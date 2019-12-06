Groupon to Participate in the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN), a global leader in local commerce, today announced that Rich Williams, Chief Executive Officer, and Melissa Thomas, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will attend the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference on Wednesday, Dec 11, 2019 in San Francisco. This investor conference will consist of one-on-one and small group meetings. In addition, Rich Wiliams will participate in a fireside chat at 2:30pm PST. A live webcast will be available on the company's investor relations website at https://investor.groupon.com/events-and-presentations/event-details/2019/2019-Global-TMT-Conference/ and a replay of the event will be available at investor.groupon.com for the following 60 days.

