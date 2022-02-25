Groupe Casino FY21 Net Loss Narrows, Net Sales Down

(RTTNews) - French retailer Groupe Casino (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) reported Friday that fiscal 2021 consolidated net loss Group share amounted to 530 million euros, narrower than prior year's loss of 890 million euros.

Net loss from continuing operations, Group share was 275 million euros, compared to loss of 374 million euros in 2020.

Underlying net profit from continuing operations, Group share totaled 94 million euros, compared to 266 million euros a year ago. Underlying earnings per share were 0.54 euro, while last year's earnings were 2.15 euros per share.

In 2021, consolidated net sales amounted to 30.5 billion euros, down 4.3 percent from 31.91 billion euros a year ago. Sales edged down 0.8 percent at constant currency rates, while it edged up 0.1 percent on an organic basis.

On a 2 year- pre-pandemic basis, sales grew 6.9 percent at constant currency rates.

EBITDA came out at 2.53 billion euros, down 4.7 percent at constant currency rates.

In the fourth quarter, net sales were 8.34 billion euros, stable with last year. Same-store growth came to negative 0.4 percent year-on-year and up 7.7 percent over two years.

Further, the company said it is now aiming to complete the final 1.3 billion euros of its 4.5 billion euros disposal plan in France by the end of 2023.

In order to prioritise debt reduction, the Board of Directors will recommend to the 2022 Annual General Meeting not to pay a dividend in 2022 in respect of 2021.