Growatt Redefines Portable Power Outdoors with the Release of VITA 550

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2023, Growatt unveiled their latest power station, an ultra-portable camping companion, VITA 550. And now it goes on sale officially.

The newly-released VITA 550 features an ultra-stable LFP battery and a 3000 cycles lifespan, delivering a new level of long-term value and ensuring the complete safety of your battery and appliances. VITA 550 boasts a 538Wh capacity, 600W AC output, and 11 power outlets that allow users to power most of their outdoor devices. Its Watt+ feature allows devices beyond rated power (up to 1050W) to run, which helps to juice up 90% of essentials anywhere and everywhere. Besides remote control, MyGro APP adds new customized settings to fit various scenarios.

The winsome 240W solar input and 99% MPPT efficiency make VITA 550 a solar expert that allows a full charge in 2.5 hours of sunlight. Plus, you'll benefit from a 1.6-hour wall charge thanks to the bi-directional inverter technology. Therefore, users can power impromptu trips and gatherings, even if plans are made at the last minute. If you desire to be one with nature, VITA 550 is the best choice for outdoor adventures.

"Following the successful launch of INFINITY 1500, we're now taking the wraps off VITA 550 in front of global users, expanding the smaller model to deal with diversified portable scenarios. Our cutting-edge solar technology and extensive new energy background have always distinguished us from the promising new energy solution market. You can always trust Growatt!" said Lisa Zhang, Vice President of Marketing at Growatt.

VITA 550 is available on Growatt's official website - which retails for $529 but is on sale now for $429. This pre-sale price will start from January 10 to January 31(PST).

About Growatt

Growatt, a globally recognized new energy expert, has been favored by over 3 million clean energy enthusiasts worldwide since 2011. Focusing on the field of clean energy generation, storage, and digitalization, Growatt offers all-scenario smart energy solutions to enable energy independence for everyone. As a pioneer in the field, Growatt has accumulated years of experience and has the industry-leading technology to power smarter and more reliable clean energy life for users of all types. Click and learn more about Growatt portable power stations.

