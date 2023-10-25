Groupe Casino: Opening of accelerated safeguard proceedings (procédures de sauvegarde accélérée) and signature of conciliation protocols (protocoles de conciliation)

Opening of accelerated safeguard proceedings (procédures de sauvegarde accélérée) and signature of conciliation protocols (protocoles de conciliation)

Paris, 25 October 2023

Casino Group announces the opening today of accelerated safeguard proceedings for the benefit of Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and certain of its subsidiaries1 in order to implement the restructuring plan of the Group in accordance with the terms of the lock-up agreement entered into on 5 October 2023 as part of conciliation proceedings.

The accelerated safeguard proceedings only concern the financial debt of the company Casino, Guichard-Perrachon and certain of its subsidiaries and will have no impact on the Group's relations with its operating partners (in particular its suppliers and franchisees) or its employees.

In this context, the Paris Commercial Court opened accelerated safeguard proceedings for an initial period of two months, possibly renewable for a further two months up to a maximum total period of four months and appointed Thévenot Partners (Aurélia Perdereau), FHBX (Hélène Bourbouloux) and Abitbol & Rousselet (Frédéric Abitbol) as judicial administrators (administrateurs judiciaires).

In addition, Monoprix Holding, Monoprix Exploitation and Cdiscount have entered into conciliation protocols with their respective financial creditors, in order to implement the terms of the restructuring at the level of each of these companies. The Group applied for a record (constatation) of these conciliation protocols from the President of the Paris Commercial Court.

As previously communicated by Casino, the implementation of the capital increases planned as part of the financial restructuring plan, which should be completed by 30 April 2024 at the latest, will result in massive dilution for existing shareholders and Rallye will no longer control Casino.

This press release was prepared solely for information purposes and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Likewise, it does not provide and should not be treated as providing investment advice. It has no connection with the specific investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any receiver. No representation or warranty, either express or implied, is provided in relation to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained herein. Recipients should not consider it as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgement. All the opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice

* * *

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17

or

IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Casino Group – Communications Director

Nicolas BOUDOT - nboudot@groupe-casino.fr - Tel : + 33 (0)6 79 61 40 99

Béatrice MANDINE - bmandine@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33 (0)6 48 48 10 10

or

directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

Franck Pasquier - fpasquier@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 73 62 57 99

1 Casino Finance, Distribution Casino France, Casino Participations France, Quatrim, Ségisor and Monoprix

Attachment