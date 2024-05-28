|
28.05.2024 18:30:00
Groupe Casino: Completion of sale of Casino’s stake in GreenYellow
Completion of sale of Casino’s stake in GreenYellow
Paris, 28 May 2024
Casino Group confirms today the completion of the sale to Ardian and Bpifrance of its 10.15% residual stake in GreenYellow announced on 13 May 2024 (link) for net proceeds of EUR 46 million.
Following this transaction, Casino Group no longer holds any stake in GreenYellow share capital.
***
This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. Similarly, it does not constitute, and should not be treated as, investment advice. It has no regard to the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any Receiver. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. It should not be considered by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice.
***
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino Communications
Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26
Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52
Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
|0,03
|-4,34%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Feiertag: US-Börsen zum Handelsende mit gemischten Vorzeichen -- ATX schließt etwas leichter -- DAX letztlich in Rot -- Asiatische Märkte gehen etwas leichter aus der Sitzung
Der heimische Markt gab am Dienstag leicht nach. Der DAX verbuchte Verluste. Die US-Börsen fanden am Dienstag keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den Börsen Asiens zeigte sich am Dienstag mit leicht negativer Tendenz.