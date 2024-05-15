Groupe Casino: Termination of Trinity's temporary suspension of certain of its rights in Casino

Termination of Trinity's temporary suspension of certain of its rights in Casino

Paris, 15 May 2024

Casino, Guichard-Perrachon (« Casino ») announces that it has been informed on 14 May 2024, of the decision of Trinity Investments Designated Activity Company, whose management company is Attestor Limited ("Trinity"), to end the temporary suspension of certain of its rights in Casino.

It is recalled that in the context of Casino’s financial restructuring, Mr. Thomas Doerane, observer appointed on the proposal of Trinity, informed Casino on 28 March 2024 of his decision to temporarily renounce, with immediate effect from his appointment and until further notice, his position as observer on Casino’s Board of Directors and on its Strategic Committee, in order to prevent disclosure to Trinity and/or Attestor and/or their respective affiliated entities and representatives, of any inside information with respect to the Casino group.

On 14 May 2024, Mr. Thomas Doerane gave notice to Casino of the end of the waiver of his rights with immediate effect.

As such, Mr. Thomas Doerane will henceforth sit as observer on the Board of Directors of Casino and on its Strategic Committee.

***

