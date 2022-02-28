Groupon, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $29.4 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $14.0 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Groupon, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $6.0 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 34.9% to $223.2 million from $343.1 million last year.

Groupon, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $29.4 Mln. vs. $14.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.90 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q4): $223.2 Mln vs. $343.1 Mln last year.