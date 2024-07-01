01.07.2024 08:00:00

Groupe Casino sells over €200M of real estate assets to Tikehau Capital

Paris, 1 July 2024

Groupe Casino has signed a binding agreement with Tikehau Capital for the sale, in the second half of 2024, of a portfolio of 30 real estate assets comprising hypermarket and supermarket premises leased to the Casino, Intermarché, Carrefour and Auchan banners, as well as ancillary lots within these real estate complexes, some with real estate development potential.

The sale price is to be paid in several instalments, with over €200M to be received on the sale date scheduled for the second half of 2024, and subsequent earnouts to be received in the future.

Agreements have also been signed to entrust the Casino Group with the property management of this portfolio for a period of 5 years.

This transaction will reduce Groupe Casino's financial debt to the bondholders of its subsidiary Quatrim.

This communication is for informational purposes only under the current applicable laws and regulations, and is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

ANALYSTS AND INVESTORS CONTACTS

Christopher WELTON - cwelton.exterieur@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 64 17
or
IR_Casino@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: +33 (0)1 53 65 24 17

PRESS CONTACTS

Groupe Casino Communications

Stéphanie ABADIE - sabadie@groupe-casino.fr – Tel: +33 (0)6 26 27 37 05
or
directiondelacommunication@groupe-casino.fr - Tel: + 33(0)1 53 65 24 78

Agence IMAGE 7

Karine Allouis - kallouis@image7.fr - Tel: +33 (0)6 11 59 23 26

Laurent Poinsot - lpoinsot@image7.fr - Tel: + 33(0)6 80 11 73 52

