Grove Jumps 7% In Morning Trade

(RTTNews) - A California-based consumer product company, Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (GROV), jumped 7% during the early morning trading on Tuesday as the company continues to gain momentum following its debut in the market.

The stock was 13% higher when the market opened but have soon corrected while showing volatility in the market. Multiple analysts have also deemed the company to perform strong.

Currently, the stock is trading hands at $10.75, up $0.75 or 7.50% since the previous close at $10.00. The stock opened at $11.51 in the morning. Since its debut on June 17, the stock has ranged between $5.34 and $12.50 per share.