Groupon Issues First Quarter Earnings Release

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued its first quarter earnings press release today and outlined a plan to grow its core local marketplace and launch a new beauty and wellness marketplace.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.

