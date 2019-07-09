Groupware Technology Ranks #16 on Silicon Valley Business Journal's Top Largest Private Companies

CAMPBELL, Calif., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Groupware Technology, Inc., a leading IT solutions provider, announced today that it ranked #16 on the Silicon Valley Business Journal's 2019 list of the Top 50 largest private companies in the Silicon Valley.

Companies were ranked based on their 2018 fiscal revenues. Groupware was one of only five IT organizations that made the cut for the 2019 list, which included construction, manufacturing, automotive and professional service companies. Groupware also ranked in the Top 20 (#17) tier on last year's list.

With its rapid growth and transformation into a services focused integrator offering a robust menu of professional services offerings, Groupware is well-positioned to offer distinct value and stay ahead of its competitors.

"We are honored to be recognized again among an elite group of Silicon Valley companies who are contributing to the region's strong economy with their consistent success," stated Mike Thompson, CEO of Groupware. "Our inclusion on the fastest growing private companies list is also a testament to our steadfast focus on our foundational growth plan to stay on top of an ever-evolving IT environment and better serve the changing technology needs of our customers."

About Groupware Technology

Groupware Technology, Inc. is a leading IT solutions provider specializing in infrastructure, cloud, data and AI, security, applications, rack integration services and first call support. We deliver these innovative technology services to world-class companies to help them achieve mission-critical objectives, lower costs, improve agility and increase competitive advantages. We are committed to help our customers optimize, integrate and automate their IT assets, as well as evaluate and implement robust new technologies and cloud-centric infrastructure models. For more information, contact (408) 540-0090 or visit www.groupwaretech.com.

