|
03.01.2024 19:20:00
Groupe Casino: Fairness opinion for existing shareholders on the Casino Group's financial restructuring project
Fairness opinion for existing shareholders on the Casino Group's financial restructuring project
Paris, 3 January 2024
Following on from the report made available to shareholders by Sorgem Evaluation as independent expert, the Group would like to reiterate the main conclusions of this report, which concluded that the restructuring plan is fair to current shareholders (link).
According to Sorgem's report, without implementation of the restructuring plan (see Appendix), the Group's enterprise value of €3.71 billion, as implicit in the subscription price of the capital increase reserved for the Consortium, is well below the Group's net debt (€7.88 billion). Under these conditions, the independent expert considers that the current economic value per share, and therefore the value per 100 shares, is zero.
After implementation of the plan, the value of these 100 shares would, according to the independent expert, be around 5 euros, which would value 100 of the current shareholder's shares at a unit price very close to the subscription price of the capital increase reserved for the Consortium.
On completion of the restructuring plan, the Consortium would own and control 53.7% of Casino's share capital, while current shareholders would be massively diluted, holding around 0.3% of the share capital on completion of the restructuring.
***
ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS
Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17
PRESS CONTACTS
Groupe Casino – Communications Director
Béatrice MANDINE – bmandine@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33 (0)6 48 48 10 10
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78
Agence IMAGE 7
Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26
Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52
Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99
***
APPENDIX
The financial restructuring plan is based on a restructuring of the Group's financial debt (estimated at €7.9 billion at the end of 2023), followed by the injection of cash into equity, which will lead the Consortium, with an injection of €925 million, to hold 53.7% of the capital post-restructuring.
The main terms and conditions of the plan and their impact are:
- A reduction of around 75% in the Group's net debt
- The conversion of all unsecured receivables and a portion of secured receivables appears to be a prerequisite for the injection of new cash into equity.
- Despite the very substantial dilution of current shareholders, unsecured creditors recorded a discount close to 100%, and even secured creditors recorded a substantial discount (in excess of 20%).
- Cash equity contributions will lead to the Consortium taking control of the Group
- Current shareholders will be massively diluted.
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Nachrichten
|
05.10.23
|Casino-Aktie: Casino Guichard-Perrachon wendet mit Gläubiger-Vereinbarung Insolvenz ab (Reuters)
|
11.08.23
|Metro sieht keine Kooperation mit französischer Kette Casino (Reuters)
|
08.08.23
|Aktien Europa: Weitere Verluste - Bankensenktor unter Druck (dpa-AFX)
|
07.08.23
|Aktien Europa: Kursverluste zum Wochenstart (dpa-AFX)
|
04.08.23
|WDH/Aktien Europa: Stabilisierung - Credit Agricole profitieren von guten Zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
04.08.23
|Aktien Europa: Stabilisierung - Credit Agricole profitieren von starken Zahlen (dpa-AFX)
|
03.08.23
|Aktien Europa: Weitere Verluste - Telekommunikationswerte schwach (dpa-AFX)
|
02.08.23
|Aktien Europa: Bonitätsabstufung der USA löst Gewinnmitnahmen aus (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Casino Guichard-Perrachon et Cie. S.A.
|0,74
|3,81%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX in Grün -- DAX freundlich -- Märkte in Fernost schließen überwiegend leichter
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt fester präsentiert, zeigt sich auch der deutsche Leitindex am Donnerstag leicht in Grün. Derweil tendierten die Börsen in Fernost mehrheitlich nach unten.