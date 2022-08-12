GrowGeneration Promotes Greg Sanders To Succeed Jeff Lasher As CFO

(RTTNews) - GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) announced Friday a series of organizational realignment in the areas of accounting and finance and corporate affairs as part of its broader efforts to more fully realize the longer-term opportunities by leveraging the deep talent that exists within GrowGen.

This realignment is part of the company's ongoing efforts to better position the Company for future growth and drive long-term shareholder value.

The company has promoted Vice President and Corporate Controller Greg Sanders to the role of Chief Financial Officer. Sanders succeeds Jeff Lasher, who has resigned from the position, effective August 12, 2022.

Sanders has served as Vice President and Corporate Controller at GrowGen for nearly five years. He came to GrowGen with prior public company experience, having served in various accounting positions for Enterprise Holdings and Arrow Electronics. He also led the Finance and Accounting Department, as well as Administrative and Human Resources functions, for Machol & Johannes LLC.

The company also promoted Vice President of Legal Stephen Kozey to General Counsel and will oversee all legal and compliance activities for the business, as well as GrowGen's Human Resource department. He will report to CEO Darren Lampert. Prior to joining GrowGen, Kozey has worked at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP.