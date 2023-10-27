|
27.10.2023 20:43:35
Groupe Casino: Details on payment obligations under financial instruments issued by the Group
Details on payment obligations under financial instruments issued by the Group
Paris, 27 October 2023
Further to the press releases of 25 August 2023, 8 September 2023 and 4 October 2023, Casino Group states that, in respect of the EMTN bonds maturing in 2026 and the perpetual subordinated notes issued in 2005, the President of the Paris Commercial Court has granted grace periods (délais de grâce) until the end of the conciliation proceedings of Casino regarding the payment of claims due during these proceedings.
It should be specified that the opening on 25 October 2023 of accelerated safeguard proceedings for the benefit of Casino and certain of its subsidiaries entails the suspension for the duration of the proceedings of all payment obligations in respect of previous financial debts, i.e. in particular in respect of unsecured high-yield bonds, EMTN bonds and perpetual subordinated notes issued by Casino.
* * *
This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice
* * *
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino – Communications Director
Béatrice MANDINE – bmandine@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33 (0)6 48 48 10 10
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26
Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52
Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.10.23
|Casino-Aktie: Casino Guichard-Perrachon wendet mit Gläubiger-Vereinbarung Insolvenz ab (Reuters)
|
11.08.23
|Metro sieht keine Kooperation mit französischer Kette Casino (Reuters)
|
08.08.23
|Aktien Europa: Weitere Verluste - Bankensenktor unter Druck (dpa-AFX)
|
07.08.23
|Aktien Europa: Kursverluste zum Wochenstart (dpa-AFX)
|
04.08.23
|WDH/Aktien Europa: Stabilisierung - Credit Agricole profitieren von guten Zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
04.08.23
|Aktien Europa: Stabilisierung - Credit Agricole profitieren von starken Zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
03.08.23
|Aktien Europa: Weitere Verluste - Telekommunikationswerte schwach (dpa-AFX)
|
02.08.23
|Aktien Europa: Bonitätsabstufung der USA löst Gewinnmitnahmen aus (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
|0,93
|-6,49%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX verabschieden sich mit leichten Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street letztlich uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen zu Handelsschluss in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Leitindex schwankten am Freitag zwischen Gewinnen und Verlusten. Letztlich ging es jedoch abwärts. An der Wall Street werden am Freitag uneinheitliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus.