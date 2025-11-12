Group 1 Automotive Board Approves To Repurchase $500 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Group 1 Automotive, Inc.(GPI) announced its board approved a new share repurchase authorization of $500 million, and also declared a quarterly dividend.

The company announced that its board increased the company's common share repurchase authorization by $457 million to $500 million. Year-to-date 2025, the company repurchased 1,038,797 shares representing approximately 8% of the Company's outstanding common shares at January 1, 2025, at an average price per common share of $417.38, for a total of $434 million.

Group 1's board of directors also declared a $0.50 dividend per share that will be payable on December 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of December 1, 2025. The dividend is consistent with its previously announced increase of 6% in its annualized dividend rate from $1.88 per share in 2024 to $2.00 per share in 2025.