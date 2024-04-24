Groupe Casino: BUT, Conforama, MDA Company, Casino Group and Intermarché end their technical goods purchasing partnership, Sirius Achats

Press release

Paris, 24 April 2024

BUT, Conforama, MDA Company, Casino Group and Intermarché end their technical goods* purchasing partnership, Sirius Achats

After almost two years, BUT, Conforama, MDA Company, Casino Group and Intermarché have decided, in accordance with the terms of their agreements, to terminate their central purchasing hub Sirius Achats with effect from 15 June 2024.

Each banner can now forge new partnerships in technical goods purchasing or deepen intra-group synergies. Further to this development, MDA will remain a purchasing partner of Giga-France, the joint purchasing agency for BUT and Conforama.

BUT, Conforama, MDA Company, Casino Group and Intermarché will remain committed to the same purchasing performance objectives and continue to foster the development of responsible products.

* Large and small household appliances; audiovisual equipment.

About BUT

BUT, an expert and innovative banner

Over the past 50 years, BUT has built a solid position as the leading home furnishings network and now has over 320 stores. A major omnichannel and local player in household goods distribution with more than 155 million visits per year – including 120 million online – BUT's brick-and-mortar and digital distribution channels continue to grow. Whether in the kitchen, living room or bedroom, from decor to household appliances, BUT works tirelessly with its suppliers and its design and style studio to constantly refresh its product offering to meet a wide range of tastes, needs and budgets. With over 9,000 highly committed employees, BUT has always had a special relationship with its customers. The banner has combined the best of physical and online retailing to enrich its customer experience, winning a number of awards, including No. 1 bedding advisor five years running (2017-2021). In 2022, BUT was also named Best Kitchen Retailer for the fifth consecutive year and Best Furniture Retailer for the third time. Website: but.fr

About Conforama

A major player in its sector, Conforama is a multi-specialist in home furnishings, appliances and decor that aims to make trend-setting homewares accessible to all. Through its network of 176 stores in France (including three franchises in mainland France and eight in the French overseas territories) and its website www.conforama.fr, Conforama offers a vast range of competitively-priced products for the home: from furniture and decor to household appliances and electronic entertainment.

About MDA-GPdis

The MDA-GPdis group leads the local electrical home goods market with 200 stores under the MDA banner and 320 under the PULSAT banner, which has been named best local and service banner for the fourth consecutive year. The group also owns Phox (120 photography stores), AVELIS (70 mobile phone stores) and ANDOM (130 aerial and alarm resale stores). It is developing its e-commerce offering with the websites mda.fr, pulsat.fr, phox.fr and villatech.fr. MDA-GPdis is a leader in wholesale household appliances with over 13,500 active customers across all sectors.

About Casino Group

Casino Group is a recognised leader in the French retail market, with more than 8,600 outlets nationwide. It operates the country’s largest network of convenience stores, with 6,300 units, and ranks second in online non-food retailing through its Cdiscount brand. Thanks to its more than 44,000 employees, driven by their passion for retailing and customer service, the Group has built a portfolio of strong, dynamic, complementary banners and reported net sales of €9 billion in 2023. With a clear vision of how its industry is changing, the Group is committed to accelerating the transformation of retail. To this end, all its retail activities are positioned in the future-facing convenience, premium and e-commerce segments.

About Intermarché

With its unique "Producers and Retailers” model, Intermarché has more than 2,300 points of sale in France, Belgium, Portugal and Poland, and is France’s second-largest independent retailer. Intermarché is part of Groupement Les Mousquetaires, which brings together more than 3,000 independent entrepreneurs and 150,000 employees from the following banners: Intermarché, Netto (food); Bricomarché, Brico Cash, Bricorama and Bricoprivé.com (DIY); Roady and Rapid Pare-Brise (mobility). In addition to their integrated logistics and property assets, Groupement Les Mousquetaires owns around 60 food production facilities, all located in France.

