Group Spearheads Event to Drive Therapies Aimed at Biggest Cause of Cancer Deaths

BOSTON, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Line Genomics is excited to announce the first annual World Metastasis Summit, taking place November 20th - 21st in Boston, MA. The summit will bring together industry experts across the field from academia and industry, to collaborate on research and findings with the intent of increasing the number of promising anti-metastasis therapies. Understanding and tackling metastatic cancer is the single biggest opportunity to improve outcomes for most cancer patients.

"We have had an incredible amount of support from the oncology community in putting this event together," commented event founder, Dr. Richard Lumb adding that "As a result, our speaker line-up is unrivaled in terms of its breadth and depth of experience and ideas, including world-renowned cancer researchers, global pharma companies, emerging biotechs, tech companies and innovative, young researchers."

Among the list of summit speakers are eminent cancer researchers like Bob Weinberg from MIT, pharmaceutical researchers from AstraZeneca, J&J, and Eisai, as well as established research scientists from places like Stanford and Harvard. As far as attendees are concerned, this multidisciplinary summit will draw cancer/metastasis researchers, drug developers, clinicians, patient organization executives, and technology leaders who want to be at the forefront of tackling metastases therapeutically. This wide-spectrum of backgrounds will contribute to the core strength of this event.

The World Metastasis Summit represents a huge opportunity to improve the development of existing cancer drugs, reverse declining clinical success rates in oncology, drive the development of new therapies, and treat more aggressive cancers to improve survival rates for metastatic cancers.

"This conference is a tremendous opportunity not only to hear about the cutting edge of work in metastasis but an opportunity to identify areas of synergy where new collaborations could be fostered to accelerate the understanding of metastatic processes and to develop new therapeutic interventions," said Andrew P. Mazar, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer from Monopar Therapeutics, Inc.

With a commitment to cause, and a mindset of inclusivism, the leaders of the World Summit have designed this event so that it is not cost-prohibitive for anyone. All interested parties should read more about the event here or contact Dr. Lumb directly at richard@frontlinegenomics.com.

About Front Line Genomics

Motivated by personal tragedy, Dr. Richard Lumb founded Front Line Genomics in 2014 with the mission to help deliver the benefits of genomics faster. Front Line Genomics is an organization that helps deliver the benefits of genomics right to the 'front line' of healthcare as quickly as possible with a strong focus on the potential of translational genomics in both healthcare and society.

More than just an events and media business, Front Line Genomics puts the genomics community, and indirectly, the patient, at the very heart of its decision-making processes. With a focus on accelerating the impact of genomic knowledge on people's lives, they facilitate collaboration across scientists, clinicians, business/research leaders and officials, from academia, research institutes, industry, healthcare and organizations to realize the true potential of genomic medicine.

