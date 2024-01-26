Groupe Casino: Disposal of group Casino’s stake in Éxito Group

Disposal of group Casino’s stake in Éxito Group

Paris, 26 January 2024

As part of the tender offers launched in the United States and Colombia by the Calleja Group for the share capital of Almacenes Éxito S.A. ("Éxito"), group Casino announces the completion of the sale of its direct 34.05% stake, in line with the information published on 16 October 2023 and 11 December 2023.

Grupo Pão de Açucar ("GPA"), a Brazilian company controlled by groupe Casino, also contributed its 13.31% stake in Éxito to the bids.

Following these offers, the Calleja Group acquired 86.84% of the share capital of Éxito.

As part of this transaction, group Casino received gross proceeds of USD 400 million (corresponding to EUR 367 million at this date1), and GPA received gross proceeds of USD 156 million.

The group Casino and GPA no longer own any equity interest in Éxito Group following this transaction.

***

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

or

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino Communications

Stéphanie Abadie - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05

or

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

1 FX rate USD/EUR of 1.0905 on 24 January 2024 (BCE)

Attachment