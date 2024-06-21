Groupe Casino: Judgment granting request by FRH and Casino for exemption of mandatory tender offer obligation regarding Cnova as provided in Article 5:70(1) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act

Judgment granting request by FRH and Casino for exemption of mandatory tender offer obligation regarding Cnova as provided in Article 5:70(1) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act

Paris, 21 June 2024

Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. (Euronext Paris: CO; ISIN: FR001400OKR3) hereby informs as follows: also on behalf of France Retail Holdings S.à r.l. (an entity ultimately controlled by Mr. Daniel Kretínský) ("FRH”), it is hereby announced that FRH and Casino Guichard-Perrachon S.A. ("Casino") have on 20 June 2024 received a judgment of the Enterprise Chamber of the Amsterdam Court of Appeal, the Netherlands, ("Enterprise Chamber"), granting an exemption of the obligation provided in Article 5:70(1) of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht, "FMSA") to make a mandatory tender offer for the shares and depositary receipts issued with the cooperation of Cnova N.V. ("Cnova"), subject to the condition that Casino shall within four months following the aforementioned judgment initiate statutory buyout proceedings (uitkooprocedure) in accordance with Article 2:92a DCC in which the price for Cnova shares is at least equal to the price per share that FRH would have had to offer in a mandatory tender offer under French law, and whereby the obligation to make a mandatory tender offer will revive should Casino not timely initiate the aforementioned statutory buyout proceedings or the Enterprise Chamber reject the statutory buyout claim.

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

