12.11.2022 13:05:00
GrowGeneration Spiked After Earnings. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ: GRWG) has become one of the more disappointing marijuana stocks. The fact that it was a pick-and-shovel play on the cannabis industry did not insulate the stock from a drop of 95% from its 2021 high.Nonetheless, the retail stock spiked 35% higher following the announcement of its third-quarter 2022 earnings. Now, investors have to decide whether this signifies a long-awaited comeback for the stock.Investors got high on GrowGeneration stock early in 2020. It rose from penny stock levels to a high of around $68 per share in early 2021.Continue reading
