Groupe Casino: Completion of sale of Casino’s stake in GreenYellow

Completion of sale of Casino’s stake in GreenYellow

Paris, 28 May 2024

Casino Group confirms today the completion of the sale to Ardian and Bpifrance of its 10.15% residual stake in GreenYellow announced on 13 May 2024 (link) for net proceeds of EUR 46 million.

Following this transaction, Casino Group no longer holds any stake in GreenYellow share capital.

