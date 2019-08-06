Groupon Launches Groupon Select––New Membership Program Providing Access to Exclusive Savings and Insider Perks

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) today announced the launch of a new membership program, Groupon Select (https://www.groupon.com/select), designed to increase engagement and repeat purchase rates by rewarding customers with exclusive savings and insider perks. For just $4.99 per month, Groupon Select members receive discounts across Groupon, including local services, experiences, travel and goods (plus free shipping)––with discounts automatically applied at checkout (no promo codes to enter) and no savings caps or order minimums. And to help celebrate the launch of Select, Groupon is holding a one-day Select Day promotion (starting at 12:00 a.m. EDT on Weds., Aug. 7) offering existing and new Select members 50% off one eligible item!1

"Groupon Select is the best way to experience Groupon today and discover even more value on local services, experiences and goods. It accelerates the savings we’re known for and makes Groupon an even bigger part of members’ daily routines,” said Groupon CEO Rich Williams. "Stay tuned for a number of exciting new Select features and benefits that we have in store to make it even more indispensable to members.”

The full benefits of becoming a Groupon Select member include:2

Extra 25% off Local––activities, restaurants and spas

Extra 15% off and free shipping (with no minimums) off Goods orders––consumer electronics, home furnishings and apparel

Extra 10% off Getaways––hotels, weekend getaways and air-inclusive trips

Extra 10% off Events and Tickets––concerts, sports and other live shows

$5 Starbucks gift card after the first payment3

Additional Select membership benefits include: exclusive discounts on popular brands (major sports teams, theme parks and cultural attractions) and no restrictions on the number of deals that can be purchased each day4. And coming soon, as part of Groupon’s integration with AMC Theatres, Select membership benefits will include 25% off movie tickets!5

Groupon Select is currently available in the United States with plans to expand internationally.

1 Valid on 1 deal only per customer while supplies last. Max $50 discount. Ends 8/7. Some exclusions apply. Discount will be applied automatically at checkout on eligible deals. Must have a Groupon Select subscription, which is only available in the U.S. Not valid on prior purchases. Cannot be combined with promo codes or the everyday Groupon Select discount.

2 Some exclusions apply. Applicable discount will be shown at checkout.

3 Limited quantity available. First come, first served. Starbucks and the Starbucks Logo are registered trademarks of Starbucks Corporation. Starbucks is not a participating partner or sponsor in this offer.

4Some limitations apply.

5Some limitations apply.

