Groupon Adds Valerie Mosley and Helen Vaid to Board of Directors; Announces Melissa Thomas as Chief Financial Officer

Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced that Valerie Mosley, Chairwoman and CEO of Valmo Ventures, LLC, and Helen Vaid, Global Chief Customer Officer for Pizza Hut, have been appointed to the Board of Directors, effective April 6.

The company also announced that interim Chief Financial Officer Melissa Thomas will assume the role on a permanent basis, effective immediately.

"Both Valerie and Helen are accomplished executives who bring valuable perspective and will help us accelerate our strategy,” said Ted Leonsis, chairman of Groupon’s nominating committee. "Valerie brings extensive expertise as an investor, and Helen has significant digital experience with some of the world’s largest companies. We look forward to working with these two new independent directors.”

Mosley is the Chairwoman and CEO of Valmo Ventures, LLC, a Massachusetts-based advisory and investment firm she founded in 2012. Previously, she served as Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager and Partner at Wellington Management Company, as well as in other investment and banking roles.

Vaid currently serves as Global Chief Customer Officer for Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., where she is responsible for leading the company’s digital and in-restaurant customer experience efforts, as well as the brand’s e-commerce technology and operations business outside the U.S. Prior to joining Pizza Hut in 2016, Vaid served in technology-focused executive roles at Wal-Mart and Hewlett-Packard.

The additions bring Groupon’s Board to 10 members, nine of whom are independent. Mosley and Vaid will be independent directors and will stand for re-election at Groupon’s next Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Thomas joined Groupon in 2017 as vice president of Commercial Finance and currently also serves as Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer. Previously, she was vice president of Finance at Surgical Care Affiliates and spent nearly nine years at Orbitz Worldwide in a variety of positions including vice president of Finance. She has served as interim CFO since August 2019.

"I am thrilled that Melissa will continue to lend her leadership and expertise to our global Finance function,” said CEO Rich Williams. "She’s already made a tangible impact in the role, and the rest of the senior management team and the Board of Directors look forward to continuing to work with her.”

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a local experiences marketplace that brings people more ways to get the most out of their city or wherever they may be. By enabling real-time mobile commerce across local businesses, live events and travel destinations, Groupon helps people find and discover experiences––big and small, new and familiar––that make for a full, fun and rewarding life. Groupon helps local businesses grow and strengthen customer relationships––resulting in strong, vibrant communities. To learn more about Groupon’s community-building efforts, please visit community.groupon.com.

