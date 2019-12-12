Grove Square Assets Secures New Gallery Premises

LONDON, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grove Square Assets owner George Harrison announced today that he has secured a location for his first London-based gallery.

After weeks of due diligence and deliberation over potential sites, Grove Square Assets has confirmed that they will open Grove Square Galleries in New Cavendish Street Fitzrovia.

This announcement marks a powerful step forward for Harrison and Grove Square, who are making huge inroads with their disruptive business model in the art world.

Armed with exclusive contracts with several artists, this flag-planting in London's exclusive district marks them out as more than just another company with potential and enables them to compete at the top table with the art world's heavy hitters.

George Harrison was understandably excited and announced, "Grove Square has been on the cusp of something big for a while now, but without legitimate premises in the city, people were reluctant to take us seriously. Once we are established in Fitzrovia, we will have a fantastic base of operations where we can invite clients and customers along to view first-hand the works that we are immensely proud to represent.

"Our gallery will be host to many high-profile events that we have been planning for months but have been forced to hold back on. Now that we have completed on the administrative side, we can push ahead with our real passion… the art itself."

Grove Square Galleries will be open for business in the first quarter of 2020, and may be the first major step, but, as Harrison emphasises, it certainly won't be the last:

"We have been planning this gallery for a long time. We had to make sure everything was ready to go before we gave it the green light. Now that we are set with the Fitzrovia location, we are already looking at the next expansion, and everything is lining up nicely. We don't want to get too ahead of ourselves, as we understand that a business needs to grow organically rather than be forced, but we have exciting plans that we can't wait to move forward with."

Grove Square Galleries will be located at 156 New Cavendish Street, Fitzrovia, London, W1W 6YW.