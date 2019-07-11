Group-IB Recognised as a Representative Vendor by Gartner in Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection

SINGAPORE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Group-IB, an international company specialised in preventing cyberattacks, online fraud, and investigating high-tech crimes, which has recently opened Global HQ in Singapore, is proud to announce that it was recognised in Gartner's 2019 Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection1 for its Group-IBSecure Bank/Secure Portal solution. Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, identified Group-IB as a Representative Vendor in Online Fraud Detection.

Group-IB's Secure Bank/Secure Portal is already trusted by top international companies, including banks and online retailers, protecting more than 70 million of their customers. Based on artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Group-IB Secure Bank/Secure Portal detects and prevents online fraud on the client side in real time, across online and mobile channels.

According to Gartner, "Effective online fraud detection requires interpolation of many data types and signals. With the growth of e-business, online fraud detection systems are a necessary component in any security architecture and augment the basic application protection capabilities offered by a web application firewall."

"We are thrilled that we're recognized in Gartner's Market Guide for Online Fraud Detection, which we believe is not only a testament to our expertise, but also a shift in market focus to more advanced anti-fraud solutions that go beyond signature-based detection," commented Pavel Krylov, Head of Fraud Prevention at Group-IB. "We'll continue improving our product by speeding up detection and enhancing accuracy even more in order to ensure the security of our customers."

The Group-IB solution analyses each session, creating a unique device fingerprint to distinguish between normal and suspicious devices, all the while helping AML teams identify money-laundering networks. These metrics are combined with user behaviour and biometrics analytics, which helps distinguish between normal and fraudulent users and identify bot activity with less friction and higher accuracy rates. This information is enriched with Group-IB Threat Intelligence proprietary data on threat actors, malware intelligence, malicious IPs, and compromised data. Group-IB Secure Bank/Secure Portal either sends an automatic notification in real time or blocks the fraudulent activity altogether.

