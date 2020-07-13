Growing Awareness for Preventive Tests among Global Populace to Invite Eminent Growth Prospects for Blood Collection Tubes Market; CAGR of 6.5% Expected Across 2018-2026, Opines TMR

ALBANY, New York, July 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The blood collection tubes market is generating massive growth on the back of the escalating need for performing blood tests. These tubes are produced using plastic and glass materials. The mandatory blood test before any surgical procedures is burnishing the growth of the blood collection tubes market, as a surge is being observed in the surgical procedures. Also, use of high quality additives and technological advancements is helping in improving the quality of blood collection tubes. Additional features like protection from light and easy handling further increase the growth prospects of the blood collection tubes market.

The expert analysis of experienced researchers at Transparency Market Research (TMR) predicts the global blood collection tubes market to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% across the forecast period of 2018-2026. The global blood collection tubes market was valued at US$ 1,569.8 mn in 2017. Growing demand for safe blood collection methods and inclination toward dispensable items for research centers is signaling good growth prospects for the blood collection tubes market.

Blood Collection Tubes Market: Key Revelations

Plastic material type is estimated to bring US$ 790.1 mn across the forecast period for the blood collection tubes market

across the forecast period for the blood collection tubes market Serum separating tube segment is anticipated to record a CAGR of 7.1% during 2018-2026; it was valued at US$ 722.7 mn in 2017

in 2017 The healthcare centers segment is prophesied to reach US$ 1,371.5 mn at the end of 2026; it was valued at US$ 744.8 mn in 2017

at the end of 2026; it was valued at in 2017 North America may serve as the largest growth contributor for the blood collection tubes market

may serve as the largest growth contributor for the blood collection tubes market The glass material segment may register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period

Blood Collection Tubes Market: Growth Boosters

The properties of blood collection tubes such as robustness and precise filling volume serve as major growth contributors to the blood collection tubes market.

The expansion of government activities related to blood collection is assisting in increasing the growth rate of the blood collection tubes market

The escalating rate of surgeries across the globe is bringing considerable growth opportunities for the blood collection tubes market

Preventive healthcare tests due to the growing awareness among a wide range of populace are sowing the seeds of growth in the blood collection tubes market

How has COVID-19 Changed Dimensions of Growth across Blood Collection Tubes Market?

The COVID-19 outbreak may have a negative influence on various markets across the world but it has not affected the blood collection tubes market hugely. The growing use of plasma therapy as a mechanism to prevent the growing fatalities due to the COVID-19 outbreak has led to the establishment of plasma banks and the government is encouraging plasma donation by COVID-19 recovered patients for using it on COVID-19 patients at a severe stage.

India recently inaugurated its first plasma bask in Delhi where COVID-19 recovered patients can donate their plasma for enhancing the recovery among seriously-affected COVID-19 patients. The growing network of plasma donation centers may prove to be a turning point of growth for the blood collection tubes market.

Blood Collection Tubes Market: Key Players

Some well entrenched players in the blood collection tubes market are Terumo Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Sarstedt AG & Co., Beckton Dickinson & Co., Chengdu Ric Science Industry, Qiagen N.V., Medtronic PLC, and Improve Medical Instruments.

The blood collection tubes market can be segmented across the following parameters:

Tube Type

Plasma Separation Tube

Heparin Tubes Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes Rapid Serum Tubes

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

