.3) %
Retail used vehicles sold
92,490
94,574
(2,084)
(2.2) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
14,104
19,388
(5,284)
(27.3) %
Total used
106,594
113,962
(7,368)
(6.5) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 49,429
$ 44,406
$ 5,024
11.3 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 31,029
$ 25,826
$ 5,202
20.1 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 5,722
$ 4,062
$ 1,660
40.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,805
$ 2,202
$ (397)
(18.0) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ 182
$ 688
$ (506)
(73.5) %
Total used
$ 1,590
$ 1,945
$ (355)
(18.2) %
F&I PRU
$ 2,495
$ 2,100
$ 395
18.8 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 949.8
$ 869.0
$ 80.8
9.3 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 949.0
$ 867.1
$ 81.9
9.4 %
SG&A as % gross profit
59.7 %
58.4 %
1.3 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.6 %
58.3 %
1.3 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 292.0
$ 305.4
$ (13.4)
(4.4) %
$ (52.8)
12.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
274.2
328.0
(53.8)
(16.4) %
(46.8)
(2.2) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
28.1
38.1
(10.0)
(26.2) %
(4.8)
(13.5) %
Total used
302.3
366.1
(63.8)
(17.4) %
(51.6)
(3.3) %
Parts and service sales
58.7
60.5
(1.9)
(3.1) %
(10.1)
13.6 %
F&I, net
16.0
15.6
0.4
2.5 %
(2.8)
20.4 %
Total revenues
$ 668.9
$ 747.6
$ (78.7)
(10.5) %
$ (117.4)
5.2 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 25.5
$ 21.5
$ 4.0
18.7 %
$ (4.8)
41.1 %
Used vehicle retail sales
15.2
23.9
(8.7)
(36.5) %
(2.6)
(25.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.3)
4.1
(4.4)
(106.3) %
—
(107.3) %
Total used
14.9
28.1
(13.1)
(46.8) %
(2.6)
(37.7) %
Parts and service sales
34.8
37.2
(2.4)
(6.4) %
(6.0)
9.8 %
F&I, net
16.0
15.6
0.4
2.5 %
(2.8)
20.4 %
Total gross profit
$ 91.2
$ 102.4
$ (11.1)
(10.9) %
$ (16.2)
5.0 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.7 %
7.0 %
1.7 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
7.3 %
(1.8) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(0.9) %
10.9 %
(11.8) %
Total used
4.9 %
7.7 %
(2.7) %
Parts and service sales
59.4 %
61.5 %
(2.1) %
Total gross margin
13.6 %
13.7 %
(0.1) %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
7,395
7,381
14
0.2 %
Retail used vehicles sold
10,166
10,810
(644)
(6.0) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
2,986
4,202
(1,216)
(28.9) %
Total used
13,152
15,012
(1,860)
(12.4) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 39,485
$ 41,370
$ (1,886)
(4.6) %
$ (7,141)
12.7 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 26,972
$ 30,346
$ (3,374)
(11.1) %
$ (4,602)
4.0 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,448
$ 2,910
$ 539
18.5 %
$ (650)
40.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,496
$ 2,215
$ (719)
(32.5) %
$ (256)
(20.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (87)
$ 987
$ (1,074)
(108.8) %
$ 15
(110.3) %
Total used
$ 1,137
$ 1,872
$ (735)
(39.3) %
$ (195)
(28.9) %
F&I PRU
$ 909
$ 857
$ 53
6.1 %
$ (159)
24.7 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 63.6
$ 66.4
$ (2.8)
(4.2) %
$ (11.1)
12.4 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 62.3
$ 65.9
$ (3.5)
(5.3) %
$ (10.8)
11.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit
69.7 %
64.9 %
4.8 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.3 %
64.3 %
4.0 %
(1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Same Store Operating Data — U.K.
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except unit data)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
Increase/
% Change
Currency
Constant
Revenues:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 844.5
$ 869.3
$ (24.9)
(2.9) %
$ (93.3)
7.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
831.4
819.6
11.8
1.4 %
(86.0)
11.9 %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
95.0
98.3
(3.3)
(3.3) %
(9.5)
6.3 %
Total used
926.4
917.9
8.6
0.9 %
(95.5)
11.3 %
Parts and service sales
166.7
161.9
4.8
3.0 %
(17.5)
13.8 %
F&I, net
48.5
41.8
6.7
16.0 %
(5.2)
28.4 %
Total revenues
$ 1,986.2
$ 1,991.0
$ (4.8)
(0.2) %
$ (211.5)
10.4 %
Gross profit:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 74.5
$ 54.6
$ 19.9
36.4 %
$ (8.6)
52.2 %
Used vehicle retail sales
46.0
52.9
(6.9)
(13.1) %
(4.7)
(4.3) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.6)
6.6
(8.1)
(123.7) %
0.2
(126.1) %
Total used
44.4
59.5
(15.0)
(25.3) %
(4.5)
(17.7) %
Parts and service sales
99.9
98.3
1.6
1.6 %
(10.6)
12.4 %
F&I, net
48.5
41.8
6.7
16.0 %
(5.2)
28.4 %
Total gross profit
$ 267.4
$ 254.2
$ 13.2
5.2 %
$ (28.9)
16.5 %
Gross margin:
New vehicle retail sales
8.8 %
6.3 %
2.5 %
Used vehicle retail sales
5.5 %
6.5 %
(0.9) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
(1.6) %
6.7 %
(8.3) %
Total used
4.8 %
6.5 %
(1.7) %
Parts and service sales
59.9 %
60.7 %
(0.8) %
Total gross margin
13.5 %
12.8 %
0.7 %
Units sold:
Retail new vehicles sold
20,406
21,300
(894)
(4.2) %
Retail used vehicles sold
27,587
28,359
(772)
(2.7) %
Wholesale used vehicles sold
8,781
11,439
(2,658)
(23.2) %
Total used
36,368
39,798
(3,430)
(8.6) %
Average sales price per unit sold:
New vehicle retail
$ 41,383
$ 40,813
$ 569
1.4 %
$ (4,571)
12.6 %
Used vehicle retail
$ 30,138
$ 28,900
$ 1,238
4.3 %
$ (3,118)
15.1 %
Gross profit per unit sold:
New vehicle retail sales
$ 3,650
$ 2,563
$ 1,087
42.4 %
$ (422)
58.9 %
Used vehicle retail sales
$ 1,666
$ 1,865
$ (199)
(10.7) %
$ (169)
(1.6) %
Used vehicle wholesale sales
$ (177)
$ 573
$ (750)
(130.9) %
$ 18
(133.9) %
Total used
$ 1,221
$ 1,494
$ (273)
(18.3) %
$ (124)
(9.9) %
F&I PRU
$ 1,011
$ 842
$ 169
20.1 %
$ (108)
32.9 %
Other:
SG&A expenses
$ 183.6
$ 169.2
$ 14.4
8.5 %
$ (19.5)
20.0 %
Adjusted SG&A expenses (1)
$ 182.3
$ 168.7
$ 13.7
8.1 %
$ (19.2)
19.5 %
SG&A as % gross profit
68.7 %
66.6 %
2.1 %
Adjusted SG&A as % gross profit (1)
68.2 %
66.3 %
1.8 %
1) See the section in this release titled "Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation of these figures.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 450.9
$ 14.3
$ (1.3)
$ (0.8)
$ 463.1
Income (loss) from operations
$ 279.9
$ (14.3)
$ 1.3
$ 0.8
$ 267.7
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 257.2
$ (14.3)
$ 1.3
$ 0.8
$ 245.0
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
60.2
(3.4)
—
0.2
56.9
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
197.1
(10.8)
1.3
0.6
188.1
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to participating
5.4
(0.3)
—
—
5.2
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
$ 191.6
$ (10.5)
$ 1.2
$ 0.6
$ 182.9
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from
$ 12.57
$ (0.69)
$ 0.08
$ 0.04
$ 12.00
Effective tax rate
23.4 %
23.2 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.9 %
61.5 %
Operating margin (2)
6.7 %
6.4 %
Pretax margin (3)
6.2 %
5.9 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 386.3
$ —
$ (1.3)
$ (0.8)
$ 384.2
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
62.2 %
61.9 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 216.3
$ —
$ 1.3
$ 0.8
$ 218.4
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.2 %
6.3 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net loss from discontinued operations
$ (1.3)
$ —
$ (1.3)
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
—
—
—
Net loss from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (1.3)
$ —
$ (1.3)
Net income (loss)
$ 195.7
$ (8.9)
$ 186.8
Less: earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
5.4
(0.2)
5.1
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 190.3
$ (8.7)
$ 181.6
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.09)
$ —
$ (0.09)
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
12.57
(0.57)
12.00
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 12.48
$ (0.57)
$ 11.91
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Non-cash
Catastrophic
Acquisition
Legal
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 376.3
$ —
$ (0.6)
$ (4.3)
$ 3.7
$ —
$ 375.1
Asset impairments
$ 1.7
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (1.7)
$ —
Income (loss) from operations
$ 241.5
$ —
$ 0.6
$ 4.3
$ (3.7)
$ 1.7
$ 244.5
Floorplan interest expense
$ 4.3
$ 0.9
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 5.2
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 224.1
$ (0.9)
$ 0.6
$ 4.3
$ (3.7)
$ 1.7
$ 226.2
Less: Provision (benefit) for income
51.6
(0.2)
0.1
0.9
(0.8)
0.4
52.0
Net income (loss) from continuing
172.5
(0.7)
0.4
3.4
(2.9)
1.3
174.1
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to
5.7
—
—
0.1
(0.1)
—
5.8
Net income (loss) from continuing
$ 166.8
$ (0.7)
$ 0.4
$ 3.3
$ (2.8)
$ 1.3
$ 168.4
Diluted earnings (loss) per common
$ 9.35
$ (0.04)
$ 0.02
$ 0.18
$ (0.16)
$ 0.07
$ 9.44
Effective tax rate
23.0 %
23.0 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.9 %
58.7 %
Operating margin (2)
7.1 %
7.2 %
Pretax margin (3)
6.6 %
6.6 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 368.4
$ —
$ (0.6)
$ (4.3)
$ 3.7
$ —
$ 367.2
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.8 %
58.6 %
Same Store income (loss) from
$ 239.5
$ —
$ 0.6
$ 4.3
$ (3.7)
$ 1.6
$ 242.3
Same Store operating margin (2)
7.1 %
7.2 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (0.4)
$ 3.8
$ 3.4
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
—
0.1
0.1
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (0.4)
$ 3.7
$ 3.3
Net income
$ 172.1
$ 5.4
$ 177.5
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
5.7
0.2
5.9
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 166.4
$ 5.2
$ 171.7
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.02)
$ 0.21
$ 0.18
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
9.35
0.09
9.44
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 9.33
$ 0.29
$ 9.62
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items, asset impairment charges and a non-cash gain on interest rate swaps.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal
Asset
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 1,329.6
$ 38.8
$ (1.3)
$ (0.8)
$ —
$ 1,366.3
Asset impairments
$ 0.8
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (0.8)
$ —
Income (loss) from operations
$ 849.4
$ (38.8)
$ 1.3
$ 0.8
$ 0.8
$ 813.5
Income (loss) before income taxes
$ 779.6
$ (38.8)
$ 1.3
$ 0.8
$ 0.8
$ 743.7
Less: Provision (benefit) for income taxes
182.1
(9.1)
—
0.2
0.2
173.4
Net income (loss) from continuing
597.5
(29.7)
1.3
0.6
0.6
570.3
Less: Earnings (loss) allocated to
16.7
(0.8)
—
—
—
15.9
Net income (loss) from continuing
$ 580.8
$ (28.9)
$ 1.2
$ 0.6
$ 0.6
$ 554.3
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 36.43
$ (1.81)
$ 0.08
$ 0.04
$ 0.04
$ 34.77
Effective tax rate
23.4 %
23.3 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.2 %
60.8 %
Operating margin (2)
7.0 %
6.7 %
Pretax margin (3)
6.4 %
6.1 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 1,133.4
$ —
$ (1.3)
$ (0.8)
$ —
$ 1,131.3
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
61.0 %
60.9 %
Same Store income from operations
$ 668.2
$ —
$ 1.3
$ 0.8
$ 0.8
$ 671.0
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.6 %
6.6 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
$ (2.9)
$ 5.0
$ 2.1
Less: (loss) earnings allocated to participating securities
(0.1)
0.1
0.1
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ (2.8)
$ 4.9
$ 2.0
Net income (loss)
$ 594.6
$ (22.2)
$ 572.4
Less: earnings (loss) allocated to participating securities
16.6
(0.6)
16.0
Net income (loss) available to diluted common shares
$ 578.0
$ (21.6)
$ 556.4
Diluted (loss) earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ (0.18)
$ 0.31
$ 0.13
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share from continuing operations
36.43
(1.66)
34.77
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 36.25
$ (1.35)
$ 34.90
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — Consolidated
(Unaudited)
(In millions, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
U.S.
Non-cash
Catastrophic
Dealership
Acquisition
Legal
Asset
Tax rate
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 1,056.2
$ —
$ (2.8)
$ 1.1
$ (4.3)
$ 4.7
$ —
$ —
$ 1,054.9
Asset impairments
$ 1.7
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ (1.7)
$ —
$ —
Income (loss) from
$ 654.7
$ —
$ 2.8
$ (1.1)
$ 4.3
$ (4.7)
$ 1.7
$ —
$ 657.8
Floorplan interest expense
$ 20.5
$ (1.4)
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ —
$ 19.1
Income (loss) before
$ 594.4
$ 1.4
$ 2.8
$ (1.1)
$ 4.3
$ (4.7)
$ 1.7
$ —
$ 598.9
Less: Provision (benefit)
132.2
0.3
0.6
(0.3)
0.9
(1.0)
0.4
1.9
135.1
Net income (loss) from
462.2
1.1
2.2
(0.8)
3.4
(3.7)
1.3
(1.9)
463.8
Less: Earnings (loss)
15.5
—
0.1
—
0.1
(0.1)
—
(0.1)
15.6
Net income (loss) from
$ 446.7
$ 1.1
$ 2.1
$ (0.8)
$ 3.3
$ (3.5)
$ 1.3
$ (1.8)
$ 448.2
Diluted earnings (loss) per
$ 25.05
$ 0.06
$ 0.12
$ (0.05)
$ 0.18
$ (0.20)
$ 0.07
$ (0.10)
$ 25.14
Effective tax rate
22.2 %
22.6 %
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
59.7 %
59.6 %
Operating margin (2)
6.6 %
6.6 %
Pretax margin (3)
5.9 %
6.0 %
Same Store SG&A
$ 1,038.2
$ —
$ (2.8)
$ —
$ (4.3)
$ 4.7
$ —
$ —
$ 1,035.7
Same Store SG&A as %
59.6 %
59.5 %
Same Store income (loss)
$ 647.8
$ —
$ 2.8
$ —
$ 4.3
$ (4.7)
$ 1.6
$ —
$ 651.8
Same Store operating margin (2)
6.6 %
6.6 %
U.S. GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Net income from discontinued operations
$ 2.8
$ 3.8
$ 6.6
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
0.1
0.1
0.2
Net income from discontinued operations available to diluted common shares
$ 2.7
$ 3.7
$ 6.4
Net income
$ 465.0
$ 5.4
$ 470.4
Less: earnings allocated to participating securities
15.6
0.2
15.8
Net income available to diluted common shares
$ 449.4
$ 5.2
$ 454.6
Diluted earnings per common share from discontinued operations
$ 0.15
$ 0.21
$ 0.36
Diluted earnings per common share from continuing operations
25.05
0.08
25.14
Diluted earnings per common share
$ 25.21
$ 0.29
$ 25.50
(1) Adjusted SG&A as % of gross profit excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above.
(2) Adjusted operating margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above and asset impairment charges.
(3) Adjusted pretax margin excludes the impact of SG&A reconciling items above, asset impairment charges and a non-cash loss on interest rate swaps.
Group 1 Automotive, Inc.
Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures — U.S.
(Unaudited)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30, 2022
U.S. GAAP
Dealership
Legal matters
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 385.8
$ 14.3
$ (0.8)
$ 399.3
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
58.5 %
60.6 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 322.7
$ —
$ (0.8)
$ 321.9
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
60.9 %
60.7 %
Three Months Ended September 30, 2021
U.S. GAAP
Catastrophic
Acquisition
Legal matters
Non-GAAP
SG&A expenses
$ 308.7
$ (0.6)
$ (3.8)
$ 3.7
$ 308.1
SG&A as % gross profit (1)
57.7 %
57.6 %
Same Store SG&A expenses
$ 302.0
$ (0.6)
$ (3.8)
$ 3.7
$ 301.4
Same Store SG&A as % gross profit (1)
57.6 %
57.5 %