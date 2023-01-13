|
13.01.2023 08:00:06
Group Strategic Review
|
Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Global Ports Holding Plc
Group Strategic Review
Global Ports Holding Plc, the world's largest independent cruise port operator, today announces that in light of the continued emergence of significant and exciting opportunities in its cruise business it is undertaking a strategic review of the Groups current capital and financing structure.
The purpose of the strategic review is to explore ways to maximise value for all stakeholders and includes a range of potential corporate activity including strategic investments, joint ventures and new partnerships.
A further announcement will be made as appropriate.
|ISIN:
|GB00BD2ZT390
|Category Code:
|MSCH
|TIDM:
|GPH
|LEI Code:
|213800BMNG6351VR5X06
|Sequence No.:
|215442
|EQS News ID:
|1534175
End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
