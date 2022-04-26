|
Groupon to Release First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on May 9, 2022
Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) announced today that it intends to release the company’s first quarter 2022 financial results after the close of market trading on Monday, May 9, 2022. The company will also host a conference call to discuss those results at 5:30pm ET.
A webcast of the conference call can be accessed live at investor.groupon.com. A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, along with other published materials.
About Groupon
Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is an experiences marketplace where consumers discover fun things to do and local businesses thrive. For our customers, this means giving them an amazing selection of experiences at great values. For our merchants, this means making it easy for them to partner with Groupon and reach millions of consumers around the world. To find out more about Groupon, please visit press.groupon.com.
