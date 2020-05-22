Grover Gaming Surpasses $150 Million Raised For Charities

GREENVILLE, N.C., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grover Gaming, Inc., an industry leader in electronic gaming design and software development, announced today that it had surpassed $150 million in monies raised for charities through their charitable gaming and fraternal partners across the United States.

These partners represent hundreds of charities, organizations, and fraternal groups, including the Loyal Order of the Moose, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks, the Fraternal Order of Eagles, and many others. These organizations are responsible for the support and care of millions of Americans and Veterans through hospitals, schools, retirement homes and research centers.

For the past 5 years, charities in Kentucky, North Dakota, Virginia, New Hampshire, and Ohio have utilized Electronic Pull-Tab and Electronic Raffle devices to help raise over $150 million for various charitable causes. Monies raised by these groups not only support their core purposes but allow them to give back to their local communities in times of crisis and uncertainty.

"This is another incredible milestone for our charitable gaming partners," said Garrett Blackwelder, President of Grover Gaming. "As the past few months have shown, charities and fraternal organizations often take the lead when it comes to providing help and support during difficult times within their communities. We're proud to help our partners fulfill that mission as we continue to provide the most entertaining gaming experiences in the industry."

Based in Greenville, North Carolina with offices and distribution warehouses throughout the US, Grover Gaming develops software, game content and gaming systems, and is licensed in New Hampshire, Kentucky, North Dakota, Washington, Ontario Canada, Virginia, and South Dakota. Their games, known throughout the industry for high-resolution graphics and exciting design, are created at Grover Gaming's design and development facility by over 170 talented employees, including developers, artists, audio designers, programmers, and net developers.

