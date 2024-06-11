GROUPE PARTOUCHE: 1st half-year 2024 revenue in growth by 2.3 % at € 220.6 M / Dynamic activities, new partnerships and reopening of two iconic casinos

1st half-year 2024 revenue in growth by 2.3 % at € 220.6 M

Dynamic activities, new partnerships

and reopening of two iconic casinos

Paris, 11th June 2024, 06:00 p.m. – Groupe Partouche, a European leader in gaming, publishes today its consolidated turnover for the 2nd quarter 2024 (February 2024 – April 2024) as well as its consolidated turnover for the first half-year (November 2023 – April 2024).

Revenue for the first half of 2024 up by 2.3% to €220.6 Million

The activity for the first half of 2024 shows a solid growth dynamic: a 2.3% increase in cumulative six-month revenue, reaching € 220.6 M compared to € 215.6 M in H1 2023, and a 2.1 % increase in Net Gaming Revenue to € 179.7 M (compared to € 176,0 M in H1 2023).

Thus, the positive revenue trend recorded in the first quarter (+2.0 %) is confirmed with a 2.6 % increase in revenue for the second quarter of 2024, reaching € 101.9 M compared to € 99.2 M in Q2 2023.

In detail, the Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) for the second quarter increases by 2.7 % to € 173.7 M (compared to € 169.1 M in Q2 2023):

The GGR growth in France (89 % of Group GGR) stands at +1.7 % to € 154.8 M compared to Q2 2023, driven by a 2.5 % increase in slot machine GGR to € 124.6 M (80 % of France GGR). The GGR from table games, both electronic and non-electronic, decreases by 1.4 % to € 30.2 M;

Abroad, the GGR increases by 11.5 % compared to Q2 2023, reaching € 18.9 M, thanks to the continuous rise of Swiss online gaming (+48.9 %). The Middelkerke casino also performs well (+31.7 % vs. Q2 2023).

After deductions, the Net Gaming Revenue (NGR) increases by 2.8 % to € 81.5 M, compared to € 79.3 M in Q2 2023. Non-gaming activities generates a revenue of € 21.1 M (+0.7%), mainly due to the regained dynamism of Hotels (+14.2 %).

Developments: New Partnerships and Reopening of Two Iconic Casinos

Partnership with the Starred Chef Michel Sarran

This collaboration with the starred chef Michel Sarran aims to enhance culinary excellence and the customer experience within the Group's establishments. Michel Sarran will bring his expertise to broaden the culinary horizons of the experiences offered to the Group's customers, from finger food to the menus of the establishments. Our teams will have the opportunity to enrich their experience through training provided by Michel Sarran, who will also support major events in the Group's calendar.

Partnership with Palm Beach Exploitations in Cannes

Groupe Partouche announces the sale of 40% of Cannes Centre Croisette, which operates the 3.14 casino, to Palm Beach Exploitations. The latter will reinvest in Palm Beach over the summer of 2024, following extensive renovations by Palm Beach Exploitations, transforming it into a luxurious beachfront leisure complex reminiscent of its original spirit. Through this association, Groupe Partouche aims to benefit from the affluent clientele that will frequent this iconic venue. The renovation costs, borne by Cannes Centre Croisette, amount to € 5.6 M.

Opening of Copal Beach in Cannes

The partnership with Financière Must, led by Julien Manival (see press release of March 12, 2024), culminates today with the opening of Copal Beach (previously La Plage 3.14) in Cannes on the Croisette, featuring a South American concept and cuisine by Colombian chef Juan Arbelaez.

Opening of the New Pasino Grand-La Tour Salvagny

After two years of renovations amounting to approximately € 21.0 M, the Lyon Vert casino has been transformed into the Pasino Grand-La Tour Salvagny, joining the prestigious major establishments of the group. This transformation marks a new era for the casino, offering visitors an even more immersive and entertaining gaming experience. With a remarkable increase in gaming space from 1,600 m² to nearly 4,000 m², the Pasino Grand-La Tour Salvagny will offer an exceptional variety of games. This modernization also includes the integration of the latest technologies, ensuring an innovative experience for players. Culinary surprises await guests with a high-quality and surprising bistronomic offering.

Partial Reopening of the Annemasse Casino

Since October 2022, extensive renovations amounting to € 8.1 M have been underway to restore the casino, established in 1995, to its former glory. The first phase of this major renovation was completed in January 2024, with the official reopening of the entrance via its rotunda and the left wing of the establishment, which houses the slot machines and a smoking terrace at the end of the wing. The dining and bar areas have also been completely renovated. The restaurant is located behind the indoor bar and opens onto the outside, with a panoramic terrace overlooking the banks of the Arve.

Sustainable Development: Obtaining Two CSR Labels

Groupe Partouche has been awarded the "Progression" level of the RSE label and the Responsibility Europe label by AFNOR Certification. These two internationally recognized labels reward the commitment and demonstrate the maturity and performance of our CSR approach, as well as the integration of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the recommendations of the ISO 26000 reference standard.

Upcoming events:

Income 1st quarter: Tuesday 25th June 2024, after stock market closure

Financial information 3rd quarter: Tuesday 10th September 2024, after stock market closure

ANNEX

1- Consolidated turnover

In €M 2024 2023 Variation 1st quarter 118.7 116.4 +2.0% 2nd quarter 101.9 99.2 +2.6% Total consolidated turnover 220.6 215.6 +2.3%

2- Construction of the consolidated turnover

2.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M 2024 2023 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 173.7 169.1 +2.7% levies -92.2 -89.8 +2.6% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 81.5 79.3 +2.8% Turnover excluding NGR 21.1 20.9 +0.7% Fidelity programme -0.7 -1.0 -25.6% Total consolidated turnover 101.9 99.2 +2.6%

2.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2024 2023 Variation Gross gaming revenue (GGR) 346.9 341.0 +1.7% Levies -167.2 -165.0 +1.4% Net gaming revenue (NGR) 179.7 176.0 +2.1% Turnover excluding NGR 42.4 41.4 +2.4% Fidelity programme -1.4 -1.8 -21.2% Total consolidated turnover 220.6 215.6 +2.3%

3- Breakdown of consolidated turnover by activity

3.1 – 2nd quarter

In €M 2024 2023 Variation Casinos 93.4 91.0 +2.7% Hotels 6.5 5.7 +14.2% Other 2.0 2.6 -23.2% Total consolidated turnover 101.9 99.2 +2.6%

3.2 – Aggregate 6 months

In €M 2024 2023 Variation Casinos * 203.8 199.9 +2.0% Hotels * 12.7 10.9 +16.7% Other 4.1 4.9 -15.3% Total consolidated turnover 220.6 215.6 +2.3%

* The hotel Pavillon de la Rotonde at La-Tour-de-Salvagny has been included in the Hotels activity since 1st November 2023 (against casinos previously)

4- Glossary

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» corresponds to the sum of the various operated games, after deduction of the payment of the winnings to the players. This amount is debited of the "levies" (i.e. tax to the State, the city halls, CSG, CRDS).

The «Gross Gaming Revenue» after deduction of the levies, becomes the «Net Gaming Revenue», a component of the turnover.

