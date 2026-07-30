Group 1 Automotive Q2 Net Income Drops, Plans To Buy Hennessy Automobile Dealerships; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Thursday, Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) announced second-quarter financial results, reporting a net income of $103.3 million, down from last year's $140.5 million.

EPS from continuing operations were $8.62 compared to $10.77 in the prior year.

On an adjusted basis, net income from continuing operations was $114.9 million, compared to $149.6 million for the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues declined 5.6 percent, to $5,385.1 million from $5,703.5 million in 2025.

Concurrently, the automotive retailer announced an agreement to acquire the dealership assets and real estate of Hennessy Automobile Companies, expanding the company's presence in the Atlanta metropolitan market.

The deal is expected to generate approximately $1.7 billion in annualized revenue and be immediately accretive to the company's earnings per share upon closing.

The agreement includes 10 dealerships, a brand portfolio that contains key luxury and import brands, including Lexus, Jaguar/Land Rover and Porsche, and facilities containing 500 service bays staffed by approximately 280 technicians.

Group 1 plans to finance the transaction with new debt, backstopped by a bridge commitment.

The transaction is expected to close by year-end 2026.

In the pre-market hours, GPI is trading at $343.05, down 3.92 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.