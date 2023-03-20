Groupe ADP And GMR Enterprises To Form Airport Holding Company Listed On Indian Stock Exchanges

(RTTNews) - The Boards of Aéroports de Paris or Groupe ADP, and GMR Airports Infrastructure Ltd, co-shareholders in the airport holding GMR Airports Ltd, have approved the execution of a framework agreement initiating the process aiming at a merger between GMR Airports Infrastructure and GMR Airports in the first half of 2024. The contemplated merger will allow Groupe ADP to become shareholder of an airport company listed on BSE Limited and National Stock Exchange of India.

Groupe ADP confirmed its dividend policy of a 60% payout ratio of the net result attributable to the Group for the 2023-2025 period, with a minimum of 3.0 euros per share.

Groupe ADP would hold 45.7% economic interest in new GMR Airports Infrastructure.