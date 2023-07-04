Groupe Casino: Update on new money equity offers

Update on new money equity offers

Paris, 4 July 2023

In response to the rumours circulating in the press, Casino has decided to accelerate the timetable for the distribution of proposals, and today made public the content of the proposals received from EP Global Commerce a.s. and Fimalac, as well as from 3F Holding.

In any event, the current shareholders of Casino will be massively diluted and Rallye will no longer control Casino.

A presentation comparing these two offers is being posted on the company's website at the same time as this press release

(https://www.groupe-casino.fr/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/Presentation-des-offres-recues.pdf).

***

***

